DeafDigest Blue – January 5, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:
The Abey Khao cafe is Pakistan’s first
deaf-owned, deaf-run restaurant.
Maritime Sign Language is a dying sign
language in the Atlantics region of
Canada. Older deaf people use it but
younger deaf people use ASL. To preserve
that sign language, there is an effort
by linguistics people at Saint Mary’s
University. DeafDigest editor saw a
display of that sign language on
video – and it is beautiful.
A hearing-aid doll has been introduced
by American Girl. Input for this such
doll was solicited from several deaf
organizations, including Gallaudet.
David Vaughan, a deaf British man, was
denied compensation when his house
caught fire; the town said that his
paperwork deadline was missed. He is
making a big stink about it in a
newspaper story.
In another London story, a group of
British Sign Language teachers are
pushing to have BSL accepted as part
of the British schools courses.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
FAST NEWS IN OLD DAYS
We have email, videos, blogs, vlogs, AIM, pagers, etc.
All of these help us get news very quickly. An example
was when Ben Soukup introduced Alan Hurwitz as the
new Gallaudet president. Everyone knew about it within
few seconds.
What about the old days of TTY machines. Were the
news slow? Well, one news-hungry CEO of a deaf agency
used his TTY for about 2-3 hours a day just to get deaf
news from anywhere in USA?
Yes, telephone bills were high.
Lip reading tale
A hearing person was introducing himself to a deaf person.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
Hi, my name is Bob Clock
The hearing person actually said:
Hi, my name is Bob Glock
COULD NOT ACCEPT DEAFNESS
DeafDigest editor knows of a Coda that works with the deaf
in a social service agency.
This Coda got married and had a deaf child. We would imagine
that if a Coda knows what deafness is all about because of his
parents and because he works with the deaf, he would easily
accept the deafness of his child.
Wrong! This Coda was very upset that his child was deaf.
Why?
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Over the holiday season, many TV stations have featured special
holiday-themed programming. We have seen special sports and entertainment
shows. Now, as the holiday season comes to an end, we will find many TV
shows beginning their new seasons.
Personally, I have seen a number of shows over this holiday season where
the captioning has been absolutely fabulous, but I have also seen
instances where the captioning was very poor or totally overlooked.
Unfortunately, there are people out there who do not think that captioning
is important. They may try to pay as little as possible, so if that means
poor quality captioning or no captioning, that may be what they will try
to do. They may feel that no one is watching the captioning, so it doesn’t
matter.
As caption viewers, we should also be advocates for captioning. If we see
a show where the captioning is horrible, we need to let the cable
companies, television stations, and captioning companies know this. If the
television stations are using people who are unqualified just because they
don’t charge very much, we have to communicate to them that that is not
acceptable. We must let them know that someone is watching the captioning.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
A national emergency texting system for the deaf may be in
the works if FEMA and FCC, these two federal agencies
have their way. Time will tell if this joint effort
succeeds.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Dan Foster,
who is not known to many of us. He departed us
as he had been in ill-health for quite some time.
He was a whistleblower that exposed relay fraud
that sent some individuals to prison.
