DeafDigest Blue – January 29, 2017

Saturday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/national-deaf-embarrassment/

Dedication

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Fidel Martinez,

Chicagoland leader and advocate that departed us.

He doubled up as a deaf vocational rehabilitation

counselor and as a sign language musician.

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Kathy

Moran that departed us. She was an advocate

in the Minneapolis area.

Top stories about the deaf:

A deaf woman who was hit by a police car

in Jamaica six years ago is still awaiting

compensation from the government. The

government said it will pay, but it hasn’t.

A deaf man in Rhode Island has won $25,000

as he was refused an interpreter during

his arrest. The police didn’t understand

his request for an interpreter and thought

he was saying something dirty!

The United Arab Emirates is embarking on a

free CI program for all deaf children.

There is a movement at University of Rochester

(NY) to create a network of deaf scientists.

A scam is going on in some parts of USA where

scammers, faking their deafness, use stolen

credit cards. They would place orders, but

would “overpay” and then ask for refunds.

When refunds come, they would pocket the

overcharges.

READ WHAT THEY SAY

This week’s ASL video in youtube

COP EMBARRASSES DEAF DRIVER

A police officer stopped a deaf driver.

The nervous deaf driver asked the cop what

was wrong?

The cop told the deaf driver to relax

and wrote on note:

Your horn is stuck!

for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-driver-stuck-horn/

Lip reading tale

The deaf person thought hearing person said:

hires

The hearing person actually said:

here’s

This week’s ASL video in youtube

CONFUSION: HEARING AID VS AMPLIFIER

Many people think amplifiers are hearing

aids.

Not true. An amplifier just raises the

sound level that a person can hear.

The correct hearing aid is supposed to

be prescribed by a certified audiologist.

Confusing? Yes, but DeafDigest editor

is not a hearing aid expert!

This week's ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/amplifier-not-hearing-aid/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

A stenocaptioner does not type words letter by letter. The captioner

strokes whole words and phrases on the steno machine. The words in

the dictionary in a computer-aided transcription program are matched

against those steno strokes to translate them into English.

Erroneous translation can sometimes occur because of other words

entered in a captioner’s dictionary.

A captioner might have meant to write the following sentence:

– As the farmer was preparing to plant his crops, he saw he could move

the row bottom any direction.

However, because of words entered in the captioner’s dictionary, the

sentence might be displayed as:

– As the farmer was preparing to plant his crops, he saw he could move

the robot omnidirection.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Is China telling us that deaf people cannot be

good parents? The Chinese government is planning to

ban the following foreigners from adopting children –

single, obese, blind, deaf, over 50 and twice-divorced.

Discrimination against the deaf? Very certainly so,

but it is nothing new. In USA we know deaf people

can do anything except to hear; in many overseas

nations, deaf people are considered not to be able

to do anything because of their deafness.

Attitude-adjustment issues in these overseas

nations? Yes.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

In Indiana, the House Education Committee passed HB1367, a bill

vigorously opposed by the Deaf Community and vigorously supported

by parents of the deaf. This bill then goes to the House for

full vote. If House passes it, it then goes to the committee in

the senate. HB1367 gives parents choices in how to best educate

their deaf children, including Indiana School for the Deaf (ISD)

as one of the options. Opponents feel it would destroy ISD, a

comment parents of the deaf do not agree! One battle done; several

more battles to go.

editor’s note:

this bill was passed but getting it into regulations

and into the state budget took some time. And as

a matter of irony, the office is on the campus of

Indiana School for the Deaf!

