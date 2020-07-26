DeafDigest Blue – July 26, 2020

This week's ASL videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

The Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf in

Ghana, once threatened with closing due to

lack of funding, has been granted a reprieve.

Three businesses have pledged funds.

……….

There is fear among some freelance interpreters

that California’s notorious AB5 law will spread

across USA, creating copycat laws that would

treat interpreters as non-essential employees.

………

The New York Times ran a story titled:

I’m a Lip Reader in a Masked World

……..

There have been stories of stores and shops

asking people to remove their masks to

help the deaf read their lips!

……..

Actor Mark Harmon, not deaf, was “praised” for

picking up sign language skills for an acting

role in 1991. The article implied that he will

have an easier use of sign language if his

future roles ask for it. That easy to re-use

rusty sign language skills? Do not know.

EASY JOB AT HEARING CONVENTION BOOTH

EASY JOB AT HEARING CONVENTION BOOTH

Could a deaf person successfully sell stuff at a

booth at a hearing convention?

One deaf person did. She sold books and put the

price of book on front cover of each book.

There is no communication required. Hearing

people would just pick up the book they want

and pay for it.

This week's ASL video in youtube:

Lip reading tale

A hearing person was introducing a friend to

a deaf person

The deaf person though the hearing person said:

This is Bob Zipper

The hearing person actually said:

This is Bob Zimmer

CODA HATES THIS QUESTION

CODA HATES THIS QUESTION

A Coda told DeafDigest that he hates this question

from his hearing friends.

The question is:

Why are you not deaf if your parents are deaf?

This week's ASL video in youtube:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Because stenocaptioners write phonetically syllable for syllable and there

is no space bar on the steno machine, many captioners believe that the

most difficult type of error to avoid is what is called a word boundary

error. As we read through captioning errors, it may be helpful to spend a

little more time on these because they are common.

Here are some samples of word boundary errors.

“He will adventure capital to his company.”

“The doctorate at his favorite restaurant.”

“He left his wallet behind in Hispanic.”

“They shallower it into the water.”

These should read:

“He will add venture capital to his company.”

“The doctor ate at his favorite restaurant.”

“He left his wallet behind in his panic.”

“They shall lower it into the water.”

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The audience at the International Congress on the Education

of the Deaf meeting last week at Vancouver, BC agreed to

the statement, crafted by the conference organizing

committee and the BC Deaf Community.

The statement was to reject the infamous 1880 Milan resolution

that “banned” sign language as mode of instruction in classrooms

all over the world. And to acknowledge, with regret, on how

bad the resolution was, and to ask all nations to respect

all forms of communications.

Apology was not mentioned in the statement. Yet, elated deaf

groups have been using this statement as an apology.

Oh, by the way, the resolution should have never been

made in the first place, years ago in 1880.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

130 deaf campers were rescued when California fires hit their

summer camp

