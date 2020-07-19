DeafDigest Blue – July 19, 2020
Top stories about the deaf:
A deaf shoe repairman in Damascus was profiled
in a story, saying he is multi-lingual and
a scholar, plus being fluent in sign language.
……….
There have been no ASL interpreters at Florida
governor Ron DeSantis’ Covid-19 press conferences.
For that reason, he is being slapped with a lawsuit
by the Disability Rights Florida.
………
Kaiser Foundation, of California, has been
slapped with a lawsuit for trying not to honor
insurance coverage by two deaf patients.
……..
The City Hall of Williamsport, PA, lacks
flashing fire signal system, an accusation
made by deaf activists.
……..
At the 16th China International Cartoon & Game Expo
taking place this week in Shanghai, sign language
animations, for the benefit of the deaf, are on exhibit.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DEAF EMPLOYEE AND A BLIND BOSS
This is a true story. A blind man owns an auto
repair shop in Oregon.
One of his employees is a deaf mechanic. The
blind man can’t drive. The deaf mechanic can’t
hear engine noises.
They have worked together very well.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
Lip reading tale
A hearing person was introducing himself to a deaf person
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
I am a hook
The hearing person actually said:
I am a cook
SAD DEAF-HEARING FAMILY REUNION
It is common but sad – that hearing and deaf members
of a family have a bad argument about 50 years ago
with insults and accusations, etc.
Deaf and hearing family members don’t see each other
for 50 years until they meet again in a family reunion.
What is sad? That many of them (deaf and hearing)
don’t remember what the argument was all about!
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we are reading through captioning errors, one of the easier types of
captioning errors to understand is homophones. Since stenocaptioners
primarily write phonetically rather than typing out words letter by
letter, it is fairly easy for them to make this sort of error.
What many people may not think about is how frequently a captioner has to
differentiate between words that sound alike. A captioner may know the
correct spelling of a word but choose the wrong steno outline.
Some examples of this kind of error would be:
“It would seamless interesting to him.”
“He let his car idol for a couple minutes.”
“The seen at the haunted mansion was rather Erie.”
And one where the stenocaptioner really has to maintain his/her focus:
“The reign would seam to be heaven scent.”
These should read as follows:
“It would seem less interesting to him.”
“He let his car idle for a couple minutes.”
“The scene at the haunted mansion was rather eerie.”
“The rain would seem to be heaven sent.”
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Ashley Fiolek, who is deaf, is the world’s best female
motocross racer. She has won championships in the
past and is hoping to pick up another championship this
season. Anyway she has been nominated for the
ESPN ESPY Awards in the female category for Best Action
Sports Athlete. She, however, didn’t get it as the honor
went to a snowboarder.
note:
Despite her young age, she stepped away from motocross
racing, giving up her worldwide stature and endorsements.
Do not know why.
The existence of the Metro Deaf School, a charter
school in the Twin Cities area, is threatened.
The state has cut off the funding – as a consequence
of the budgetary squabbles between the governor
and the state legislative body.
note:
the Metro Deaf School is stronger financially
right now, having survived the scary past.
