Top stories about the deaf:

Deaf people of China are telling the government

not to ignore their communication needs during

this Pandemic. They said they were ignored earlier

this year and do not want a repeat.

……….

Advocates in upper New York State are urging that

interpreters be considered essential workers,

because of these Covid-19 and face mask issues.

………

DeafDigest worries about the future of deaf

residential schools. The newspaper headline is

the reason:

Minnesota State Academy For The Deaf Ponders Another

Year Of Distance Learning

……..

Indiana School for the Deaf is planning to open for

business this coming school year. This school

issued a new rule – that outside local deaf organizations

no longer could use the school facilities for their

meetings, events and functions. What this means

these local organizations need to look elsewhere.

……..

What do 911 center dispatchers do when getting a

911 call that is not voice. Always assume it may

be a deaf person. This is what one 911 operator

said in a newspaper interview.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

CONGRATULATIONS OR SYMPATHY

A deaf person was promoted to a big and important

supervisory position in a big company.

Congratulations or sympathy? Well, in that company

almost all hearing workers were lazy and did not

want to work hard.

Plus there are six different unions that these

hearing employees are members of.

Not an easy supervisory job for anyone!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

Lip reading tale

A hearing mother was explaining to her deaf son

about the heating system in the house they lived.

The deaf child thought the mother said:

our house is heated by cast

The hearing mother actually said:

our house is heated by gas

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A BIG SCANDAL IN OFFICE

A deaf person worked in an office. He is the only

person that is deaf.

There was a big scandal. The company bookkeeper

showed a $2.60 difference. The boss was angry and

ordered an outside auditor to find out the $2.60

difference. It was solved but the boss had to pay

the auditor $525.00 for this job. Everyone knows

about it.

The deaf person knows nothing because no one told

him about it!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Last time we talked about what may be the easiest types of errors to read

through. This time we will take a look at what may be some of the most

difficult types of errors to read through. Stenocaptioners use what are

called brief forms, which are abbreviations for a word or phrase, in order

to be able to write quickly in steno. Even though captioners try very hard

to be as accurate as possible, sometimes they make mistakes.

If the brief form isn’t in the captioner’s dictionary or if they slightly

misstroke it, captioning errors can occur. Many times these types of

errors occur with proper names or places, so if you’re trying to read

through this type of error, try replacing the erroneous word with an

appropriate name.

A few examples would be:

“They went to Luxembourg and beverage.”

“President Kennedy told crutch to take his missiles and go home.”

“The leaders were a Pittsburgh Pirate and adroit Tiger.”

These should be:

“They went to Luxembourg and Belgium.”

“President Kennedy told Khruschev to take his missiles and go home.”

“The leaders were a Pittsburgh Pirate and a Detroit Tiger.”

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The Time Magazine annually comes up with a famous

person making the cover of its annual July 4th

edition. The historical figure dedications has

been going on for nine years, and most of the

past dedications were USA presidents.

This time it was a deaf man – the world’s most

famous inventor – Thomas A, Edison

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

230 new laws were passed in Nevada. One of these

laws is deaf-related – expanding the services

for the deaf and hard of hearing

