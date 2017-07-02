DeafDigest Blue – July 2, 2017
Blue Edition
Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube
This week’s ASL videos in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf entertainer’s secrets for success
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Deaf Culture Books and Media from Harris Communications
Harris Communications Offers Hundreds of Deaf Culture Books and DVDs for
All Ages, Including Fiction and Non-Fiction, ASL Feature Length Films and
School Curriculums
A digital copy of the brochure is available at http://bit.ly/2q8sXjl or
e-mail info@harriscomm.com (mailto:info@harriscomm.com) to request a free
copy.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always
confidential
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
A new school, the Christian Academy for the Deaf
will be opening up real soon in Waco, Texas.
The 38th Worlds Largest Silent Weekend/Interpreter
Conference took place in Orlando. Over 500 people
were in attendance from nearly 40 states plus
Canadian provinces. The most popular entertainer
was the Deaf Clown Maxim Fomitchev.
Washington state Sen. Patty Kuderer was praised
in the newspapers for her support of the interpreter
bill that passed the senate.
Zimbabwe is setting up procedures for their
deaf people to obtain drivers’ licenses.
This has been overdue for many years.
The biggest issue among the Aboriginals
in Australia is high rate of deafness.
Very little research has been conducted
on this matter.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts
required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening
devices we offer, email:
mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A WASTED FUND
One city got a grant from the federal government.
It was for interpreting funds.
Yet, when the police arrested a deaf person, the police
refused to touch the interpreting fund to hire and pay
an interpreter.
Why set up an interpreting fund for nothing?
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Deaf Culture Books and Media from Harris Communications
MEDIA CONTACTS:
nlauseng@harriscomm.com – 952-974-4749
mmcue@harriscomm.com – 952-974-4741
This Summerâ€™s Top Picks for Deaf Culture Books and Movies Highlighted in
New Harris Communications Brochure
Harris Communications Offers Hundreds of Deaf Culture Books and DVDs for
All Ages, Including Fiction and Non-Fiction, ASL Feature Length Films and
School Curriculums
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota – There is no better time summertime to
relax with a good book or movie. To add to your summer fun,
Harris Communications is pleased to introduce its new â€œHot Reads &
Sizzling DVDsâ€� brochure featuring the latest Deaf culture and ASL titles
Harris Communications offers hundreds of Deaf culture books
(http://www.harriscomm.com/books-media) and DVDs for all ages and
interests, including fiction and non-fiction, feature films and school
curriculums. Whether you are looking for a coloring book to help your
child learn sign language, a coming of age novel for your teenager, or a
page-turning beach read, you will find hours of entertainment and
enlightment with a book or video from Harris Communications. Teachers and
homeschoolers will find dozens of resources available for sign language
instruction (http://www.harriscomm.com/books-media) and to educate
students about Deaf culture.
A digital copy of the brochure is available at http://bit.ly/2q8sXjl or
e-mail info@harriscomm.com (mailto:info@harriscomm.com) to request a free
copy.
Celebrating 35 years of helping the Deaf and hard of hearing live life to
its fullest, Harris Communications offers thousands of products, including
alerting systems, vibrating and flashing alarm clocks, books and media,
ADA compliance equipment and much more. Learn more at www.harriscomm.com
(http://www.harriscomm.com/) , or call 952-388-2152 (video phone) to
speak with an ASL friendly customer service representative.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
Deaf person thought hearing person said:
This building is a good sight
Hearing person actually said:
This building is a good site
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
OUR DEAF DOCTORS
We have a few deaf doctors in USA. Sometimes they
meet together at conventions and at workshops.
When they meet together, what are the two things
they often discuss?
The stethoscope and the surgical mask. There are
electronic stethoscopes that may help the deaf doctor
listen to heart beats. And there are see-through
surgical masks that allow them to read lips.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
People often comment to me that there are no letters designated on the
steno keyboard. They wonder how we know what the keys are. In fact, some
people think the steno keyboard looks more like a piano keyboard than a
traditional computer keyboard.
When students are learning steno theory, they must memorize where the keys
are. Then they must memorize what combinations of letters to use to make
other letters.
For example, to write the sound of an initial â€œNâ€� as in the word
â€œnap,â€� the steno student must learn that N is written using the index,
middle, and ring finger of the left hand on the top bank of steno keys. It
just so happens that the keys associated with that stroke are T, P, and H.
When a steno writer sees â€œTPH,â€� they will begin to see the letter
â€œN.â€�
Since all initial consonants are written with the left hand, all consonant
sounds at the beginning of words must be written using different
combinations of the letters STKPWHR. These seven letters must be used
together in different ways to make all the consonant sounds that we use to
start words in English.
Having the letters printed on the tops of those keys really would not help
a steno writer remember all the different ways these letters are mixed
together to make other letters.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, go to the bottom of the Gold section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
For reasons of their own, many interpreters,
however skilled as they are, lack either state
or national certificates.
Michigan governor Jennifer M. Granholm just
made it a law saying that non-certificate
interpreters cannot interpret in any and all
accommodations that ADA regulations ask for.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The state of California has a big problem –
protecting the rights and the needs of
small businesses, and also supporting
the rights and needs of the deaf according
to ADA regulations. Putting two together
may be a powder keg! These small businesses
are being threatened by these ADA lawsuits
filed by deaf individuals. And if these
small businesses lose these ADA lawsuits,
they could go out of business – and no
one wins! This was the issue addressed
by some California legislators.
note:
this problem is getting worse nowadays
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2017 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
DeafDigest conditions and terms
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section