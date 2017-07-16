DeafDigest Blue – July 16, 2017

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/n o-ci-deaf-person/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/m cdonalds-kiosk-employees/

This week's ASL videos in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/c oda-graduation-joke/

DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
— deaf in Civil War

— deaf in Civil War http://deafdigest.com/collecti ons/barrys-collections/

jobs for strong and young deaf people

http://www.silentlabors.com/od d-jobs

Saturday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/two-buil dings-with-same-name/

Top stories about the deaf:

Mount Sinai School of Medicine (New York)

conducted a research into CI surgical

procedures – and said there is no such

a thing as a CI breakthrough. It said

that CI surgeons very with the way they

do implants, and the word “breakthrough”

is misleading!

Not every deaf student in a medical school

wants to become a physician. Kristin Ates,

who is deaf, attended two years as a student at Medical College of Georgia. She is now

attending Augusta University, with her

goal of becoming a physician scientist.

She wants to specialize in the studying

of genetical diseases. There was a write

up in a newspaper about her deafness and

her goals.

An advocate for rights of the deaf prisoners

said it is the outdated technology that leads

to ADA-related lawsuits. An example is the

Model 15 TTY machine, where practically no

one uses it!

At the Museums Association Conference & Exhibition

that took place at Manchester, UK, one of

the topics was how the deaf patrons help the

museums re-interpret the painting designs.

Mission Employable is a TV program in Great

Britain, featured twice a week. Kym Clearie,

who is deaf, interviews people that work

at all types of jobs. She uses sign

language accompanied by voice carry overs.

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HEARING DINNER WITH FEW DEAF GUESTS

A hearing dinner had two deaf guests.

The dining table was crowded with hearing

guests, so two deaf guests sat opposite

each other at end of table.

Some of the hearing guests hate each

other; they feud with each other.

A hearing guest, not involved with the

feuding, would catch these sarcastic

comments, certain words, etc.

A deaf guest would not know since

these hearing people smile with each

other – smiles covering up these feuds!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-not-know-hearing-feud/

Lip reading tale

A hearing person told a deaf person:

I am from Bedford

The deaf person is in a doubt

Did hearing person actually say Bedford, or

did he say Medford, two different towns!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HEARING HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION CEREMONY A JOKE

A Coda was graduating from a high school.

The Coda wanted to make sure that her large

deaf family (parents, grandparents, deaf friends,

etc) had full accessibility (interpreters and

captions on screen).

The high school administration told the

Coda everything is being taken care of.

A big joke. The interpreter was at the

deaf-only section – but all of the hearing

people grabbed these seats since it was

first-come, first-served basis. They would

not listen to interpreter that tried to

explain it was for deaf only.

And the screen was not captioned. It

became a big joke.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/c oda-graduation-joke/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Do you ever hit the wrong key when you are typing? No matter how skilled and talented a broadcast captioner or CART captioner may be, there are going to be times when he or she will make mistakes.

For people who rely on realtime captioning, it is important to understand what kinds of errors might be made so that one can “read through” the errors without losing the meaning or context of what is being said.

We have all probably typed “teh” for the word “the.” Just as on the computer keyboard, certain types of errors are more likely to be made on the steno keyboard. The more familiar with realtime captioning someone becomes, the easier it is for you to figure out what the mistake was and to simply read through it.

One type of error that people do not make on the computer keyboard but is very common for stenocaptioners is something called a stacking error. Stacking is caused by one hand moving down for a new stroke before the other hand comes all the way up or the keys don’t completely release from the previous stroke.

One example of a stacking mistake would be strokes like WAPBT/-D/A. Those are three separate strokes on the steno keyboard that should translate as the words “wanted a.” Occasionally the “-D” and “A” could end up in the same stroke. Instead of translating “wanted a,” it would then translate as either “want ad” or “want add,” depending on the stenocaptioner’s theory of shorthand. If you saw “He want add promotion on his job,” it probably should have been “He wanted a promotion on his job.”

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates

for Special Notes, go to the bottom of the Gold section

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Our words “deafhood” and “audism” did not make

the cut this year with the Merriam-Webster wordsmiths.

This group agreed to admit 100 new words in an

announcement made this week.

Who knows – perhaps wordsmiths at competing

dictionaries would look favorably on both words and

admit both sometime soon?

Or perhaps, it is a matter of waiting till

next year. And next year. Continuously?

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

An interpreter was written up in a newspaper story,

saying that he never speaks for himself in the

court room. He also said he is not supposed to exist

except to relay communications between the court and

the defendant. Most important of all, interpreters are

not attorneys and are not supposed to give legal advice

nor explain possible outcomes in these court cases.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

