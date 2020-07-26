DeafDigest Blue – July 26, 2020
Blue Edition
This week's ASL videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
The Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf in
Ghana, once threatened with closing due to
lack of funding, has been granted a reprieve.
Three businesses have pledged funds.
……….
There is fear among some freelance interpreters
that California’s notorious AB5 law will spread
across USA, creating copycat laws that would
treat interpreters as non-essential employees.
………
The New York Times ran a story titled:
I’m a Lip Reader in a Masked World
……..
There have been stories of stores and shops
asking people to remove their masks to
help the deaf read their lips!
……..
Actor Mark Harmon, not deaf, was “praised” for
picking up sign language skills for an acting
role in 1991. The article implied that he will
have an easier use of sign language if his
future roles ask for it. That easy to re-use
rusty sign language skills? Do not know.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
EASY JOB AT HEARING CONVENTION BOOTH
Could a deaf person successfully sell stuff at a
booth at a hearing convention?
One deaf person did. She sold books and put the
price of book on front cover of each book.
There is no communication required. Hearing
people would just pick up the book they want
and pay for it.
Lip reading tale
A hearing person was introducing a friend to
a deaf person
The deaf person though the hearing person said:
This is Bob Zipper
The hearing person actually said:
This is Bob Zimmer
This week’s ASL video in youtube
CODA HATES THIS QUESTION
A Coda told DeafDigest that he hates this question
from his hearing friends.
The question is:
Why are you not deaf if your parents are deaf?
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Because stenocaptioners write phonetically syllable for syllable and there
is no space bar on the steno machine, many captioners believe that the
most difficult type of error to avoid is what is called a word boundary
error. As we read through captioning errors, it may be helpful to spend a
little more time on these because they are common.
Here are some samples of word boundary errors.
“He will adventure capital to his company.”
“The doctorate at his favorite restaurant.”
“He left his wallet behind in Hispanic.”
“They shallower it into the water.”
These should read:
“He will add venture capital to his company.”
“The doctor ate at his favorite restaurant.”
“He left his wallet behind in his panic.”
“They shall lower it into the water.”
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The audience at the International Congress on the Education
of the Deaf meeting last week at Vancouver, BC agreed to
the statement, crafted by the conference organizing
committee and the BC Deaf Community.
The statement was to reject the infamous 1880 Milan resolution
that “banned” sign language as mode of instruction in classrooms
all over the world. And to acknowledge, with regret, on how
bad the resolution was, and to ask all nations to respect
all forms of communications.
Apology was not mentioned in the statement. Yet, elated deaf
groups have been using this statement as an apology.
Oh, by the way, the resolution should have never been
made in the first place, years ago in 1880.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
130 deaf campers were rescued when California fires hit their
summer camp
