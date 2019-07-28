DeafDigest Blue – July 28, 2019

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

This week’s ASL videos in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Liam Mcmulkin, a British deaf student taking courses

in science, was frustrated with lack of signs for

words in the scientific field. He went out ant

created his own signs. Not sure if other deaf

scientists will copy these signs for their own

communications.

The Taxpayers’ Union, a political party in

New Zealand, criticized the government for

inserting a sign language video in a press

release, saying deaf people can read and

that captions are enough.

The Filipino government ordered all agencies

to establish express waiting lanes for the deaf

that seek public services.

A job-seeking deaf person received an employment

offer but the physician, who was required to sign

these employment papers, said that her deafness

was a disease. For that reason her employment

date has been delayed five months. Not

happening in USA but in Malaysia!

Ronald Sealey, who was deaf, owned his own

auto repair business in Hastings, Nebraska.

He passed away and the newspaper obit

said he was the most trusted mechanic

in town, always making it a point to

communicate with hearing customers even

when they couldn’t communicate that well

with him.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone!

CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a

caller says over the phone, letting you read everything

that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no

monthly fees or contracts required.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

LEGISLATORS AND DEAF LEADERS

Many deaf leaders hope to have a good professional

relationship with political leaders and legislators.

Most legislators do not know the deaf, but a

few of them do know the deaf.

It is always a surprise for deaf visitors at

government buildings to see a deaf leader being

greeted with “hi” and “hello” and hugs by legislators

in the hallways.

These relationships are important for deaf agencies

to get bills passed and to get funds.

Not always easy to develop personal relationships

because legislators are always busy and do not have

time for a chat.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A deaf hot rod driver was talking about their

hot rod cars with a hearing hot rod driver

The deaf driver thought the hearing driver said:

You need to put a little joke on the carburetor

The hearing driver actually said:

You need to put a little choke on the carburetor

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A HEARING EAR CAT

A Hearing Ear cat? Not a joke. In England there was a

deaf woman, who lived by herself in her apartment

with a cat. Each time the doorbell rang, the cat would

jump into the deaf woman’s lap, alerting her that someone

was at the door. It worked each time.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we look at a stenocaptioner’s personal dictionary, we see countless

hours of preparation. Every word must be entered into the dictionary in

order to translate properly. A captioner might have the following entries

in his or her personal dictionary.

SRAOU=view

TKAEU=day

ROPB=Ron

The captioner may hear a sentence like this where someone was talking

about the crew of a spacecraft:

“The crew planned their ROPB/TKAEU/SRAOU with the Space Station.”

This sentence may translate like this:

“The crew planned their Ron day view with the Space Station.”

In order to get this sentence to translate properly, the captioner would

have to have the following entry in his or her dictionary:

ROPB/TKAEU/SRAOU=rendezvous

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

How powerful is the Power of the Attitude?

Ohio State University would not caption their

football scoreboard, thus eliciting a lawsuit

from a football fan.

And the Cowboys Stadium is accessible,

and the team recently gave tour to the disabled,

showing them how friendly the stadium is.

Two famous football programs. One with Bad

Attitude; other one with Great Attitude.

And as a matter of irony, Ohio State has

a great Deaf Education program. Unfortunately

the Deaf Education program and the football

program are not connected to each other!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The saga of the old campus of Virginia School for the

Deaf & Blind at Hampton continues. After years of

political squabbling, the school was closed for good

in 2008. Yet, the campus buildings have not yet

been converted for other purposes. Something to do

with ownership issues, deed issues and political issues.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2019 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-