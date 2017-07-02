DeafDigest Blue – July 2, 2017

Blue Edition

Barry Strassler, Editor

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

This week’s ASL videos in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— deaf entertainer’s secrets for success

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Culture Books and Media from Harris Communications

Harris Communications Offers Hundreds of Deaf Culture Books and DVDs for

All Ages, Including Fiction and Non-Fiction, ASL Feature Length Films and

School Curriculums

A digital copy of the brochure is available at http://bit.ly/2q8sXjl or

copy.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;

sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always

confidential

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

A new school, the Christian Academy for the Deaf

will be opening up real soon in Waco, Texas.

The 38th Worlds Largest Silent Weekend/Interpreter

Conference took place in Orlando. Over 500 people

were in attendance from nearly 40 states plus

Canadian provinces. The most popular entertainer

was the Deaf Clown Maxim Fomitchev.

Washington state Sen. Patty Kuderer was praised

in the newspapers for her support of the interpreter

bill that passed the senate.

Zimbabwe is setting up procedures for their

deaf people to obtain drivers’ licenses.

This has been overdue for many years.

The biggest issue among the Aboriginals

in Australia is high rate of deafness.

Very little research has been conducted

on this matter.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts

required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening

devices we offer, email:

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A WASTED FUND

One city got a grant from the federal government.

It was for interpreting funds.

Yet, when the police arrested a deaf person, the police

refused to touch the interpreting fund to hire and pay

an interpreter.

Why set up an interpreting fund for nothing?

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Culture Books and Media from Harris Communications

MEDIA CONTACTS:

This Summerâ€™s Top Picks for Deaf Culture Books and Movies Highlighted in

New Harris Communications Brochure

Harris Communications Offers Hundreds of Deaf Culture Books and DVDs for

All Ages, Including Fiction and Non-Fiction, ASL Feature Length Films and

School Curriculums

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota – There is no better time summertime to

relax with a good book or movie. To add to your summer fun,

Harris Communications is pleased to introduce its new â€œHot Reads &

Sizzling DVDsâ€� brochure featuring the latest Deaf culture and ASL titles

Harris Communications offers hundreds of Deaf culture books

http://www.harriscomm.com/books-media ) and DVDs for all ages and

interests, including fiction and non-fiction, feature films and school

curriculums. Whether you are looking for a coloring book to help your

child learn sign language, a coming of age novel for your teenager, or a

page-turning beach read, you will find hours of entertainment and

enlightment with a book or video from Harris Communications. Teachers and

homeschoolers will find dozens of resources available for sign language

instruction ( http://www.harriscomm.com/books-media ) and to educate

students about Deaf culture.

A digital copy of the brochure is available at http://bit.ly/2q8sXjl or

copy.

Celebrating 35 years of helping the Deaf and hard of hearing live life to

its fullest, Harris Communications offers thousands of products, including

alerting systems, vibrating and flashing alarm clocks, books and media,

ADA compliance equipment and much more. Learn more at www.harriscomm.com

speak with an ASL friendly customer service representative.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

Deaf person thought hearing person said:

This building is a good sight

Hearing person actually said:

This building is a good site

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

OUR DEAF DOCTORS

We have a few deaf doctors in USA. Sometimes they

meet together at conventions and at workshops.

When they meet together, what are the two things

they often discuss?

The stethoscope and the surgical mask. There are

electronic stethoscopes that may help the deaf doctor

listen to heart beats. And there are see-through

surgical masks that allow them to read lips.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

People often comment to me that there are no letters designated on the

steno keyboard. They wonder how we know what the keys are. In fact, some

people think the steno keyboard looks more like a piano keyboard than a

traditional computer keyboard.

When students are learning steno theory, they must memorize where the keys

are. Then they must memorize what combinations of letters to use to make

other letters.

For example, to write the sound of an initial â€œNâ€� as in the word

â€œnap,â€� the steno student must learn that N is written using the index,

middle, and ring finger of the left hand on the top bank of steno keys. It

just so happens that the keys associated with that stroke are T, P, and H.

When a steno writer sees â€œTPH,â€� they will begin to see the letter

â€œN.â€�

Since all initial consonants are written with the left hand, all consonant

sounds at the beginning of words must be written using different

combinations of the letters STKPWHR. These seven letters must be used

together in different ways to make all the consonant sounds that we use to

start words in English.

Having the letters printed on the tops of those keys really would not help

a steno writer remember all the different ways these letters are mixed

together to make other letters.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

for Special Notes, go to the bottom of the Gold section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

For reasons of their own, many interpreters,

however skilled as they are, lack either state

or national certificates.

Michigan governor Jennifer M. Granholm just

made it a law saying that non-certificate

interpreters cannot interpret in any and all

accommodations that ADA regulations ask for.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The state of California has a big problem –

protecting the rights and the needs of

small businesses, and also supporting

the rights and needs of the deaf according

to ADA regulations. Putting two together

may be a powder keg! These small businesses

are being threatened by these ADA lawsuits

filed by deaf individuals. And if these

small businesses lose these ADA lawsuits,

they could go out of business – and no

one wins! This was the issue addressed

by some California legislators.

note:

this problem is getting worse nowadays

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2017 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

DeafDigest conditions and terms

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section