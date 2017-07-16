DeafDigest Blue – July 16, 2017
Blue Edition
Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/n
http://deafdigest.com/videos/m
This week’s ASL videos in youtube http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
http://deafdigest.com/videos/c
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always
confidential
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf in Civil War http://deafdigest.com/collecti
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
jobs for strong and young deaf people
http://www.silentlabors.com/od
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/two-buil
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Top stories about the deaf:
Mount Sinai School of Medicine (New York)
conducted a research into CI surgical
procedures – and said there is no such
a thing as a CI breakthrough. It said
that CI surgeons very with the way they
do implants, and the word “breakthrough”
is misleading!
Not every deaf student in a medical school
wants to become a physician. Kristin Ates,
who is deaf, attended two years as a student at Medical College of Georgia. She is now
attending Augusta University, with her
goal of becoming a physician scientist.
She wants to specialize in the studying
of genetical diseases. There was a write
up in a newspaper about her deafness and
her goals.
An advocate for rights of the deaf prisoners
said it is the outdated technology that leads
to ADA-related lawsuits. An example is the
Model 15 TTY machine, where practically no
one uses it!
At the Museums Association Conference & Exhibition
that took place at Manchester, UK, one of
the topics was how the deaf patrons help the
museums re-interpret the painting designs.
Mission Employable is a TV program in Great
Britain, featured twice a week. Kym Clearie,
who is deaf, interviews people that work
at all types of jobs. She uses sign
language accompanied by voice carry overs.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts
required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or
visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/capt
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening
devices we offer, email:
mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
http://www.drrattner.com/our-t
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
http://www.drrattner.com/conta
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HEARING DINNER WITH FEW DEAF GUESTS
A hearing dinner had two deaf guests.
The dining table was crowded with hearing
guests, so two deaf guests sat opposite
each other at end of table.
Some of the hearing guests hate each
other; they feud with each other.
A hearing guest, not involved with the
feuding, would catch these sarcastic
comments, certain words, etc.
A deaf guest would not know since
these hearing people smile with each
other – smiles covering up these feuds!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Lip reading tale
A hearing person told a deaf person:
I am from Bedford
The deaf person is in a doubt
Did hearing person actually say Bedford, or
did he say Medford, two different towns!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HEARING HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION CEREMONY A JOKE
A Coda was graduating from a high school.
The Coda wanted to make sure that her large
deaf family (parents, grandparents, deaf friends,
etc) had full accessibility (interpreters and
captions on screen).
The high school administration told the
Coda everything is being taken care of.
A big joke. The interpreter was at the
deaf-only section – but all of the hearing
people grabbed these seats since it was
first-come, first-served basis. They would
not listen to interpreter that tried to
explain it was for deaf only.
And the screen was not captioned. It
became a big joke.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/c
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Do you ever hit the wrong key when you are typing? No matter how skilled and talented a broadcast captioner or CART captioner may be, there are going to be times when he or she will make mistakes.
For people who rely on realtime captioning, it is important to understand what kinds of errors might be made so that one can “read through” the errors without losing the meaning or context of what is being said.
We have all probably typed “teh” for the word “the.” Just as on the computer keyboard, certain types of errors are more likely to be made on the steno keyboard. The more familiar with realtime captioning someone becomes, the easier it is for you to figure out what the mistake was and to simply read through it.
One type of error that people do not make on the computer keyboard but is very common for stenocaptioners is something called a stacking error. Stacking is caused by one hand moving down for a new stroke before the other hand comes all the way up or the keys don’t completely release from the previous stroke.
One example of a stacking mistake would be strokes like WAPBT/-D/A. Those are three separate strokes on the steno keyboard that should translate as the words “wanted a.” Occasionally the “-D” and “A” could end up in the same stroke. Instead of translating “wanted a,” it would then translate as either “want ad” or “want add,” depending on the stenocaptioner’s theory of shorthand. If you saw “He want add promotion on his job,” it probably should have been “He wanted a promotion on his job.”
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, go to the bottom of the Gold section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Our words “deafhood” and “audism” did not make
the cut this year with the Merriam-Webster wordsmiths.
This group agreed to admit 100 new words in an
announcement made this week.
Who knows – perhaps wordsmiths at competing
dictionaries would look favorably on both words and
admit both sometime soon?
Or perhaps, it is a matter of waiting till
next year. And next year. Continuously?
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
An interpreter was written up in a newspaper story,
saying that he never speaks for himself in the
court room. He also said he is not supposed to exist
except to relay communications between the court and
the defendant. Most important of all, interpreters are
not attorneys and are not supposed to give legal advice
nor explain possible outcomes in these court cases.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
DeafDigest
Copyright 2017 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
DeafDigest conditions and terms
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-dig
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category
All new jobs will be immediately posted i