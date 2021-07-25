DeafDigest Blue – July 25, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

Mark Mlsna, who is deaf, was hired by Union Pacific Railroad Co in

2006. His job was to make sure freight trains run smoothly.

Because of his deafness, he lost his job and as a result,

filed a job discrimination lawsuit. The jury ruled in favor

of the deaf employee.

……..

Wisconsin named ten top airplane pilots. One of them

was Jean Hauser, who became the first deaf pilot

in Wisconsin, being licensed in 1965.

……..

The Nature magazine said that deaf scientists develop

better signs for scientific terms. This is interesting

because one deaf chemist said such signs are missing!

………..

A novel – The Queen’s Spy, written by Clare Marchant,

has featured a deaf pharmacist, always getting into

trouble with Queen Elizabeth I because of his lipreading

“skills.” The Queen’s spymaster was afraid the Queen

would be threatened by the deaf pharmacist.

……….

In a long interview with Marlee Matlin, she has

credited Henry Winkler (as known as the Fonz)

for being a great mentor to her acting career.

…………

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TINNITUS DOCTOR AND THE DEAF

Many deaf people suffer from tinnitus. We have

some doctors that work with people that suffer from

tinnitus.

There is one doctor, who said she is the only one

in USA with a doctorate, specializing in tinnitus. Her

name is Dr. Marsha Johnson and her practice is in

Oregon.

Yet, how many deaf patients have seen her in her

15 years of practice?

Zero! Why?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/doctor-specializing-in-deaf-tinnitus/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

try lipreading either of these two similar

words – windy and Wendy

as both can be lipread the same!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

AMERICANS SIGNING FOREIGN AMERICAN LANGUAGES

This is a true story. Two deaf Americans were arguing

in sign language. The third person, himself deaf, watched

the argument but did not understand the argument.

Why? The two deaf Americans were arguing in ASL;

the third deaf person, not arguing, but watching,

only knew SEE (Signing Essential English) and could

not just understand one word!

Do deaf in USA, have too many different

American languages in signs?

Yes.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/americans-signing/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

“What does a CART provider or captioner do when the proceedings

become contentious and everyone is talking at the same time?”

Although court reporters and CART providers use the same skills and

the same equipment and software to perform many of their job

functions, this is where there is a big difference in how they

perform their job duties.

A court reporter is supposed to make a verbatim record of the

proceedings that he or she reports. If people start speaking over one

another and it is impossible to decipher who is speaking and what

they are saying, a court reporter should stop the proceedings and ask

people to repeat what they have said.? It is the reporter’s duty to

attempt to maintain a clear record.

The CART provider or captioner, on the other hand, is present at an

event to provide communication access. Because a verbatim record is

not required, the CART provider would usually not stop the

proceedings to gain control of a contentious situation.

The captioner can use parentheticals such as (simultaneous

crosstalk), (indiscernible), or (inaudible) to indicate that one

cannot understand what is being said. The consumers of the CART

services would then be able to ask people at the event to repeat or

slow down.

Just because you see someone at an event using a steno machine, it

does not mean that he or she is making a verbatim record. The goal

may be to enable the consumers of the CART services to understand

what everyone else in the room understands.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

DeafDigest also dedicates this edition to Joy Carney, who

departed us. As a young woman she was known as Joy York and

was a faithful NAD employee, and on the side, a strong advocate

for the needs of the deaf. Over the years she has continued

her advocacy with respect to telecommunications and interpreting

needs. In recent years she lived on the Delaware’s Eastern Shore

and operated her own Deaf Tours travel business while serving

as an interpreter and also helping out with the Deaf Independent

Living Association, the Eastern Shore area’s deaf social service

agency. She had a reputation for being the best interpreter on

the Eastern Shore. As a compliment to her interpreting skills,

a deaf husband and a deaf wife, going through a divorce, agreed

on just her as the interpreter, representing both sides. It was

contrary to conventional wisdom. But with Joy, it didn’t matter

as everyone trusted her impartiality!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The National Foundation for the Deaf has succeeded in getting

the New Zealand Human Rights Commission’s challenge of the way

The Accident Compensation Corporation defines deafness. The

challenge was because the deaf group felt the definition was

discriminatory. Next step is for both groups to go into mediation

to agree on a more reasonable definition of deafness.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

