DeafDigest Blue – January 26, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

Bleetech is a new sign language TV station set up

in India. It plans to cover all news, the same

coverage as hearing people get on their TV news

programs.

King’s Court, a landmark building that formerly

housed the East Lancashire Deaf Society in Blackburn,

UK, has been sold. The sale went for £925,000

but the past deaf society is not off the hook,

as they owe another £191,000.

Donna Sorenson will take over as the superintendent

of Mississippi School for the Deaf and also of

the Mississippi School for the Blind on March

1, 2020. She will leaving her same position at

Montana School for the Deaf and the Blind.

A deaf girl takes daily taxi rides from her

home in Southwark, in the southern part of

London, to a deaf school in St Albans, in

the northern part of London. These taxi

rides cost Southwark Council £30,000 per

year. The family has tried desperately to

move to an apartment near the deaf school

but cannot get funding. This problem

will get worse because the girl’s younger

brother is also deaf and will start schooling

soon!

A New Jersey newspaper ran a headline that

said:

Insurance does not find it necessary for children to hear

This was in reference to an angry debate about

insurance companies refusing to cover hearing

aids.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

FAX MACHINE BECOMING UNIMPORTANT?

About 20 years ago, the fax machine became very popular

in the deaf community. It replaced the TTY machine as a way

for deaf people to communicate with each other.

One deaf family used the fax machine to communicate with

their deaf family members that lived in another city. That

fax machine was busy all day, every day.

Not any more. Deaf people use email, use chat, use

pagers, use web cams, etc. And more deaf people have thrown away

their fax machines!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

A hearing man was talking with a deaf man about a

banking transaction.

The deaf man thought the hearing man said:

This is ill eagle

The hearing man actually said:

This is illegal

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF BECOMING BEST FRIENDS WITH HEARING

A few deaf people have become best friends

with hearing.

How and why? They go outside to smoke

cigarettes. Since there are fewer smokers

today because of anti-tobacco laws, they

quickly become good friends while smoking

together!

Smoking is bad. Making best friends is

not bad!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Why are there going to be some mistakes in realtime captioning?

Some people do not understand that realtime captioning is actually being

done “live” as an event is taking place. The captions are displayed

immediately, and there is no time to proofread or correct an error.

Imagine if you were typing along on a keyboard as fast as you could type.

Even if you are an excellent typist, there will be some mistakes. Although

captioners do not use QWERTY keyboards, they may be writing on their steno

machine keyboards at top speeds for extended periods of time.

It is important that caption viewers learn how to distinguish between good

captioning and poor captioning. Even though there will always be some

mistakes in realtime captioning, caption viewers should not have to settle

for poor captioning. We must learn what an acceptable amount of errors

would be.

An occasional error in realtime captioning would be acceptable. When there

are many, many errors to the point that possibly you cannot even follow

what is going on, it is time to think about complaining to the television

station or programming distributor.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

It was learned that Disability Rights Advocates, which

is a legal advocacy agency in California’s Bay Area,

is interested in hearing from us, the deaf, on being

hung up on relay calls from financial institutions.

An example was Wells Fargo hanging up on us repeatedly.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Four small Japanese towns have set up a set of procedures

to send emergency messages for deaf residents in case of

disasters (floods, hurricanes, earthquakes, etc).

