DeafDigest Blue – July 28, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:
Liam Mcmulkin, a British deaf student taking courses
in science, was frustrated with lack of signs for
words in the scientific field. He went out ant
created his own signs. Not sure if other deaf
scientists will copy these signs for their own
communications.
The Taxpayers’ Union, a political party in
New Zealand, criticized the government for
inserting a sign language video in a press
release, saying deaf people can read and
that captions are enough.
The Filipino government ordered all agencies
to establish express waiting lanes for the deaf
that seek public services.
A job-seeking deaf person received an employment
offer but the physician, who was required to sign
these employment papers, said that her deafness
was a disease. For that reason her employment
date has been delayed five months. Not
happening in USA but in Malaysia!
Ronald Sealey, who was deaf, owned his own
auto repair business in Hastings, Nebraska.
He passed away and the newspaper obit
said he was the most trusted mechanic
in town, always making it a point to
communicate with hearing customers even
when they couldn’t communicate that well
with him.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
LEGISLATORS AND DEAF LEADERS
Many deaf leaders hope to have a good professional
relationship with political leaders and legislators.
Most legislators do not know the deaf, but a
few of them do know the deaf.
It is always a surprise for deaf visitors at
government buildings to see a deaf leader being
greeted with “hi” and “hello” and hugs by legislators
in the hallways.
These relationships are important for deaf agencies
to get bills passed and to get funds.
Not always easy to develop personal relationships
because legislators are always busy and do not have
time for a chat.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A deaf hot rod driver was talking about their
hot rod cars with a hearing hot rod driver
The deaf driver thought the hearing driver said:
You need to put a little joke on the carburetor
The hearing driver actually said:
You need to put a little choke on the carburetor
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A HEARING EAR CAT
A Hearing Ear cat? Not a joke. In England there was a
deaf woman, who lived by herself in her apartment
with a cat. Each time the doorbell rang, the cat would
jump into the deaf woman’s lap, alerting her that someone
was at the door. It worked each time.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we look at a stenocaptioner’s personal dictionary, we see countless
hours of preparation. Every word must be entered into the dictionary in
order to translate properly. A captioner might have the following entries
in his or her personal dictionary.
SRAOU=view
TKAEU=day
ROPB=Ron
The captioner may hear a sentence like this where someone was talking
about the crew of a spacecraft:
“The crew planned their ROPB/TKAEU/SRAOU with the Space Station.”
This sentence may translate like this:
“The crew planned their Ron day view with the Space Station.”
In order to get this sentence to translate properly, the captioner would
have to have the following entry in his or her dictionary:
ROPB/TKAEU/SRAOU=rendezvous
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
How powerful is the Power of the Attitude?
Ohio State University would not caption their
football scoreboard, thus eliciting a lawsuit
from a football fan.
And the Cowboys Stadium is accessible,
and the team recently gave tour to the disabled,
showing them how friendly the stadium is.
Two famous football programs. One with Bad
Attitude; other one with Great Attitude.
And as a matter of irony, Ohio State has
a great Deaf Education program. Unfortunately
the Deaf Education program and the football
program are not connected to each other!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The saga of the old campus of Virginia School for the
Deaf & Blind at Hampton continues. After years of
political squabbling, the school was closed for good
in 2008. Yet, the campus buildings have not yet
been converted for other purposes. Something to do
with ownership issues, deed issues and political issues.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
