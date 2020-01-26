DeafDigest Blue – January 26, 2020
Blue Edition
Top stories about the deaf:
Bleetech is a new sign language TV station set up
in India. It plans to cover all news, the same
coverage as hearing people get on their TV news
programs.
King’s Court, a landmark building that formerly
housed the East Lancashire Deaf Society in Blackburn,
UK, has been sold. The sale went for £925,000
but the past deaf society is not off the hook,
as they owe another £191,000.
Donna Sorenson will take over as the superintendent
of Mississippi School for the Deaf and also of
the Mississippi School for the Blind on March
1, 2020. She will leaving her same position at
Montana School for the Deaf and the Blind.
A deaf girl takes daily taxi rides from her
home in Southwark, in the southern part of
London, to a deaf school in St Albans, in
the northern part of London. These taxi
rides cost Southwark Council £30,000 per
year. The family has tried desperately to
move to an apartment near the deaf school
but cannot get funding. This problem
will get worse because the girl’s younger
brother is also deaf and will start schooling
soon!
A New Jersey newspaper ran a headline that
said:
Insurance does not find it necessary for children to hear
This was in reference to an angry debate about
insurance companies refusing to cover hearing
aids.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
FAX MACHINE BECOMING UNIMPORTANT?
About 20 years ago, the fax machine became very popular
in the deaf community. It replaced the TTY machine as a way
for deaf people to communicate with each other.
One deaf family used the fax machine to communicate with
their deaf family members that lived in another city. That
fax machine was busy all day, every day.
Not any more. Deaf people use email, use chat, use
pagers, use web cams, etc. And more deaf people have thrown away
their fax machines!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
A hearing man was talking with a deaf man about a
banking transaction.
The deaf man thought the hearing man said:
This is ill eagle
The hearing man actually said:
This is illegal
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF BECOMING BEST FRIENDS WITH HEARING
A few deaf people have become best friends
with hearing.
How and why? They go outside to smoke
cigarettes. Since there are fewer smokers
today because of anti-tobacco laws, they
quickly become good friends while smoking
together!
Smoking is bad. Making best friends is
not bad!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Why are there going to be some mistakes in realtime captioning?
Some people do not understand that realtime captioning is actually being
done “live” as an event is taking place. The captions are displayed
immediately, and there is no time to proofread or correct an error.
Imagine if you were typing along on a keyboard as fast as you could type.
Even if you are an excellent typist, there will be some mistakes. Although
captioners do not use QWERTY keyboards, they may be writing on their steno
machine keyboards at top speeds for extended periods of time.
It is important that caption viewers learn how to distinguish between good
captioning and poor captioning. Even though there will always be some
mistakes in realtime captioning, caption viewers should not have to settle
for poor captioning. We must learn what an acceptable amount of errors
would be.
An occasional error in realtime captioning would be acceptable. When there
are many, many errors to the point that possibly you cannot even follow
what is going on, it is time to think about complaining to the television
station or programming distributor.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
It was learned that Disability Rights Advocates, which
is a legal advocacy agency in California’s Bay Area,
is interested in hearing from us, the deaf, on being
hung up on relay calls from financial institutions.
An example was Wells Fargo hanging up on us repeatedly.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Four small Japanese towns have set up a set of procedures
to send emergency messages for deaf residents in case of
disasters (floods, hurricanes, earthquakes, etc).
