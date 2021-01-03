DeafDigest Blue – January 3, 2021
Blue Edition
Top stories about the deaf:
A deaf attorney said that he chose the legal
profession as a way to correct injustices
deaf people have suffered over the years –
yet realizing now that hearing attorneys
are not so interested in helping the deaf.
Many people are scared of 5G technology,
but for hearing aids, scientists are saying
it will reduce background noise by 90
percent. Really?
While many deaf passengers on railroads and
rapid transit trains complain about missing
their stations due to inability to hear the
public announcements, a complaint from a
hearing passenger is interesting.
The hearing passenger said she also cannot
hear announcements because of noise everywhere
and also trains fly by too fast to allow
her to read the station stop signs!
The Voice of America interviewed deaf artist
Nancy Rourke, who painted scenes of Covid-19
affecting the deaf.
It was announced that Sharp Eyed Group,
an interpreting agency, owned by the
Indiana Association of the Deaf, has been
sold, and continues as deaf-owned. Further
details should be forthcoming.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SCHOOLS FOR THE DEAF IN AFRICA
Andrew Foster, a famous deaf man, established 31
schools for the deaf and 2 centers for the deaf
in Africa. He died in 1987 in a plane crash.
Anyway, one of these former students of a
school for the deaf in Africa, said that his
school had a few hearing students!
Hearing students in a school for the deaf in
Africa! Why?
Good question.
Lip reading tale
A hearing person and a deaf person were talking about
a character in Blue Bloods police program.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
Paez was a pretty good character detective
The hearing person actually said:
Baez was a pretty good character detective
note:
Paez was Bernardo Paez, a legendary quarterback
in high school football in Brooklyn, NY during
the seventies
Baez was Blue Bloods’ detective Maria Baez
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TWO HALF-DEAF ACTORS IN A MOVIE
Many years ago, famous actor Richard Widmark
was deaf in one ear. Also, another famous actor
Jimmy Stewart was deaf in one ear.
Making it worse was that director John Ford
was late deafened.
Both Widmark and Stewart worked together on
one movie, directed by Ford.
It was confusing. In one scene, Stewart and
Widmark were placed across the room. Stewart’s
deaf ear was opposite Widmark’s deaf ear – and
they could not easily communicate with each
other. And they could not hear the commands
by Ford!
The cameraman had to use hand signals
to tell these two actors what to do!
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
In reading through captioning errors, we have seen that many
stenocaptioners write the long “u” sound with the steno AOU. Most
captioners write the steno OU for the “ow” sound.
It might be helpful for us to see what might happen if a captioner makes a
mistake by either shadowing the “A” when it shouldn’t be there or by
omitting an “A” when it should be there.
Some examples of this would be:
Because he backed out of the deal, they said he was a real cured.
He was running low on foul for his car.
She enjoyed the view from the top of the tour.
These should be:
Because he backed out of the deal, they said he was a real coward.
He was running low on fuel for his car.
She enjoyed the view from the top of the tower.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The 2010 National Film Registry, a feature of the Library of
Congress, has listed the “Preservation of the Sign Language”
as #20 on its list. Only 25 films made the final list. The
1913 film that showed George Veditz in sign language is
just two minutes long!
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
In Bahawalpur, Pakistan, a crowd of deaf people
stormed a government building. They claimed
that hirinq quotas, with set asides, for
deaf applicants, isn’t working. And that
employers ignore these mandated hiring
quotas.
