DeafDigest Blue – July 25, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:
Mark Mlsna, who is deaf, was hired by Union Pacific Railroad Co in
2006. His job was to make sure freight trains run smoothly.
Because of his deafness, he lost his job and as a result,
filed a job discrimination lawsuit. The jury ruled in favor
of the deaf employee.
……..
Wisconsin named ten top airplane pilots. One of them
was Jean Hauser, who became the first deaf pilot
in Wisconsin, being licensed in 1965.
……..
The Nature magazine said that deaf scientists develop
better signs for scientific terms. This is interesting
because one deaf chemist said such signs are missing!
………..
A novel – The Queen’s Spy, written by Clare Marchant,
has featured a deaf pharmacist, always getting into
trouble with Queen Elizabeth I because of his lipreading
“skills.” The Queen’s spymaster was afraid the Queen
would be threatened by the deaf pharmacist.
……….
In a long interview with Marlee Matlin, she has
credited Henry Winkler (as known as the Fonz)
for being a great mentor to her acting career.
…………
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TINNITUS DOCTOR AND THE DEAF
Many deaf people suffer from tinnitus. We have
some doctors that work with people that suffer from
tinnitus.
There is one doctor, who said she is the only one
in USA with a doctorate, specializing in tinnitus. Her
name is Dr. Marsha Johnson and her practice is in
Oregon.
Yet, how many deaf patients have seen her in her
15 years of practice?
Zero! Why?
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
try lipreading either of these two similar
words – windy and Wendy
as both can be lipread the same!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
AMERICANS SIGNING FOREIGN AMERICAN LANGUAGES
This is a true story. Two deaf Americans were arguing
in sign language. The third person, himself deaf, watched
the argument but did not understand the argument.
Why? The two deaf Americans were arguing in ASL;
the third deaf person, not arguing, but watching,
only knew SEE (Signing Essential English) and could
not just understand one word!
Do deaf in USA, have too many different
American languages in signs?
Yes.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
“What does a CART provider or captioner do when the proceedings
become contentious and everyone is talking at the same time?”
Although court reporters and CART providers use the same skills and
the same equipment and software to perform many of their job
functions, this is where there is a big difference in how they
perform their job duties.
A court reporter is supposed to make a verbatim record of the
proceedings that he or she reports. If people start speaking over one
another and it is impossible to decipher who is speaking and what
they are saying, a court reporter should stop the proceedings and ask
people to repeat what they have said.? It is the reporter’s duty to
attempt to maintain a clear record.
The CART provider or captioner, on the other hand, is present at an
event to provide communication access. Because a verbatim record is
not required, the CART provider would usually not stop the
proceedings to gain control of a contentious situation.
The captioner can use parentheticals such as (simultaneous
crosstalk), (indiscernible), or (inaudible) to indicate that one
cannot understand what is being said. The consumers of the CART
services would then be able to ask people at the event to repeat or
slow down.
Just because you see someone at an event using a steno machine, it
does not mean that he or she is making a verbatim record. The goal
may be to enable the consumers of the CART services to understand
what everyone else in the room understands.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
DeafDigest also dedicates this edition to Joy Carney, who
departed us. As a young woman she was known as Joy York and
was a faithful NAD employee, and on the side, a strong advocate
for the needs of the deaf. Over the years she has continued
her advocacy with respect to telecommunications and interpreting
needs. In recent years she lived on the Delaware’s Eastern Shore
and operated her own Deaf Tours travel business while serving
as an interpreter and also helping out with the Deaf Independent
Living Association, the Eastern Shore area’s deaf social service
agency. She had a reputation for being the best interpreter on
the Eastern Shore. As a compliment to her interpreting skills,
a deaf husband and a deaf wife, going through a divorce, agreed
on just her as the interpreter, representing both sides. It was
contrary to conventional wisdom. But with Joy, it didn’t matter
as everyone trusted her impartiality!
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The National Foundation for the Deaf has succeeded in getting
the New Zealand Human Rights Commission’s challenge of the way
The Accident Compensation Corporation defines deafness. The
challenge was because the deaf group felt the definition was
discriminatory. Next step is for both groups to go into mediation
to agree on a more reasonable definition of deafness.
