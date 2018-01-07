DeafDigest Blue – January 7, 2018

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Deaf artist David Bloch (1910-2002) was praised by art critics for his works.

The family has donated his works to a

museum in Shanghai.

Big question – why 8 months and not immediately?

This concerns a 12-year olddeaf boy from Pakistan who accidentally crossed the border into India.

He was kept by authorities in India for 8 months

before being returned to Pakistan. We shall never

know!

The deaf of Ghana is not too happy about impoverished

deaf people begging on the streets, saying it makes

them look bad.

The National Science Foundation is hosting the

Deaf College Innovation Bowl, encouraging deaf

students to come forward with their innovations.

Pepsi Center, in Denver, has agreed to provide

captions on the scoreboard, in a lawsuit settlement.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

EATING AT A DINER

When hearing people go to a diner to eat, they often

sit on the counter.

When a group of deaf people enter a diner, they always

sit at a table, not at a counter.

Why? Because deaf people donâ€™t like to move their

head and neck to chat with friends. At the counter

hearing people just use their ears to chat!

for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

PREFERING THE DEAF OR PREFERRING THE HEARING?

An oral deaf person struggles with ASL with

a deaf friend.

That oral deaf person and that ASL deaf person

were invited to a hearing party.

That oral deaf person rejects the ASL deaf

person during that party because he wants to

communicate with hearing. The funny thing is that

he struggles while communicating with hearing.

Which is better for oral deaf person? To

struggle with ASL with a deaf person or to struggle

to communicate with the hearing?

for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

A deaf person thought hearing person said:

I need to get Bill (another hearing person in another room)

The hearing person actually said:

I need to get pill (for his own medicine)

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Broadcast captioners, CART captioners, and court reporters use the same basic skills to do their jobs. Even though you may know that they all use the steno machine to perform their functions, what you may not realize is that they may be performing more than one of these jobs at the present time.

You may think a person is only a court reporter, a CART captioner, or a broadcast captioner. However, the fact is that a court reporter may go to court and act as a court reporter at a trial during the day, and that same person may go home that night and put on his or her headphones and be the one who captions your 11 o’clock local news. The CART captioner in a college class this morning may be the court reporter in a deposition being taken at a law firm this afternoon.

Although many realtime captioners and court reporters specialize in a single area, there are some who work in combinations or even all of these professions.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

For many of us, the deaf, the web sites

are not accessible. Simply put, there are not

enough captions and too many sites are

audio-based.

Addressing this issue is the International

Center for Disability Resources on the Internet

during a recent press conference.

note: still more and more no-captions lawsuits

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Vladimir Putin and the deaf? He would not allow deaf Russian children to be adopted by prospective parents in USA – but he has allowed Russian Sign Language to become official, and with it – free textbooks and interpreters. Is he pro-deaf or anti-deaf or is deaf-neutral?

that section