DeafDigest Blue – July 7, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen ordered all TV news

programs to have sign language interpreters. This

was a repeat order since TV stations ignored it

in the past.

A new book – The Light of Deaf Women – is coming

out soon. It features stories of deaf women in

all fields.

Arkansas State Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren,

will seek re-election to a fifth term and on top

of her agenda is establishing a statewide system to

coordinate and expand services for the deaf.

There is a push to establish a school for the

deaf in Eastern Iowa. Parents are saying a

4-5 hour drive to Council Bluffs is too much

of a burden for them.

Deaf rapper Sean Forbes has accomplished two

things – winning the 2019 Outstanding Rap Music

Artist of the Year awarded in Detroit and

signing to a record deal with Eminem’s producers.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF CHILD FROM A VERY SMALL TOWN

Many small towns have deaf children.

When a child is deaf, this becomes a problem

with the parents and with the education

people.

The choices are:

1. send the child to a residential school

2. hire a full time interpreter for him in hearing school

3. hire a full time teacher for him in hearing school

4. family to move to a big city where deaf schools

are located.

Always a difficult decision to make.

Lip reading tale

A hearing man from Wilkes-Barre, PA was talking about

pizza places with his deaf friend.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

I love Otto Pizza

The hearing man actually said:

I love Grotto Pizza

(note: Grotto Pizza is well known in Wilkes-Barre)

HEARING AIDS RETURNED FOR A REFUND

Someone did research and did some math and found out

that one hearing aid out of every five hearing aids

are returned for a refund.

Why? DeafDigest guesses it may be the wrong hearing

aid for the wrong person. Not every hearing aid is the

same.

Is this one out of five math correct? DeafDigest does

not know.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Throughout the 1980s and ’90s, more and more court

reporters began to use computer-aided transcription (CAT).

These court reporters were able to take advantage of

software and hardware being designed and marketed for the

individual user.

Using the same keyboard design, the steno machine

manufacturers were now designing machines that could

interface with the personal computer.

The steno machines were able to capture the court reporters’

steno strokes, and the reporters could then transfer the

data to their computer for translation, editing, and

printing of transcripts.

By the end of the 20th century, CAT had become the dominant

method for taking and preparing the record for court reporters.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

It is terrible to be deaf. This is the attitude exhibited

by the residents of Dadhkai, a village hidden in the remote

section of India.

This tiny village consists of 47 families, and each one

has at least a deaf member. This has been going on since

1931.

Why the high incidence of deafness? Interbreeding. And

said a village resident:

The birth of a child is a very happy occasion, meant to be

celebrated. But here the birth of a child leads to

harassment not only for the parents but for the entire village

The village needs a massive attitude adjustment!

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Google for Entrepreneurs, in Vancouver, WA, is trying

to help the deaf start up their own businesses. A workshop

took place to teach them the ways of operating a business.

