DeafDigest Blue – July 30, 2017
Top stories about the deaf:
Most deaf people of Tanzania do not watch
TV even if their families watch it all the
time. Reason – no interpreters on the screen!
And even if there were captions, many of these
deaf people are illiterate. This matter was
mentioned in a newspaper story.
Do candidates for local district seats
care about education of the deaf? In
Seattle’s District 4, seven candidates
are hoping to win the election. Just one –
Jennifer Crow said deaf education is
a priority with her even though she has
no connections to the deaf. Six other
candidates said nothing about deaf
education.
The Nazionale Sordi, Italy’s national
office for the deaf, has created a
web site that provides complete information
on deafness and of the deaf –
photographs, newspaper articles, multimedia resources, deaf associations and videos in
sign-language.
Researchers at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine are studying the
connection between deafness and dizziness.
Many older deaf people suffer temporary
bouts of extreme dizziness before it goes
away!
The Flagstaff Unified School District
reached a working agreement with the
Arizona Schools for the Deaf and Blind
on education of deaf students in their
district. Last year the agreement was
revoked.
VIDEO OF A DYING LANGUAGE
VIDEO OF A DYING LANGUAGE
In Great Britain and Scotland, deaf people used fingerspelling
for many years with both hands. This fingerspelling language
is dying because younger people use signs not fingerspelling.
As a result, there is a project right now â€“ to visit older
people in Scotland that continue to use two-hand fingerspelling.
The deaf filmmakers want to video this fingerspelling before
these older people die.
Lip reading tale
The deaf person thought hearing person said:
these people are more
The hearing person actually said:
these people are poor
UNION STATION IN WASHINGTON, DC
UNION STATION IN WASHINGTON, DC
Union Station is not too far from Gallaudet
University.
This station has a lot of history. Many years ago
Gallaudet students went to the Union Station to take
the trains back to their home towns. There were always
many Gallaudet students at Union Station greeting
each other for the fall semester, and saying farewell
after the spring semester.
Times have changed. Students either fly or drive.
But many deaf people still go to Union Station â€“ because
it has a big Food Court and students always get tired
of college food!
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
“I think I’ll drop out of school and become a CART provider or realtime
captioner.” Have you ever heard someone say something like this?
People have heard that you don’t need a four-year degree to be a CART
provider or realtime captioner, and they think it is something that they could
achieve without much work or effort.
Realtime captioners use the same skills as court reporters, and what many
people don’t realize is that realtime captioners are actually among the cream
of the crop as far as people using those skills.
Court reporters must learn speed and accuracy on the steno machine, and
they also must have good English grammar, vocabulary, and punctuation skills
and excellent listening skills and hearing.
In addition to possessing those skills of a court reporter, realtime
captioners and CART providers must be able to understand what is said and write
on their steno machine something they know will come up correctly on their
computer screen. If they hear an unusual word or term, they may have
to fingerspell that word or use a synonym in order to convey the proper meaning
of the word. They do not have time to look up words in a dictionary
or to research something online. They are required to have knowledge
about a wide range of topics.
Although formal education may not be required, a lot of practice and
real-world knowledge is necessary to be a good realtime captioner or CART
provider.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Even though Gary Malkowski, a deaf man, was a one-term
Member of the Ontario Provincial Parliament, he continues
to be an influence in the province.
He was instrumental in working with two other
complainants with the Human Rights Commission to reach
settlement to have Ontario movie houses install
captions.
Everyone agreed it was a win-win situation; just that
they had to go through the arduous process to achieve
that result.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Among golfers, both deaf and hearing, lost golf balls
are a way of life. One can joke about it or cry about it.
In the case of Scott Phillips, it is not a joke, but for
a different reason. Scott, who became deaf in his twenties,
operates his Premier Lake Balls business in Hartlepool,
County Durham in England. These resold golf balls
means approximately one million dollars per year in sales!
He has seven divers working for him, looking for these
lost golf balls in lakes.
