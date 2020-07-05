DeafDigest Blue – July 5, 2020
Blue Edition
This week's ASL videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
Deaf people of China are telling the government
not to ignore their communication needs during
this Pandemic. They said they were ignored earlier
this year and do not want a repeat.
……….
Advocates in upper New York State are urging that
interpreters be considered essential workers,
because of these Covid-19 and face mask issues.
………
DeafDigest worries about the future of deaf
residential schools. The newspaper headline is
the reason:
Minnesota State Academy For The Deaf Ponders Another
Year Of Distance Learning
……..
Indiana School for the Deaf is planning to open for
business this coming school year. This school
issued a new rule – that outside local deaf organizations
no longer could use the school facilities for their
meetings, events and functions. What this means
these local organizations need to look elsewhere.
……..
What do 911 center dispatchers do when getting a
911 call that is not voice. Always assume it may
be a deaf person. This is what one 911 operator
said in a newspaper interview.
CONGRATULATIONS OR SYMPATHY
CONGRATULATIONS OR SYMPATHY
A deaf person was promoted to a big and important
supervisory position in a big company.
Congratulations or sympathy? Well, in that company
almost all hearing workers were lazy and did not
want to work hard.
Plus there are six different unions that these
hearing employees are members of.
Not an easy supervisory job for anyone!
Lip reading tale
A hearing mother was explaining to her deaf son
about the heating system in the house they lived.
The deaf child thought the mother said:
our house is heated by cast
The hearing mother actually said:
our house is heated by gas
A BIG SCANDAL IN OFFICE
A BIG SCANDAL IN OFFICE
A deaf person worked in an office. He is the only
person that is deaf.
There was a big scandal. The company bookkeeper
showed a $2.60 difference. The boss was angry and
ordered an outside auditor to find out the $2.60
difference. It was solved but the boss had to pay
the auditor $525.00 for this job. Everyone knows
about it.
The deaf person knows nothing because no one told
him about it!
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Last time we talked about what may be the easiest types of errors to read
through. This time we will take a look at what may be some of the most
difficult types of errors to read through. Stenocaptioners use what are
called brief forms, which are abbreviations for a word or phrase, in order
to be able to write quickly in steno. Even though captioners try very hard
to be as accurate as possible, sometimes they make mistakes.
If the brief form isn’t in the captioner’s dictionary or if they slightly
misstroke it, captioning errors can occur. Many times these types of
errors occur with proper names or places, so if you’re trying to read
through this type of error, try replacing the erroneous word with an
appropriate name.
A few examples would be:
“They went to Luxembourg and beverage.”
“President Kennedy told crutch to take his missiles and go home.”
“The leaders were a Pittsburgh Pirate and adroit Tiger.”
These should be:
“They went to Luxembourg and Belgium.”
“President Kennedy told Khruschev to take his missiles and go home.”
“The leaders were a Pittsburgh Pirate and a Detroit Tiger.”
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The Time Magazine annually comes up with a famous
person making the cover of its annual July 4th
edition. The historical figure dedications has
been going on for nine years, and most of the
past dedications were USA presidents.
This time it was a deaf man – the world’s most
famous inventor – Thomas A, Edison
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
230 new laws were passed in Nevada. One of these
laws is deaf-related – expanding the services
for the deaf and hard of hearing
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
