DeafDigest Blue – July 7, 2019
Blue Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube
This week's ASL videos in youtube
Top stories about the deaf:
Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen ordered all TV news
programs to have sign language interpreters. This
was a repeat order since TV stations ignored it
in the past.
A new book – The Light of Deaf Women – is coming
out soon. It features stories of deaf women in
all fields.
Arkansas State Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren,
will seek re-election to a fifth term and on top
of her agenda is establishing a statewide system to
coordinate and expand services for the deaf.
There is a push to establish a school for the
deaf in Eastern Iowa. Parents are saying a
4-5 hour drive to Council Bluffs is too much
of a burden for them.
Deaf rapper Sean Forbes has accomplished two
things – winning the 2019 Outstanding Rap Music
Artist of the Year awarded in Detroit and
signing to a record deal with Eminem’s producers.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF CHILD FROM A VERY SMALL TOWN
Many small towns have deaf children.
When a child is deaf, this becomes a problem
with the parents and with the education
people.
The choices are:
1. send the child to a residential school
2. hire a full time interpreter for him in hearing school
3. hire a full time teacher for him in hearing school
4. family to move to a big city where deaf schools
are located.
Always a difficult decision to make.
for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
Lip reading tale
A hearing man from Wilkes-Barre, PA was talking about
pizza places with his deaf friend.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
I love Otto Pizza
The hearing man actually said:
I love Grotto Pizza
(note: Grotto Pizza is well known in Wilkes-Barre)
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HEARING AIDS RETURNED FOR A REFUND
Someone did research and did some math and found out
that one hearing aid out of every five hearing aids
are returned for a refund.
Why? DeafDigest guesses it may be the wrong hearing
aid for the wrong person. Not every hearing aid is the
same.
Is this one out of five math correct? DeafDigest does
not know.
for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Throughout the 1980s and ’90s, more and more court
reporters began to use computer-aided transcription (CAT).
These court reporters were able to take advantage of
software and hardware being designed and marketed for the
individual user.
Using the same keyboard design, the steno machine
manufacturers were now designing machines that could
interface with the personal computer.
The steno machines were able to capture the court reporters’
steno strokes, and the reporters could then transfer the
data to their computer for translation, editing, and
printing of transcripts.
By the end of the 20th century, CAT had become the dominant
method for taking and preparing the record for court reporters.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
It is terrible to be deaf. This is the attitude exhibited
by the residents of Dadhkai, a village hidden in the remote
section of India.
This tiny village consists of 47 families, and each one
has at least a deaf member. This has been going on since
1931.
Why the high incidence of deafness? Interbreeding. And
said a village resident:
The birth of a child is a very happy occasion, meant to be
celebrated. But here the birth of a child leads to
harassment not only for the parents but for the entire village
The village needs a massive attitude adjustment!
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Google for Entrepreneurs, in Vancouver, WA, is trying
to help the deaf start up their own businesses. A workshop
took place to teach them the ways of operating a business.
DeafDigest
Copyright 2019 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
