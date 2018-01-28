DeafDigest Blue – January 28, 2018

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube

This week's ASL videos in youtube

DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;

sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always

confidential

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
— chopped on TV deaf chef

— chopped on TV deaf chef

Saturday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

Top stories about the deaf:

It was learned that while there are many interpreters

in Washington, DC there are no DC interpreting

certification standards!

In United Kingdom, the Social Care Ombudsman

said that social service agencies cannot be

selective when giving accommodations to the

deaf. They must accommodate all, and not just

a selected few!

A young deaf woman seems to have become the

first deaf person in the nation to obtain

a license to operate a vending machine that

would sell convenience items. She is from

a tiny village in India and wanted to earn

a living on her own without depending on

welfare.

Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and

Brain Sciences said that deaf children with

CI’s learn words faster than hearing children.

In Singapore, bus operators have been instructed

to help deaf passengers by pointing out bus

stops to them.

DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A COUNSELOR WITH DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING CLIENTS?

more information at:

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

This week's ASL video in youtube

A PROBLEM BETWEEN HARD OF HEARING PERSON AND A HEARING PERSON

A hearing man at a workplace did not like the deaf.

He was always saying bad things about the deaf. That workplace

had several deaf employees, but hearing employees did not tell

them about that anti-deaf person.

There was a surprise. One of the deaf employees was really hard

of hearing; he signed perfect ASL but was able to hear telephone

voices perfectly.

One day the anti-deaf employee said something bad about the deaf.

Fed up, the hard of hearing person came to him and told him:

I can hear you very well and I just heard what you were saying

about the deaf.

The anti-deaf person stopped making these anti-deaf comments!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

This week's ASL video in youtube

MANY PAST DEAF PRINTERS LOVED TO READ BOOKS

Many years ago, printing was a popular job for the deaf.

Many deaf people earned good income and good living working

as printers.

Many of these deaf printers worked as linotype operators.

And some of them loved their jobs even though they had to

sit on a chair all day.

Why? Because they can read the material that they are typing

for the newspapers. At home, they read books because they enjoyed

reading!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

A deaf man and a hearing man were drinking beers

at a bar and having a conversation. The bartender

passed by them.

The deaf man thought hearing man said:

Please run the tap for me

The hearing man actually said:

Please run the tab for me

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Another question that people often ask me when they see me with the steno

machine is how fast someone can write with “one of those machines.”

Most broadcast captioners and CART captioners start off as court

reporters, and so they have passed the same tests that court reporters

take in court reporting school.

In many states, court reporters must pass a test at 225 words per minute

in order to be certified. In order to achieve the Registered Professional

Reporter certification offered by the National Court Reporters Association

(NCRA), a court reporter or captioner must pass tests at speeds up to 225

words per minute. To obtain the Registered Merit Reporter certification,

one must pass tests at speeds up to 260 words per minute.

At the NCRA annual convention, there is a speed contest where contestants

compete at speeds up to 280 words per minute.

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Eric Malzkuhn,

or as better known as The Malz, who departed us this

week,

The Malz simply defied description – he wore one

hat too many, be it acting, writing plays, poet,

classroom teacher, etc. In fact, it would not do

justice to him to list all of his accomplishments

within the short confines of this editorial!

However, two things that many did not know

about him merits some mentioning:

– he was a local newspaper (hearing) sportswriter;

filling out during World War II years; when the

war ended he “lost” his job, because the returning

veterans went back to their old jobs.

– he was the Gallaudet basketball team manager

during the greatest and most glorious saga in campus

athletic history (this improbable Iron Men

conference tournament championship)

There probably would never be another deaf person

just as varied and as colorful as he was.

We all will miss you, The Malz!

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

A bad middle ear taken out and replaced with a

middle ear implant? A joke? No, this is what a

research team at Sweden’s Chalmers University of

Technology is working on.

They are saying it could restore hearing in some

people that have become late-deafened.

note:

DeafDigest has not heard anything more about

it since then.

