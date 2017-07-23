DeafDigest Blue – July 23, 2017
Top stories about the deaf:
Howard Gorrell is at Turkey, involved with the
Deaflympics. This is his 12th such involvement
over the years – as athlete, as coach and as
official.
Deaf people of Manchester, Great Britain
are no longer able to obtain free bus
passes. Funding issues is the reason for
the termination of the free bus pass
program.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed into
law the Text-to-911 bill that provides
sweeping changes in the way the deaf people
would be able to access emergency services
via text.
Chutima Netsuriwong, Thailand and Eric Alcantara
Pascua, Spain won Miss Deaf World and Mr Deaf
World respectively at the pageant in Prague,
The Czech Republic.
Famed deaf Ultimate Fighter Matt Hamill was
the featured speaker at an event in Onieda, NY
that celebrated the passing of the ADA as the
new law 27 years ago.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DEAF SEATING ADVANTAGE OR DISADVANTAGE
Sometimes deaf leaders, before a big deaf meeting
starts, would argue about where to pick seats around
a large conference table.
Do they seat next to the organization president?
Or do they seat across the organization president?
Or do they seat away from their enemies? Etc, Etc.
Hearing people also argue about seating. The same as
with the deaf!
Lip reading tale
A deaf person thought a hearing person said:
This is the some of all parts
The hearing person actually said:
This is the sum of all parts
This week’s ASL video in youtube
Some research assignments are strange. In India, the
Defense Research and Development Organization is supposed
to research better ways to make the Army stronger (weapons,
missiles, computer technology, etc).
Well, the government of India told this agency to do
a strange research.
What was that research? To find ways to make CI cheaper
for the deaf!
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Most people reading this newsletter are probably aware of this, but many
people in this country still do not know that the vast majority of
realtime captioning on television is done by people who are using the
skills of a court reporter.
The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) is the organization that
represents judicial reporters and broadcast and CART captioners across the
country.
Members of NCRA are meeting in Chicago from August 4th through the 7th for
their 2016 Annual Convention and Exposition with the theme of “You are the
Architect of your Future.”
The schedule will be jam-packed with educational sessions, the latest in
new products and services showcased on the Expo Hall floor, and an array
of networking opportunities that cannot be found anywhere else. There will
also be specialized programs for students and instructors, as well as a
two-day Certified Realtime Captioner Workshop.
Speed and realtime contests will be held to showcase the talents of some
of the best steno writers in our business.
Because people in the broadcast television industry and the business world
will still continue to need our services, there will probably be some
captioning and remote CART provided from hotel rooms in the Hilton
Chicago, where the convention is taking place.
So when you watch your favorite live television show this week, you might
wonder where that captioner is. Could he or she be in a hotel room looking
out over Lake Michigan?
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Could a deaf person raise a child?
Of course, they can.
Yet, a social worker in Connecticut
tried to terminate the rights of a
deaf father to raise his son.
Judge Francis J. Foley III, of
the state Superior Court intervened and
scolded the social worker for withholding
deaf father’s accomplishments while in
therapy.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Going on right now is the World Deaf Athletics Championships
at Toronto. And reports are that this event is not doing very
well; sparse turnout at track events, and at evening social
events. And making it worse was that a famous Canadian singer
sang songs without interpreters. An angry American person
stood up and said “boo” for that reason. And that the bored
deaf people in audience turned to their iPads to play games
instead of watching the entertainment on stage!
