DeafDigest Blue – July 14, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

One of the students at the Cardiff University

Medical School (UK) is Alexandra Adams. She

is deaf-blind.

In Bengaluru (or better known as Bangalore), a city

of 10 million people in India, a post-secondary

vocational program for the deaf is in threat of

shutting down. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

Limited, which owns the property, wants to demolish

it to make way for a new metro station.

Gene Olmstead, who was deaf and an avid motorcycle

rider, passed away. His hearing friends from

such states as Colorado, Oklahoma, Virginia and

Wisconsin, attended his funeral in Minnesota

to pay respects. They never met each other in

person but became friends via the social

media.

The Chicago Lighthouse has closed up its

Deaf-Blind program. No reason was given for

the closing.

A question about Beethoven, by a music-lover –

did Beethoven become totally deaf or did he

have some residual hearing? Reason was it

may have been difficult, if not impossible

for a totally-deaf person to hear his

own masterpiece without fine-tuning it?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HARD TO LEARN SIGNS AND TO HEAR VOICES

One former Gallaudet HUG (hearing) student told

DeafDigest editor that he had a hard time in

Gallaudet classes.

In classes with deaf teachers that do not use

voice, he would struggle to pick up signs.

In classes with hearing teachers that voice-sign

he would not look at the teacher because he would

hear the voice. The hearing teacher got upset

and turned off his voice when the HUG was in class.

The HUG then left Gallaudet very frustrated,

and transferred to hearing college to get his degree.

for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

A hearing person and a deaf person were both

talking about astronomy.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

I am looking for comments in the sky

The hearing person actually said:

I am looking for comets in the sky

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A FRUSTRATED DEAF ENGINEER

A deaf man earned a degree in engineering at a hearing

university. He had no luck finding a good job in engineering,

and was forced to work in low paying jobs.

He said:

Communications is the problem. Engineers work together as a

team and they communicate all the time. They won’t write

on paper for me or use gestures with me.

for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

When computer-aided transcription (CAT) was introduced, computers were

“taught” to translate the court reporters’ steno notes. The court

reporters would edit their transcripts and define untranslated or

mistranslated words. They were “teaching” the computer to recognize new

steno strokes so that the next time that steno stroke was used the

computer would properly translate it.

In the 1980s, some court reporters connected their steno machines directly

to their personal computers, and realtime translation was born. Realtime

translation instantly translates a court reporter’s stenographic notes

into English, and the English is displayed on a computer monitor or

projection screen. Court reporters, who previously would have taken

possibly two weeks to prepare a transcript, are now allowing people to see

how their steno is being instantaneously translated. Even today, the

number of court reporters jumping into realtime continues to grow at a

rapid pace.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

It is official. Helene Jarmer, who is deaf, was

officially sworn to serve as Austria’s parliamentary deputy

on behalf of the Green party.

When not busy with politics, she teaches art and

mathematics.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

In Great Britain, there is a new accident “racket” –

injured drivers are claiming loss of hearing while

filing lawsuits! The insurance companies are trying to

stop this racket.

