DeafDigest Blue – July 19, 2020

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

A deaf shoe repairman in Damascus was profiled

in a story, saying he is multi-lingual and

a scholar, plus being fluent in sign language.

……….

There have been no ASL interpreters at Florida

governor Ron DeSantis’ Covid-19 press conferences.

For that reason, he is being slapped with a lawsuit

by the Disability Rights Florida.

………

Kaiser Foundation, of California, has been

slapped with a lawsuit for trying not to honor

insurance coverage by two deaf patients.

……..

The City Hall of Williamsport, PA, lacks

flashing fire signal system, an accusation

made by deaf activists.

……..

At the 16th China International Cartoon & Game Expo

taking place this week in Shanghai, sign language

animations, for the benefit of the deaf, are on exhibit.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DEAF EMPLOYEE AND A BLIND BOSS

This is a true story. A blind man owns an auto

repair shop in Oregon.

One of his employees is a deaf mechanic. The

blind man can’t drive. The deaf mechanic can’t

hear engine noises.

They have worked together very well.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing person was introducing himself to a deaf person

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

I am a hook

The hearing person actually said:

I am a cook

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SAD DEAF-HEARING FAMILY REUNION

It is common but sad – that hearing and deaf members

of a family have a bad argument about 50 years ago

with insults and accusations, etc.

Deaf and hearing family members don’t see each other

for 50 years until they meet again in a family reunion.

What is sad? That many of them (deaf and hearing)

don’t remember what the argument was all about!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we are reading through captioning errors, one of the easier types of

captioning errors to understand is homophones. Since stenocaptioners

primarily write phonetically rather than typing out words letter by

letter, it is fairly easy for them to make this sort of error.

What many people may not think about is how frequently a captioner has to

differentiate between words that sound alike. A captioner may know the

correct spelling of a word but choose the wrong steno outline.

Some examples of this kind of error would be:

“It would seamless interesting to him.”

“He let his car idol for a couple minutes.”

“The seen at the haunted mansion was rather Erie.”

And one where the stenocaptioner really has to maintain his/her focus:

“The reign would seam to be heaven scent.”

These should read as follows:

“It would seem less interesting to him.”

“He let his car idle for a couple minutes.”

“The scene at the haunted mansion was rather eerie.”

“The rain would seem to be heaven sent.”

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Ashley Fiolek, who is deaf, is the world’s best female

motocross racer. She has won championships in the

past and is hoping to pick up another championship this

season. Anyway she has been nominated for the

ESPN ESPY Awards in the female category for Best Action

Sports Athlete. She, however, didn’t get it as the honor

went to a snowboarder.

note:

Despite her young age, she stepped away from motocross

racing, giving up her worldwide stature and endorsements.

Do not know why.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The existence of the Metro Deaf School, a charter

school in the Twin Cities area, is threatened.

The state has cut off the funding – as a consequence

of the budgetary squabbles between the governor

and the state legislative body.

note:

the Metro Deaf School is stronger financially

right now, having survived the scary past.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-