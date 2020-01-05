DeafDigest Blue – January 5, 2020

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

The Abey Khao cafe is Pakistan’s first

deaf-owned, deaf-run restaurant.

Maritime Sign Language is a dying sign

language in the Atlantics region of

Canada. Older deaf people use it but

younger deaf people use ASL. To preserve

that sign language, there is an effort

by linguistics people at Saint Mary’s

University. DeafDigest editor saw a

display of that sign language on

video – and it is beautiful.

A hearing-aid doll has been introduced

by American Girl. Input for this such

doll was solicited from several deaf

organizations, including Gallaudet.

David Vaughan, a deaf British man, was

denied compensation when his house

caught fire; the town said that his

paperwork deadline was missed. He is

making a big stink about it in a

newspaper story.

In another London story, a group of

British Sign Language teachers are

pushing to have BSL accepted as part

of the British schools courses.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer,

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

FAST NEWS IN OLD DAYS

We have email, videos, blogs, vlogs, AIM, pagers, etc.

All of these help us get news very quickly. An example

was when Ben Soukup introduced Alan Hurwitz as the

new Gallaudet president. Everyone knew about it within

few seconds.

What about the old days of TTY machines. Were the

news slow? Well, one news-hungry CEO of a deaf agency

used his TTY for about 2-3 hours a day just to get deaf

news from anywhere in USA?

Yes, telephone bills were high.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing person was introducing himself to a deaf person.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

Hi, my name is Bob Clock

The hearing person actually said:

Hi, my name is Bob Glock

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

COULD NOT ACCEPT DEAFNESS

DeafDigest editor knows of a Coda that works with the deaf

in a social service agency.

This Coda got married and had a deaf child. We would imagine

that if a Coda knows what deafness is all about because of his

parents and because he works with the deaf, he would easily

accept the deafness of his child.

Wrong! This Coda was very upset that his child was deaf.

Why?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Over the holiday season, many TV stations have featured special

holiday-themed programming. We have seen special sports and entertainment

shows. Now, as the holiday season comes to an end, we will find many TV

shows beginning their new seasons.

Personally, I have seen a number of shows over this holiday season where

the captioning has been absolutely fabulous, but I have also seen

instances where the captioning was very poor or totally overlooked.

Unfortunately, there are people out there who do not think that captioning

is important. They may try to pay as little as possible, so if that means

poor quality captioning or no captioning, that may be what they will try

to do. They may feel that no one is watching the captioning, so it doesn’t

matter.

As caption viewers, we should also be advocates for captioning. If we see

a show where the captioning is horrible, we need to let the cable

companies, television stations, and captioning companies know this. If the

television stations are using people who are unqualified just because they

don’t charge very much, we have to communicate to them that that is not

acceptable. We must let them know that someone is watching the captioning.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

A national emergency texting system for the deaf may be in

the works if FEMA and FCC, these two federal agencies

have their way. Time will tell if this joint effort

succeeds.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Dan Foster,

who is not known to many of us. He departed us

as he had been in ill-health for quite some time.

He was a whistleblower that exposed relay fraud

that sent some individuals to prison.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-