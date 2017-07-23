DeafDigest Blue – July 23, 2017

Blue Edition

Barry Strassler, Editor

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

This week’s ASL videos in youtube

DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;

sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always

confidential

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
— Supreme Court and the Deaf

— Supreme Court and the Deaf

Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

Top stories about the deaf:

Howard Gorrell is at Turkey, involved with the

Deaflympics. This is his 12th such involvement

over the years – as athlete, as coach and as

official.

Deaf people of Manchester, Great Britain

are no longer able to obtain free bus

passes. Funding issues is the reason for

the termination of the free bus pass

program.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed into

law the Text-to-911 bill that provides

sweeping changes in the way the deaf people

would be able to access emergency services

via text.

Chutima Netsuriwong, Thailand and Eric Alcantara

Pascua, Spain won Miss Deaf World and Mr Deaf

World respectively at the pageant in Prague,

The Czech Republic.

Famed deaf Ultimate Fighter Matt Hamill was

the featured speaker at an event in Onieda, NY

that celebrated the passing of the ADA as the

new law 27 years ago.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DEAF SEATING ADVANTAGE OR DISADVANTAGE

Sometimes deaf leaders, before a big deaf meeting

starts, would argue about where to pick seats around

a large conference table.

Do they seat next to the organization president?

Or do they seat across the organization president?

Or do they seat away from their enemies? Etc, Etc.

Hearing people also argue about seating. The same as

with the deaf!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

A deaf person thought a hearing person said:

This is the some of all parts

The hearing person actually said:

This is the sum of all parts

This week’s ASL video in youtube

Some research assignments are strange. In India, the

Defense Research and Development Organization is supposed

to research better ways to make the Army stronger (weapons,

missiles, computer technology, etc).

Well, the government of India told this agency to do

a strange research.

What was that research? To find ways to make CI cheaper

for the deaf!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Most people reading this newsletter are probably aware of this, but many

people in this country still do not know that the vast majority of

realtime captioning on television is done by people who are using the

skills of a court reporter.

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) is the organization that

represents judicial reporters and broadcast and CART captioners across the

country.

Members of NCRA are meeting in Chicago from August 4th through the 7th for

their 2016 Annual Convention and Exposition with the theme of “You are the

Architect of your Future.”

The schedule will be jam-packed with educational sessions, the latest in

new products and services showcased on the Expo Hall floor, and an array

of networking opportunities that cannot be found anywhere else. There will

also be specialized programs for students and instructors, as well as a

two-day Certified Realtime Captioner Workshop.

Speed and realtime contests will be held to showcase the talents of some

of the best steno writers in our business.

Because people in the broadcast television industry and the business world

will still continue to need our services, there will probably be some

captioning and remote CART provided from hotel rooms in the Hilton

Chicago, where the convention is taking place.

So when you watch your favorite live television show this week, you might

wonder where that captioner is. Could he or she be in a hotel room looking

out over Lake Michigan?

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Could a deaf person raise a child?

Of course, they can.

Yet, a social worker in Connecticut

tried to terminate the rights of a

deaf father to raise his son.

Judge Francis J. Foley III, of

the state Superior Court intervened and

scolded the social worker for withholding

deaf father’s accomplishments while in

therapy.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Going on right now is the World Deaf Athletics Championships

at Toronto. And reports are that this event is not doing very

well; sparse turnout at track events, and at evening social

events. And making it worse was that a famous Canadian singer

sang songs without interpreters. An angry American person

stood up and said “boo” for that reason. And that the bored

deaf people in audience turned to their iPads to play games

instead of watching the entertainment on stage!

DeafDigest

Copyright 2017 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

DeafDigest conditions and terms

