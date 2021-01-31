DeafDigest Blue – January 31, 2021
Blue Edition
Top stories about the deaf:
According to a leading actor, the guideline
that Hollywood must follow is this:
every deaf character in a film must be played
by a deaf actor
this means no more fake-deaf actors, ever
The previous White House administration
would not use interpreters during
press conferences. This brand new
administration will be using an interpreter
at all press conferences. There is an
issue, however, with the interpreter’s
background that the White House probably
didn’t vet!
What DeafDigest editor hates is seeing
these ads that promise sign language
instruction for pennies. Only a
couple of weeks ago, it was for just
$20.00 – and now this one, another
course for just $21.99!
Nike agrees to a face mask compromise. This
corporation was slapped with a class
action lawsuit for discriminating against
the deaf that want to buy shoes but
must wear face masks in the store.
Nike will outfit their employees
with see-thru masks.
A newspaper headline in Turkey screamed:
Hearing Impairment Can Be No Problem With Cochlear Implant Solutions
is the newspaper saying there are CI success stories
and no CI failures?
DEAF AFRAID OF ANOTHER DEAF?
Some years ago, a deaf person worked as a pizza driver
for Domino’s. For several months he was the only deaf driver
in that Domino’s place.
Then another deaf person was hired to be a driver with
that same Domino’s place.
What did the first deaf person do? He quit! Why? Afraid
of another deaf person?
Good question!
Lip reading tale
a hearing fishing buddy asked a favor of his deaf fishing
buddy
The deaf buddy thought the hearing buddy said:
Please itch up the boat (to the pick up truck)
The hearing buddy actually said:
Please hitch up the boat (to the pick up truck)
AN EMBARRASSMENT AT ART GALLERY
Many years ago in Mexico, Carlos Merida, himself
deaf, was a famous artist.
He went to an art show at a gallery. A few of his
drawings were shown at the event.
He was alone, by himself, without an interpreter.
Two women did not like one of his drawings and
told him that his drawing was bad.
Carlos, without an interpreter and not able to
read lips, thought these women were praising his
work. He then kissed the hands of both women.
Everyone that watched it were very shocked!
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we have seen, in order to write at the speeds that are required,
stenocaptioners are not typing out words letter by letter. Instead, they
are writing whole words or phrases at one time, similar to chords on a
piano. Because of this, their steno strokes must follow the key layout on
the steno keyboard.
The vowels on the keyboard are AOEU, and they can only appear in this
order. Therefore, a captioner cannot write a steno stroke with the vowels
in the order of UA or EA or UO or EO in one stroke. They would have to
appear as AU or AE or OU or OE.
If a captioner is using the AE to differentiate between words spelled with
the “ea” and “ae” spellings, it can lead to some errors.
Some examples of this would be:
The horse was a tan color with a palomino mean and tail.
Their performance tonight pealed in comparison to last week’s.
Her dress was a beautiful shade of tale.
These should be:
The horse was a tan color with a palomino mane and tail.
Their performance tonight paled in comparison to last week’s.
Her dress was a beautiful shade of teal.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
A new buzzword, at least in United Kingdom is
“sign language literacy” – Signs4Life, an
aggressive British agency is pushing for acceptance
and use of sign language everywhere in the nation.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
A deaf senior in a high school, wanting to go to college,
basically has three options; go to Gallaudet; go to
NTID/RIT; go to a hearing college. Yale University has
two deaf students, and both have had their share of
frustrations with “everything” – classroom discussions,
struggles with interpreting services, limited social
life, etc. They, however, stressed that if they had to
start all over again, they would still attend Yale!
