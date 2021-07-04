DeafDigest Blue – July 04, 2021

DeafDigest Blue – July 4, 2021

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

Top stories about the deaf:

Virginia Davis, who is deaf and is a photographer,

said:

I seem to ‘see’ photographs all the time. Maybe because

I am deaf and I pick up more of what I see.

Deaf education in the days just after the Civil War?

The schools for the deaf taught in the oral method

whereas the black schools for the deaf taught

via sign language. This fact was gleaned from

“The Hidden Treasure of Black ASL.”

A deaf student filed a disability bias lawsuit.

His mistake was to bypass the federal education

law administration, instead going directly

to his home educational district. For that

reason, the Sixth Circuit ruled against him!

Complicated and confusing? Yes, and that

was why the voting by the Sixth Circuit

judges was not unanimous.

There is an upcoming program on British TV

that will feature the fight by the deaf and

the disabled for their civil rights. It

said that significant steps forward have

been made. Keep in mind there is no ADA

in Great Britain.

Windows 11 will be offering an easier way to caption

the screen.

DEAF-FRIENDLY OR DEAF-UNFRIENDLY

DEAF-FRIENDLY OR DEAF-UNFRIENDLY

You go to a bank to discuss a banking

transaction. The desk woman is very

deaf-friendly – but she writes back and

forth so many notes. It takes all

morning and you are still confused as to

what she is trying to tell you.

You go to another bank, and the different

desk woman is deaf-unfriendly – but she

uses few simple gestures – and you fully

understand everything! And it only takes

few minutes.

Which is best – deaf-friendly or

deaf-unfriendly?

Lip reading tale

A hearing friend was telling a deaf friend

about a former major leaguer who was a

success in the real estate and financial

planning fields.

The deaf friend thought the hearing friend said:

Bob Turkey had a great career in business after

he retired from baseball

The hearing friend actually said:

Bob Turley (rest of the comment remains the

same as is)

SOME BANKS ARE AFRAID OF THE DEAF

SOME BANKS ARE AFRAID OF THE DEAF

This is a true story; a deaf person went to a bank

and gave the teller a note.

The teller got scared and pressed the “bank robbery”

button to alert the police.

The police came to the bank, looking for the bank

robber. The teller pointed to the deaf person.

It was realized that the deaf person was not a

bank robber but wanted to ask the teller a question

about a banking matter.

Many bank robbers pass notes to the tellers

demanding money. Not that deaf person!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

When we were looking at the initial consonants that stenocaptioners

depress with their left hands, we saw that sometimes a blended sound was

used at the beginning of words.

As we now are looking at final consonants, there are words where the

consonant sounds are blended at the ends of words.

We have seen that the final F and the R are both depressed with the right

index finger. Therefore, a slip of the index finger could cause us to have

the sound “-rt” instead of “-ft” and vice versa.

Some examples of this would be:

The apple tasted a little too Taft.

The daft hit the center of the bull’s eye.

The kitty was very sort and cuddly.

These should be read as:

The apple tasted a little too tart.

The dart hit the center of the bull’s eye.

The kitty was very soft and cuddly.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Captioned radio making a comeback? The original captioned

radio was broadcast in the Philadelphia Deaf Community

during the seventies, on a federal government grant.

The technology was old – these clunky TTY machines.

And now this – the National Public Radio just gave a

demonstration of its captioned radio product, for the

benefit of the deaf-blind at the American Association

of the Deaf-Blind National Symposium in Ft. Mitchell, KY.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The “CC The Huntress” program viewed over the Internet

won the GTN Paranormal Emmy Award as the Show of the Year.

What about it? Well, a Gallaudet paranormal team was

part of the program!

