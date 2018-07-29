DeafDigest Blue – July 29, 2018

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

This week’s ASL videos in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— 17th century deaf

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Famed Kazakhstan figure skater Denis Ten (not deaf)

was murdered in a carjacking attempt. One of his

lifetime goals was to make a movie about the

deaf.

The National Association of the Deaf has made it

a top priority – to restore confidence in interpreters

by working with them on issues.

Shakespeare for the deaf? Deaf actor Richard Costes

is playing Snout in the play “A Midsummer Night’s

Dream” at the Chicago Parks theater. The hearing

role Snout was changed to accommodate the deaf actor.

There are about 25 universities, such as Oxford and

Cambridge that are selective about admitting

top students in Great Britain. A group is accusing

these universities of refusing to accept these

top deaf students!

The Pacific Bell Telephone has reached a settlement

with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

because of refusal to provide a deaf employee with an

interpreter during staff meetings and one on one

conferences.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone,

letting you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV â€

for the phone!

Captions are provided at no-cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

NEVER VISITING GALLAUDET OR NTID

We know that many people that live in New York City

have never visited the Statue of Liberty. Or people

that live in Paris, France have never visited the

Eiffel Tower, etc, etc.

What about us, the deaf? There are many deaf people

that live in the Washington, DC area and have never

visited Gallaudet. Also, many deaf people in the

Rochester area that have never visited the RIT campus.

Are these deaf people bored with their own

towns?

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

Two baseball fans were talking about great

pitchers of past years.

The deaf fan thought the hearing fan said:

Carfax was one of the best pitchers ever

The hearing fan actually said:

Koufax was one of the best pitchers ever

note:

Sandy Koufax, currently in the Baseball

Hall of Fame, is an all-time great pitcher.

He pitched for the Dodgers in the fifties

and sixties but skyrocketed to stardom in

the sixties.

Carfax? A national chain of used cars

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HEARING COLLEGE

A CHOICE BETWEEN GALLAUDET OR NTID OR HEARING COLLEGE?

Many deaf students in high schools that want to go

to college have three choices – go to Gallaudet,

go to NTID or go to a hearing college.

Which choice is best? It is up to the student

to make the choice.

For one residential school student, the choice

was made easier for her. She attended a hearing

college part time while she was a senior in

high school.

After one “frustrating” semester at a hearing

college, she quickly eliminated the hearing college

as a choice, and was left with two choices –

Gallaudet or NTID!

She was lucky to be able to make an easier choice

before graduating from residential school.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) is the organization that

represents judicial reporters and broadcast and CART captioners across the

country.

Members of NCRA will be meeting at the Hyatt Regency in New

Orleans, Louisiana, from August 2nd through the 5th.

The 2018 event coincides with the celebration of the Tricentennial of

New Orleans, which carries the theme “One Time in New Orleans” and

encourages residents and visitors to write their stories about their

time in the city.

The largest annual gathering of court reporters, realtime captioners,

scopists, legal videographers, trial presenters, and other legal services

professionals, the convention and expo offers a wide range of continuing

education seminars and social events.

Highlights include the installation of NCRAâ€™s 2018-2019 Board of Directors

the results of the national speed and realtime contests, the announcement

of scholarship and grant recipients, and top-notch speakers addressing the

topics and issues relevant to todayâ€™s court reporters, captioners, lega

videographers, students, and school officials.

The schedule is jam-packed with educational sessions, the latest in new

products and services showcased on the Expo Hall floor, and an array of

networking opportunities that cannot be found anywhere else.

There are also specialized programs for students and instructors.

Attendees are invited to experience the many treasures that await and

“Jazz it Up” in New Orleans.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

One of the rookies trying to make the Washington Redskins

NFL roster is Reed Doughty, a safety.

He has a hearing loss. The Redskins did not notice it until

just now when the coaches had to repeat their coaching

instructions with him.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Senator Orin Hatch (UT) opposing the Convention on the Rights of

Persons with Disabilities (CRPD)? Well, he went on a rambling

speech making nasty comments about the CRPD, at the same time

denying he opposes the rights of the deaf and the disabled!

Very puzzling, indeed.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2018 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs are immediately posted