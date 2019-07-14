DeafDigest Blue – July 14, 2019
Top stories about the deaf:
One of the students at the Cardiff University
Medical School (UK) is Alexandra Adams. She
is deaf-blind.
In Bengaluru (or better known as Bangalore), a city
of 10 million people in India, a post-secondary
vocational program for the deaf is in threat of
shutting down. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation
Limited, which owns the property, wants to demolish
it to make way for a new metro station.
Gene Olmstead, who was deaf and an avid motorcycle
rider, passed away. His hearing friends from
such states as Colorado, Oklahoma, Virginia and
Wisconsin, attended his funeral in Minnesota
to pay respects. They never met each other in
person but became friends via the social
media.
The Chicago Lighthouse has closed up its
Deaf-Blind program. No reason was given for
the closing.
A question about Beethoven, by a music-lover –
did Beethoven become totally deaf or did he
have some residual hearing? Reason was it
may have been difficult, if not impossible
for a totally-deaf person to hear his
own masterpiece without fine-tuning it?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HARD TO LEARN SIGNS AND TO HEAR VOICES
One former Gallaudet HUG (hearing) student told
DeafDigest editor that he had a hard time in
Gallaudet classes.
In classes with deaf teachers that do not use
voice, he would struggle to pick up signs.
In classes with hearing teachers that voice-sign
he would not look at the teacher because he would
hear the voice. The hearing teacher got upset
and turned off his voice when the HUG was in class.
The HUG then left Gallaudet very frustrated,
and transferred to hearing college to get his degree.
Lip reading tale
A hearing person and a deaf person were both
talking about astronomy.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
I am looking for comments in the sky
The hearing person actually said:
I am looking for comets in the sky
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A FRUSTRATED DEAF ENGINEER
A deaf man earned a degree in engineering at a hearing
university. He had no luck finding a good job in engineering,
and was forced to work in low paying jobs.
He said:
Communications is the problem. Engineers work together as a
team and they communicate all the time. They won’t write
on paper for me or use gestures with me.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
When computer-aided transcription (CAT) was introduced, computers were
“taught” to translate the court reporters’ steno notes. The court
reporters would edit their transcripts and define untranslated or
mistranslated words. They were “teaching” the computer to recognize new
steno strokes so that the next time that steno stroke was used the
computer would properly translate it.
In the 1980s, some court reporters connected their steno machines directly
to their personal computers, and realtime translation was born. Realtime
translation instantly translates a court reporter’s stenographic notes
into English, and the English is displayed on a computer monitor or
projection screen. Court reporters, who previously would have taken
possibly two weeks to prepare a transcript, are now allowing people to see
how their steno is being instantaneously translated. Even today, the
number of court reporters jumping into realtime continues to grow at a
rapid pace.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
It is official. Helene Jarmer, who is deaf, was
officially sworn to serve as Austria’s parliamentary deputy
on behalf of the Green party.
When not busy with politics, she teaches art and
mathematics.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
In Great Britain, there is a new accident “racket” –
injured drivers are claiming loss of hearing while
filing lawsuits! The insurance companies are trying to
stop this racket.
