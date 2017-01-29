DeafDigest Blue – January 29, 2017
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/new-teller-not-know-deaf/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-hearing-talk-confusion/
This week's ASL videos in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/amplifier-not-hearing-aid/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
Dedication
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Fidel Martinez,
Chicagoland leader and advocate that departed us.
He doubled up as a deaf vocational rehabilitation
counselor and as a sign language musician.
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Kathy
Moran that departed us. She was an advocate
in the Minneapolis area.
Top stories about the deaf:
A deaf woman who was hit by a police car
in Jamaica six years ago is still awaiting
compensation from the government. The
government said it will pay, but it hasn’t.
A deaf man in Rhode Island has won $25,000
as he was refused an interpreter during
his arrest. The police didn’t understand
his request for an interpreter and thought
he was saying something dirty!
The United Arab Emirates is embarking on a
free CI program for all deaf children.
There is a movement at University of Rochester
(NY) to create a network of deaf scientists.
A scam is going on in some parts of USA where
scammers, faking their deafness, use stolen
credit cards. They would place orders, but
would “overpay” and then ask for refunds.
When refunds come, they would pocket the
overcharges.
DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A COUNSELOR WITH DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING CLIENTS?
Are you a bright and motivated student who wants a M.S. degree?
Would a scholarship help make this dream come true?*
Western Oregon Universityâ€™s Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling (RMHC) program prepares Masterâ€™s level counselors to work with Deaf and hard of hearing clients. The need for qualified rehabilitation counselors is at an all time high. Graduates from this program find employment in such professional areas as state vocational rehabilitation, community mental health, and other partnering agencies. The nationwide employment rate for recent graduates is 96 â€“ 100% within six months of graduation.
A Bachelorâ€™s (B.S. or B.A.) degree is required to apply, as well as proficiency in American Sign Language (ASL).
Individuals who are Deaf, hard of hearing, deaf blind, or members of traditionally underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to apply.
Applications are being accepted now for the Fall 2017 school year. Deadline is Feb 15, 2017 or until the slots are filled. Face-to-Face interview on March 3rd, 2017 or during March on Videophone if unable to attend the March 3rd face to face interview due to geography distance.
*Substantial scholarship support is available to qualified students contingent upon continued federal funding.*
Note: Applicants who are residents of WICHE states will be charged tuition at Oregon resident student rates. Those states include Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
For more information and application materials visit http://www.wou.edu/graduate/ms-rehabilitation-mental-health-counseling/
You may contact me to request for informal informational meeting on Videophone/Skype/FaceTime to learn more about our Deaf track and the RMHC program, and the application process.
Denise Thew Hackett, PhD, MSCI (Deaf and ASL fluent) Deaf Track Advisor
Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling Western Oregon University
Monmouth, OR 97361
COP EMBARRASSES DEAF DRIVER
COP EMBARRASSES DEAF DRIVER
A police officer stopped a deaf driver.
The nervous deaf driver asked the cop what
was wrong?
The cop told the deaf driver to relax
and wrote on note:
Your horn is stuck!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-driver-stuck-horn/
Lip reading tale
The deaf person thought hearing person said:
hires
The hearing person actually said:
here’s
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
CONFUSION: HEARING AID VS AMPLIFIER
CONFUSION: HEARING AID VS AMPLIFIER
Many people think amplifiers are hearing
aids.
Not true. An amplifier just raises the
sound level that a person can hear.
The correct hearing aid is supposed to
be prescribed by a certified audiologist.
Confusing? Yes, but DeafDigest editor
is not a hearing aid expert!
This week's ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/amplifier-not-hearing-aid/
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
A stenocaptioner does not type words letter by letter. The captioner
strokes whole words and phrases on the steno machine. The words in
the dictionary in a computer-aided transcription program are matched
against those steno strokes to translate them into English.
Erroneous translation can sometimes occur because of other words
entered in a captioner’s dictionary.
A captioner might have meant to write the following sentence:
– As the farmer was preparing to plant his crops, he saw he could move
the row bottom any direction.
However, because of words entered in the captioner’s dictionary, the
sentence might be displayed as:
– As the farmer was preparing to plant his crops, he saw he could move
the robot omnidirection.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Is China telling us that deaf people cannot be
good parents? The Chinese government is planning to
ban the following foreigners from adopting children –
single, obese, blind, deaf, over 50 and twice-divorced.
Discrimination against the deaf? Very certainly so,
but it is nothing new. In USA we know deaf people
can do anything except to hear; in many overseas
nations, deaf people are considered not to be able
to do anything because of their deafness.
Attitude-adjustment issues in these overseas
nations? Yes.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
In Indiana, the House Education Committee passed HB1367, a bill
vigorously opposed by the Deaf Community and vigorously supported
by parents of the deaf. This bill then goes to the House for
full vote. If House passes it, it then goes to the committee in
the senate. HB1367 gives parents choices in how to best educate
their deaf children, including Indiana School for the Deaf (ISD)
as one of the options. Opponents feel it would destroy ISD, a
comment parents of the deaf do not agree! One battle done; several
more battles to go.
editor’s note:
this bill was passed but getting it into regulations
and into the state budget took some time. And as
a matter of irony, the office is on the campus of
Indiana School for the Deaf!
that section