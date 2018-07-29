DeafDigest Blue – July 29, 2018
Blue Edition
Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
— 17th century deaf
— 17th century deaf
Top stories about the deaf:
Famed Kazakhstan figure skater Denis Ten (not deaf)
was murdered in a carjacking attempt. One of his
lifetime goals was to make a movie about the
deaf.
The National Association of the Deaf has made it
a top priority – to restore confidence in interpreters
by working with them on issues.
Shakespeare for the deaf? Deaf actor Richard Costes
is playing Snout in the play “A Midsummer Night’s
Dream” at the Chicago Parks theater. The hearing
role Snout was changed to accommodate the deaf actor.
There are about 25 universities, such as Oxford and
Cambridge that are selective about admitting
top students in Great Britain. A group is accusing
these universities of refusing to accept these
top deaf students!
The Pacific Bell Telephone has reached a settlement
with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
because of refusal to provide a deaf employee with an
interpreter during staff meetings and one on one
conferences.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
NEVER VISITING GALLAUDET OR NTID
We know that many people that live in New York City
have never visited the Statue of Liberty. Or people
that live in Paris, France have never visited the
Eiffel Tower, etc, etc.
What about us, the deaf? There are many deaf people
that live in the Washington, DC area and have never
visited Gallaudet. Also, many deaf people in the
Rochester area that have never visited the RIT campus.
Are these deaf people bored with their own
towns?
Lip reading tale
Two baseball fans were talking about great
pitchers of past years.
The deaf fan thought the hearing fan said:
Carfax was one of the best pitchers ever
The hearing fan actually said:
Koufax was one of the best pitchers ever
note:
Sandy Koufax, currently in the Baseball
Hall of Fame, is an all-time great pitcher.
He pitched for the Dodgers in the fifties
and sixties but skyrocketed to stardom in
the sixties.
Carfax? A national chain of used cars
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HEARING COLLEGE
A CHOICE BETWEEN GALLAUDET OR NTID OR HEARING COLLEGE?
Many deaf students in high schools that want to go
to college have three choices – go to Gallaudet,
go to NTID or go to a hearing college.
Which choice is best? It is up to the student
to make the choice.
For one residential school student, the choice
was made easier for her. She attended a hearing
college part time while she was a senior in
high school.
After one “frustrating” semester at a hearing
college, she quickly eliminated the hearing college
as a choice, and was left with two choices –
Gallaudet or NTID!
She was lucky to be able to make an easier choice
before graduating from residential school.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) is the organization that
represents judicial reporters and broadcast and CART captioners across the
country.
Members of NCRA will be meeting at the Hyatt Regency in New
Orleans, Louisiana, from August 2nd through the 5th.
The 2018 event coincides with the celebration of the Tricentennial of
New Orleans, which carries the theme “One Time in New Orleans” and
encourages residents and visitors to write their stories about their
time in the city.
The largest annual gathering of court reporters, realtime captioners,
scopists, legal videographers, trial presenters, and other legal services
professionals, the convention and expo offers a wide range of continuing
education seminars and social events.
Highlights include the installation of NCRAâ€™s 2018-2019 Board of Directors
the results of the national speed and realtime contests, the announcement
of scholarship and grant recipients, and top-notch speakers addressing the
topics and issues relevant to todayâ€™s court reporters, captioners, lega
videographers, students, and school officials.
The schedule is jam-packed with educational sessions, the latest in new
products and services showcased on the Expo Hall floor, and an array of
networking opportunities that cannot be found anywhere else.
There are also specialized programs for students and instructors.
Attendees are invited to experience the many treasures that await and
“Jazz it Up” in New Orleans.
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
One of the rookies trying to make the Washington Redskins
NFL roster is Reed Doughty, a safety.
He has a hearing loss. The Redskins did not notice it until
just now when the coaches had to repeat their coaching
instructions with him.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Senator Orin Hatch (UT) opposing the Convention on the Rights of
Persons with Disabilities (CRPD)? Well, he went on a rambling
speech making nasty comments about the CRPD, at the same time
denying he opposes the rights of the deaf and the disabled!
Very puzzling, indeed.
DeafDigest
Copyright 2018 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
