DeafDigest Blue – January 3, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

A deaf attorney said that he chose the legal

profession as a way to correct injustices

deaf people have suffered over the years –

yet realizing now that hearing attorneys

are not so interested in helping the deaf.

……….

Many people are scared of 5G technology,

but for hearing aids, scientists are saying

it will reduce background noise by 90

percent. Really?

……….

While many deaf passengers on railroads and

rapid transit trains complain about missing

their stations due to inability to hear the

public announcements, a complaint from a

hearing passenger is interesting.

The hearing passenger said she also cannot

hear announcements because of noise everywhere

and also trains fly by too fast to allow

her to read the station stop signs!

……..

The Voice of America interviewed deaf artist

Nancy Rourke, who painted scenes of Covid-19

affecting the deaf.

………

It was announced that Sharp Eyed Group,

an interpreting agency, owned by the

Indiana Association of the Deaf, has been

sold, and continues as deaf-owned. Further

details should be forthcoming.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SCHOOLS FOR THE DEAF IN AFRICA

Andrew Foster, a famous deaf man, established 31

schools for the deaf and 2 centers for the deaf

in Africa. He died in 1987 in a plane crash.

Anyway, one of these former students of a

school for the deaf in Africa, said that his

school had a few hearing students!

Hearing students in a school for the deaf in

Africa! Why?

Good question.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/africanschools/

Lip reading tale

A hearing person and a deaf person were talking about

a character in Blue Bloods police program.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

Paez was a pretty good character detective

The hearing person actually said:

Baez was a pretty good character detective

note:

Paez was Bernardo Paez, a legendary quarterback

in high school football in Brooklyn, NY during

the seventies

Baez was Blue Bloods’ detective Maria Baez

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TWO HALF-DEAF ACTORS IN A MOVIE

Many years ago, famous actor Richard Widmark

was deaf in one ear. Also, another famous actor

Jimmy Stewart was deaf in one ear.

Making it worse was that director John Ford

was late deafened.

Both Widmark and Stewart worked together on

one movie, directed by Ford.

It was confusing. In one scene, Stewart and

Widmark were placed across the room. Stewart’s

deaf ear was opposite Widmark’s deaf ear – and

they could not easily communicate with each

other. And they could not hear the commands

by Ford!

The cameraman had to use hand signals

to tell these two actors what to do!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/two-half-deaf-actors/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

In reading through captioning errors, we have seen that many

stenocaptioners write the long “u” sound with the steno AOU. Most

captioners write the steno OU for the “ow” sound.

It might be helpful for us to see what might happen if a captioner makes a

mistake by either shadowing the “A” when it shouldn’t be there or by

omitting an “A” when it should be there.

Some examples of this would be:

Because he backed out of the deal, they said he was a real cured.

He was running low on foul for his car.

She enjoyed the view from the top of the tour.

These should be:

Because he backed out of the deal, they said he was a real coward.

He was running low on fuel for his car.

She enjoyed the view from the top of the tower.

Gallaudet men's basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The 2010 National Film Registry, a feature of the Library of

Congress, has listed the “Preservation of the Sign Language”

as #20 on its list. Only 25 films made the final list. The

1913 film that showed George Veditz in sign language is

just two minutes long!

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

In Bahawalpur, Pakistan, a crowd of deaf people

stormed a government building. They claimed

that hirinq quotas, with set asides, for

deaf applicants, isn’t working. And that

employers ignore these mandated hiring

quotas.

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

