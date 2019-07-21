DeafDigest Blue – July 21, 2019

Dedication to the pillar of a huge deaf community

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Mary Greenstone

that departed us. For many years she was the pillar

of the Los Angeles area Deaf Community. While

her work was based at the Los Angeles Club of the Deaf,

her influence reached out in the wide area for

over 60 years. In 2001, the club awarded her as

the Lifetime Member, the highest honor any

member could achieve.

Top stories about the deaf:

An activist, in a letter to the newspaper

editor, proposed free hearing aids for senior

citizens above the age of 65.

Did the deaf people want the Sign-Language

Glove to be invented? No, and there was an

article said it is another example of hearing

people deciding what is best for the deaf

without consulting the deaf in the first place!

Emilia Jones, who is deaf, has been crowned as

2019 Miss White County (Illinois).

A hungry person does not like to come home

from work, too tired to cook up their own

food in the kitchen. A deaf-owned food

delivery company is thriving in Chengdu,

China (10,500,000 people) – 18 of the

company’s 24 employees are deaf, and they

are busy getting orders, cooking these

orders, packing up and then delivering

these meals everwhere in Chengdu. Doesn’t

matter to hungry hearing people if these

employees are deaf – good food is good

food!

The Metro Court of Albuquerque, NM

has been accused of discriminating against

deaf tenants. A deaf tenant requested an

interpreter, and the judge said no.

It is not known if it resulted in a

lawsuit.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

GIVING FREE HEARING AIDS

Derrick Coleman, the Super Bowl football player, who

is deaf, gave free hearing aids to several deaf students.

DeafDigest hopes these deaf students will use the

hearing aids.

Many years ago, a famous baseball player came to a

school for the deaf, to give a free hearing aid for a

hard of hearing student from a poor family.

What did that student do? Put the hearing aid in

his bedroom cabinet drawer and never used it!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

A hearing dog walker and a deaf dog walker were

walking their dogs in a public park.

The hearing dog walker was pointing at a dog.

The deaf dog walker thought the hearing dog

walker said:

This dog naws on the bone

The hearing dog walker actually said:

This dog gnaws on the bone

This week’s ASL video in youtube

INGER SPELLING A WASTE OF TIME?

A hearing doctor knows fingerspelling, but is not

smooth with it. He struggles and is slow with it.

That doctor has a name tag on his pocket for

patients to see it.

That doctor’s last name is very long – Dr. Dzienkiewicz

and he met a deaf patient. The doctor fingerspelled

“my name is d-z-i-e———“

The deaf patient almost fell asleep, bored with the

slow fingerspelling.

That doctor should have just said “my name is” and

then point to his name tag on his pocket!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

“How do you write that so fast?”

In order to achieve the speed necessary to caption at over 200 words per

minute, stenocaptioners write whole syllables or words in a single stroke.

They stroke multiple keys at one time, much like a chord on a piano.

This is different from someone typing on a computer keyboard, who is

typing one letter at a time. The captioner uses his or her left hand for

initial consonants, the thumbs for vowels, and the right hand for final

consonants.

If we look at the word “sat,” the “S” would be stroked with the left hand.

The “A” would be stroked with the thumb. The “T” would be stroked with the

right hand. All of these keys would be depressed at the same time, not one

letter at a time.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

We may be seeing a new trend that would benefit

world travelers that are deaf.

It is an on-line travel guide that comes up with

everything, meaning scripts and imagery. It is

supposed to help the deaf pre-plan their tours.

A requirement is a credit card that would allow

the deaf travelers to download these guides and

to pick the sites. A tab would be run on the

credit card.

DeafDigest fears that clicking errors would

create hassles with the credit card companies

and the tour operators. Or even those that

change their minds after selecting their

paid-for tours.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Deaf British people are already sick and tired of these

hearing “deaf-for-a-day” deaf awareness events. A deaf activist

says there is too many of these and has accused these celebrities

of being interested in these events only because they were paid

do perform these pretend-deaf roles.

