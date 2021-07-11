DeafDigest Blue – July 11, 2021

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

Top stories about the deaf:

VIEW, a video stream shown in Northern Ireland, has profiled

the lives of a group of deaf residents.

Gallaudet was mentioned as a part of DC government

press release regarding Department of Insurance, Securities

and Banking that gives opportunities for young students

and graduates to work in the insurance field.

A 55-unit affordable residential building is being

built in Glen Cove, N.Y.. Three of these units

is being reserved for low income deaf people.

Why just three units? Disappointing.

A movie critic said:

Deafness has become a hot subject in movie-making

DeafDigest hopes this will continue as long as

fake-deaf actors are not cast into deaf roles

and as long as it is not a fad!

The Australian police has been hassling

the staff of Rashays restaurant chain

over mask issues. Deaf people are upset

about it – because this chain has a

reputation for being deaf-friendly!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A BANK ROBBER AND A DEAF TELLER

This is a true story. A hearing bank robber went

to the teller window and whispered in her ear:

Give me all your money

The teller told him she is deaf and cannot hear

and asked him to write it down on piece of paper

The shocked bank robber ran away from the bank!

Lip reading tale

A hearing person and a deaf person loved watching

old time cowboy movies.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

My favorite cowboy was the Long Ranger

The hearing person actually said:

My favorite cowboy was the Lone Ranger

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A MISUNDERSTOOD SIGN AT GALLAUDET

A Gallaudet student came from New York,

where everyone signed Fanwood (New York

School for the Deaf) with a residential

school sign.

The student was puzzled when other

students from different states used

the same residential school sign and

thought they all came from Fanwood.

He realized it was just a residential

school sign, no matter where they

came from.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

We started looking at blended sounds at the end of words. We have seen

that stenocaptioners use the right middle finger to depress the final P

and B keys.

When those two keys are depressed simultaneously, we get the N sound. You

can blend these sounds with a final T, which is written with the pinkie

finger of the right hand.

A slip of the right middle finger could cause a captioner to make a

mistake with the “-pt” or “-bt” or “-nt” sounds at the ends of words.

Some examples of this would be:

He leapt his brother the money without expecting repayment.

She wept shopping for school supplies.

The result of the fender bender was just a small debit in their car.

These should be read as:

He lent his brother the money without expecting repayment.

She went shopping for school supplies.

The result of the fender bender was just a small dent in their car.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Larry Newman,

Riverside, CA, who departed us. A legendary teacher

at California School for the Deaf for so many

years, he was the Teacher of the Year in the

state of California. And he was also a leader

with several national deaf organizations, including

the NAD. And with the NAD, he served as the president,

successfully steering this organization through one of

its most troubled financial moments. He also was an

accomplished writer and author, with so many articles

to his credit.

Why was he so beloved by everyone, everywhere?

Said an acquaintance:

He was very patient and kept things on an even keel

when things got bad

Thank you very much for serving us so admirably

over the years

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Why do government programs to help the deaf and the

disabled fail in Nigeria? The reason is that these

government leaders establish programs – without

asking the deaf and the disabled or advice and

input. An example is establishing a training class

for the deaf – but without hiring interpreters,

and so on!

