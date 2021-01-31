DeafDigest Blue – January 31, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

According to a leading actor, the guideline

that Hollywood must follow is this:

every deaf character in a film must be played

by a deaf actor

this means no more fake-deaf actors, ever

The previous White House administration

would not use interpreters during

press conferences. This brand new

administration will be using an interpreter

at all press conferences. There is an

issue, however, with the interpreter’s

background that the White House probably

didn’t vet!

What DeafDigest editor hates is seeing

these ads that promise sign language

instruction for pennies. Only a

couple of weeks ago, it was for just

$20.00 – and now this one, another

course for just $21.99!

Nike agrees to a face mask compromise. This

corporation was slapped with a class

action lawsuit for discriminating against

the deaf that want to buy shoes but

must wear face masks in the store.

Nike will outfit their employees

with see-thru masks.

A newspaper headline in Turkey screamed:

Hearing Impairment Can Be No Problem With Cochlear Implant Solutions

is the newspaper saying there are CI success stories

and no CI failures?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF AFRAID OF ANOTHER DEAF?

Some years ago, a deaf person worked as a pizza driver

for Domino’s. For several months he was the only deaf driver

in that Domino’s place.

Then another deaf person was hired to be a driver with

that same Domino’s place.

What did the first deaf person do? He quit! Why? Afraid

of another deaf person?

Good question!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-domino-pizza-drivers/

Lip reading tale

a hearing fishing buddy asked a favor of his deaf fishing

buddy

The deaf buddy thought the hearing buddy said:

Please itch up the boat (to the pick up truck)

The hearing buddy actually said:

Please hitch up the boat (to the pick up truck)

This week’s ASL video in youtube

AN EMBARRASSMENT AT ART GALLERY

Many years ago in Mexico, Carlos Merida, himself

deaf, was a famous artist.

He went to an art show at a gallery. A few of his

drawings were shown at the event.

He was alone, by himself, without an interpreter.

Two women did not like one of his drawings and

told him that his drawing was bad.

Carlos, without an interpreter and not able to

read lips, thought these women were praising his

work. He then kissed the hands of both women.

Everyone that watched it were very shocked!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-artist-embarrassment-at-art-gallery/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we have seen, in order to write at the speeds that are required,

stenocaptioners are not typing out words letter by letter. Instead, they

are writing whole words or phrases at one time, similar to chords on a

piano. Because of this, their steno strokes must follow the key layout on

the steno keyboard.

The vowels on the keyboard are AOEU, and they can only appear in this

order. Therefore, a captioner cannot write a steno stroke with the vowels

in the order of UA or EA or UO or EO in one stroke. They would have to

appear as AU or AE or OU or OE.

If a captioner is using the AE to differentiate between words spelled with

the “ea” and “ae” spellings, it can lead to some errors.

Some examples of this would be:

The horse was a tan color with a palomino mean and tail.

Their performance tonight pealed in comparison to last week’s.

Her dress was a beautiful shade of tale.

These should be:

The horse was a tan color with a palomino mane and tail.

Their performance tonight paled in comparison to last week’s.

Her dress was a beautiful shade of teal.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

A new buzzword, at least in United Kingdom is

“sign language literacy” – Signs4Life, an

aggressive British agency is pushing for acceptance

and use of sign language everywhere in the nation.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

A deaf senior in a high school, wanting to go to college,

basically has three options; go to Gallaudet; go to

NTID/RIT; go to a hearing college. Yale University has

two deaf students, and both have had their share of

frustrations with “everything” – classroom discussions,

struggles with interpreting services, limited social

life, etc. They, however, stressed that if they had to

start all over again, they would still attend Yale!

