DeafDigest Blue – July 30, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

Most deaf people of Tanzania do not watch

TV even if their families watch it all the

time. Reason – no interpreters on the screen!

And even if there were captions, many of these

deaf people are illiterate. This matter was

mentioned in a newspaper story.

Do candidates for local district seats

care about education of the deaf? In

Seattle’s District 4, seven candidates

are hoping to win the election. Just one –

Jennifer Crow said deaf education is

a priority with her even though she has

no connections to the deaf. Six other

candidates said nothing about deaf

education.

The Nazionale Sordi, Italy’s national

office for the deaf, has created a

web site that provides complete information

on deafness and of the deaf –

photographs, newspaper articles, multimedia resources, deaf associations and videos in

sign-language.

Researchers at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine are studying the

connection between deafness and dizziness.

Many older deaf people suffer temporary

bouts of extreme dizziness before it goes

away!

The Flagstaff Unified School District

reached a working agreement with the

Arizona Schools for the Deaf and Blind

on education of deaf students in their

district. Last year the agreement was

revoked.

READ WHAT THEY SAY

VIDEO OF A DYING LANGUAGE

VIDEO OF A DYING LANGUAGE

In Great Britain and Scotland, deaf people used fingerspelling

for many years with both hands. This fingerspelling language

is dying because younger people use signs not fingerspelling.

As a result, there is a project right now â€“ to visit older

people in Scotland that continue to use two-hand fingerspelling.

The deaf filmmakers want to video this fingerspelling before

these older people die.

Lip reading tale

The deaf person thought hearing person said:

these people are more

The hearing person actually said:

these people are poor

UNION STATION IN WASHINGTON, DC

UNION STATION IN WASHINGTON, DC

Union Station is not too far from Gallaudet

University.

This station has a lot of history. Many years ago

Gallaudet students went to the Union Station to take

the trains back to their home towns. There were always

many Gallaudet students at Union Station greeting

each other for the fall semester, and saying farewell

after the spring semester.

Times have changed. Students either fly or drive.

But many deaf people still go to Union Station â€“ because

it has a big Food Court and students always get tired

of college food!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/unionstation/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

“I think I’ll drop out of school and become a CART provider or realtime

captioner.” Have you ever heard someone say something like this?

People have heard that you don’t need a four-year degree to be a CART

provider or realtime captioner, and they think it is something that they could

achieve without much work or effort.

Realtime captioners use the same skills as court reporters, and what many

people don’t realize is that realtime captioners are actually among the cream

of the crop as far as people using those skills.

Court reporters must learn speed and accuracy on the steno machine, and

they also must have good English grammar, vocabulary, and punctuation skills

and excellent listening skills and hearing.

In addition to possessing those skills of a court reporter, realtime

captioners and CART providers must be able to understand what is said and write

on their steno machine something they know will come up correctly on their

computer screen. If they hear an unusual word or term, they may have

to fingerspell that word or use a synonym in order to convey the proper meaning

of the word. They do not have time to look up words in a dictionary

or to research something online. They are required to have knowledge

about a wide range of topics.

Although formal education may not be required, a lot of practice and

real-world knowledge is necessary to be a good realtime captioner or CART

provider.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Even though Gary Malkowski, a deaf man, was a one-term

Member of the Ontario Provincial Parliament, he continues

to be an influence in the province.

He was instrumental in working with two other

complainants with the Human Rights Commission to reach

settlement to have Ontario movie houses install

captions.

Everyone agreed it was a win-win situation; just that

they had to go through the arduous process to achieve

that result.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Among golfers, both deaf and hearing, lost golf balls

are a way of life. One can joke about it or cry about it.

In the case of Scott Phillips, it is not a joke, but for

a different reason. Scott, who became deaf in his twenties,

operates his Premier Lake Balls business in Hartlepool,

County Durham in England. These resold golf balls

means approximately one million dollars per year in sales!

He has seven divers working for him, looking for these

lost golf balls in lakes.

