DeafDigest Blue – January 28, 2018
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube
This week's ASL videos in youtube
Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
chopped on TV deaf chef
Saturday's Deaf Picture for your surprise
Top stories about the deaf:
It was learned that while there are many interpreters
in Washington, DC there are no DC interpreting
certification standards!
In United Kingdom, the Social Care Ombudsman
said that social service agencies cannot be
selective when giving accommodations to the
deaf. They must accommodate all, and not just
a selected few!
A young deaf woman seems to have become the
first deaf person in the nation to obtain
a license to operate a vending machine that
would sell convenience items. She is from
a tiny village in India and wanted to earn
a living on her own without depending on
welfare.
Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and
Brain Sciences said that deaf children with
CI’s learn words faster than hearing children.
In Singapore, bus operators have been instructed
to help deaf passengers by pointing out bus
stops to them.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A PROBLEM BETWEEN HARD OF HEARING PERSON AND A HEARING PERSON
A hearing man at a workplace did not like the deaf.
He was always saying bad things about the deaf. That workplace
had several deaf employees, but hearing employees did not tell
them about that anti-deaf person.
There was a surprise. One of the deaf employees was really hard
of hearing; he signed perfect ASL but was able to hear telephone
voices perfectly.
One day the anti-deaf employee said something bad about the deaf.
Fed up, the hard of hearing person came to him and told him:
I can hear you very well and I just heard what you were saying
about the deaf.
The anti-deaf person stopped making these anti-deaf comments!
for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
MANY PAST DEAF PRINTERS LOVED TO READ BOOKS
MANY PAST DEAF PRINTERS LOVED TO READ BOOKS
Many years ago, printing was a popular job for the deaf.
Many deaf people earned good income and good living working
as printers.
Many of these deaf printers worked as linotype operators.
And some of them loved their jobs even though they had to
sit on a chair all day.
Why? Because they can read the material that they are typing
for the newspapers. At home, they read books because they enjoyed
reading!
for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
Lip reading tale
A deaf man and a hearing man were drinking beers
at a bar and having a conversation. The bartender
passed by them.
The deaf man thought hearing man said:
Please run the tap for me
The hearing man actually said:
Please run the tab for me
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Another question that people often ask me when they see me with the steno
machine is how fast someone can write with “one of those machines.”
Most broadcast captioners and CART captioners start off as court
reporters, and so they have passed the same tests that court reporters
take in court reporting school.
In many states, court reporters must pass a test at 225 words per minute
in order to be certified. In order to achieve the Registered Professional
Reporter certification offered by the National Court Reporters Association
(NCRA), a court reporter or captioner must pass tests at speeds up to 225
words per minute. To obtain the Registered Merit Reporter certification,
one must pass tests at speeds up to 260 words per minute.
At the NCRA annual convention, there is a speed contest where contestants
compete at speeds up to 280 words per minute.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Eric Malzkuhn,
or as better known as The Malz, who departed us this
week,
The Malz simply defied description – he wore one
hat too many, be it acting, writing plays, poet,
classroom teacher, etc. In fact, it would not do
justice to him to list all of his accomplishments
within the short confines of this editorial!
However, two things that many did not know
about him merits some mentioning:
– he was a local newspaper (hearing) sportswriter;
filling out during World War II years; when the
war ended he “lost” his job, because the returning
veterans went back to their old jobs.
– he was the Gallaudet basketball team manager
during the greatest and most glorious saga in campus
athletic history (this improbable Iron Men
conference tournament championship)
There probably would never be another deaf person
just as varied and as colorful as he was.
We all will miss you, The Malz!
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
A bad middle ear taken out and replaced with a
middle ear implant? A joke? No, this is what a
research team at Sweden’s Chalmers University of
Technology is working on.
They are saying it could restore hearing in some
people that have become late-deafened.
note:
DeafDigest has not heard anything more about
it since then.
