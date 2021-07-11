DeafDigest Blue – July 11, 2021
Blue Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deafteller/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/residential-school-sign/
Top stories about the deaf:
VIEW, a video stream shown in Northern Ireland, has profiled
the lives of a group of deaf residents.
Gallaudet was mentioned as a part of DC government
press release regarding Department of Insurance, Securities
and Banking that gives opportunities for young students
and graduates to work in the insurance field.
A 55-unit affordable residential building is being
built in Glen Cove, N.Y.. Three of these units
is being reserved for low income deaf people.
Why just three units? Disappointing.
A movie critic said:
Deafness has become a hot subject in movie-making
DeafDigest hopes this will continue as long as
fake-deaf actors are not cast into deaf roles
and as long as it is not a fad!
The Australian police has been hassling
the staff of Rashays restaurant chain
over mask issues. Deaf people are upset
about it – because this chain has a
reputation for being deaf-friendly!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A BANK ROBBER AND A DEAF TELLER
This is a true story. A hearing bank robber went
to the teller window and whispered in her ear:
Give me all your money
The teller told him she is deaf and cannot hear
and asked him to write it down on piece of paper
The shocked bank robber ran away from the bank!
Lip reading tale
A hearing person and a deaf person loved watching
old time cowboy movies.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
My favorite cowboy was the Long Ranger
The hearing person actually said:
My favorite cowboy was the Lone Ranger
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A MISUNDERSTOOD SIGN AT GALLAUDET
A Gallaudet student came from New York,
where everyone signed Fanwood (New York
School for the Deaf) with a residential
school sign.
The student was puzzled when other
students from different states used
the same residential school sign and
thought they all came from Fanwood.
He realized it was just a residential
school sign, no matter where they
came from.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
We started looking at blended sounds at the end of words. We have seen
that stenocaptioners use the right middle finger to depress the final P
and B keys.
When those two keys are depressed simultaneously, we get the N sound. You
can blend these sounds with a final T, which is written with the pinkie
finger of the right hand.
A slip of the right middle finger could cause a captioner to make a
mistake with the “-pt” or “-bt” or “-nt” sounds at the ends of words.
Some examples of this would be:
He leapt his brother the money without expecting repayment.
She wept shopping for school supplies.
The result of the fender bender was just a small debit in their car.
These should be read as:
He lent his brother the money without expecting repayment.
She went shopping for school supplies.
The result of the fender bender was just a small dent in their car.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Larry Newman,
Riverside, CA, who departed us. A legendary teacher
at California School for the Deaf for so many
years, he was the Teacher of the Year in the
state of California. And he was also a leader
with several national deaf organizations, including
the NAD. And with the NAD, he served as the president,
successfully steering this organization through one of
its most troubled financial moments. He also was an
accomplished writer and author, with so many articles
to his credit.
Why was he so beloved by everyone, everywhere?
Said an acquaintance:
He was very patient and kept things on an even keel
when things got bad
Thank you very much for serving us so admirably
over the years
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Why do government programs to help the deaf and the
disabled fail in Nigeria? The reason is that these
government leaders establish programs – without
asking the deaf and the disabled or advice and
input. An example is establishing a training class
for the deaf – but without hiring interpreters,
and so on!
