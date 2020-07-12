DeafDigest Blue – July 12, 2020

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Chris Dodd, a deaf Canadian person pretty much

involved in the entertainment industry, has

issued a casting call for a deaf actress in

a future Disney Plus TV production.

……….

Charles Thompson Memorial Hall, St. Paul, MN, was

given a write up in a newspaper, profiling it as

the first deaf social club in USA. DeafDigest is

not sure of that statement.

………

What kind of a person was Beethoven at the

time he composed the world’s best music.

He did not like to follow the musical

rules, and this is the reason why his music

was a huge success.

……..

A web site, devoted to legal issues, explained

how Comcast won the job discrimination

lawsuit. Costco listed in 1-2-3 steps their

efforts to accommodate the deaf employee.

Each step was turned down by the deaf person.

This argument swayed the Appeals court though

the vote was split.

……..

Aylin Acikalin, a candidate for city judge

in New Orleans, said:

I would like to increase access for sight and hearing

impaired individuals. For example, the city council

does not currently offer subtitles for their meetings.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF COMMUNITY’S TWILIGHT ZONE

The “Twilight Zone” was a popular TV program during

the late fifties and early sixties. And we see reruns

from time to time on cable TV.

Do we have a Deaf Twilight Zone? No, but there

was a joke about an interpreter involved with the

Deaf Twilight Zone.

The interpreter, on TV, was located in a small box

in the corner of the TV set. When the program ended,

the interpreter was still stuck in that small box,

unable to escape!

It is just a joke.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing person and a deaf person were discussing

these past Supreme Court nominees.

The deaf person though the hearing person said:

Pork was rejected by the Senate

The hearing person actually said:

Bork was rejected by the Senate

note:

Robert Bork was nominated by President Reagan

in 1987 for the Supreme Court vacancy but

the Senate would not approve it.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF MAN INTRODUCED TO “ORAL” DEAF WOMAN

This is a true story. It happened many years ago when

it was not “polite” for the deaf to use sign language

in public.

A deaf man, using ASL, was introduced to a deaf woman

who seemed to be “oral.”

The man liked the woman very much, but the deaf woman

“could not sign” and it forced the ASL deaf man to

communicate in an oral way.

This was going on for about an half hour until the

deaf man realized the deaf woman was skilled with ASL.

He asked her why was she using oral language while

she could use ASL. She said it was not polite and also

embarrassing to sign in public. He told her to forget

about embarrassment and to sign ASL with him.

She did – and they fell in love and got married.

They have been happily married for many years with

children.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Although broadcast and CART captioners try to be as accurate as possible,

there are times when they make mistakes.

As we read through captioning errors, we have to always keep in mind that

stenocaptioners are primarily writing words phonetically, and they are not

typing out words letter by letter. As they are writing phonetically,

sometimes they stroke syllables that should be more than one word, but the

computer already knows these sounds as another word, and it translates it

incorrectly.

If a word doesn’t make sense, sometimes we need to mentally take the

syllables of the erroneous word apart in order to make it make sense. Some

of examples of this would be:

“Ben McAdoo is a fungi to be around.”

“The lawyer recommended that they Sudan Jones for damages.”

“We told our realtor we wanted to Seymour houses.”

“After her birdie attempt, on the hole for parquet came up two feet

short.”

These should be:

“Ben McAdoo is a fun guy to be around.”

“The lawyer recommended that they sue Dan Jones for damages.”

“We told our realtor we wanted to see more houses.”

“After her birdie attempt, on the hole for par Kay came up two feet

short.”

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The world’s most famous inventor, Thomas A. Edison,

a deaf man, may be honored with a statue at the

National Statuary Hall Collection in Washington, DC.

note:

Yes, there is a statue of Edison, representing the

state of Ohio at the Capitol.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

An old posting from the British Deaf Association

that surfaced on a web site, made this quote:

As long as we have deaf people on earth, we will have signs

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-