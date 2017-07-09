DeafDigest Blue – July 9, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

Two World Federation of the Deaf board members

gave a presentation in Japan on how to convert

legislative matters into international sign language.

A software company has promised captioning with

streaming sports news. It says there is no delay

with captions. That company did not say if

it is automated captions or if it is done

by real-time captioners.

An investment scam has taken place in Hong Kong,

costing over 40 deaf people their savings

accounts. Authorities are looking into it.

Warburtons, a British baking company, was

fined nearly 2 mil pounds for not following

machine safety procedures. Deaf employee

Wayne Thorpe was cleaning the machine

when he fell down inside and was trapped,

unable to get out for nearly half hour.

Tragically he passed away two weeks

later because of a different medical

condition, nothing to do with his fall.

Nancylynn Ward has become the first

deaf superintendent of the Tennessee

School for the Deaf. She also will

oversee the West Tennessee School

for the Deaf in Jackson. The main

campus is in Knoxville.

READ WHAT THEY SAY

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SICK AND TIRED OF THIS CI QUESTION

A hearing stranger talks to a deaf person.

The deaf person tells the stranger he is deaf.

The stranger immediately asks the deaf person

if he has a CI.

The deaf person says no. The hearing stranger

scolds the deaf person for not having a CI.

This hearing person has the big nerve to

ask this question!

Lip reading tale

a hearing electrical engineer was discussing a technical

matter with a deaf electrical engineer

The deaf engineer thought hearing engineer said:

This is where I want the shut to be put in

The hearing engineer actually said:

This is where I want the shunt to be put in

(shunt is part of the engineering glossary)

This week’s ASL video in youtube

MCDONALD’S EMPLOYEES AT DRIVE-IN KIOSKS

Many deaf people complain about discrimination

at fast food drive in kiosks. They cannot use

voice for their hamburger orders.

Hopefully this may change. There have been

McDonald’s employees at drive in kiosks,

taking orders in person instead of using

voice on kiosks.

Maybe it is a way for McDonald’s to avoid

ADA lawsuits with deaf customers?

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

We have been looking at how stenocaptioners use their

right hand for final consonant sounds. One of the

most used fingers is the captioner’s pinky finger.

There are actually four keys that the right pinky

finger must depress. Those are the letters T, S, D,

and Z.

Some captioners use the S to denote plurals, while

others use the Z. Whichever key the captioner uses

to indicate that a word is a plural, it is depressed

with that finger. Although errors with words that are

plural can be some of the easiest to read through,

they are also some of the most common stenocaptioning

errors that you will see. A slip of the pinky finger

can change a word from singular to plural and vice versa

Some examples of this would be:

– The ship were scheduled for deployment.

– The kids was playing at the playground.

– He saw the bird that were swooping down.

These should be read as:

– The ships were scheduled for deployment.

– The kid was playing at the playground.

– He saw the birds that were swooping down.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

A deaf character written out of the script? It is happening

in the “Bionic Woman” upcoming TV series. And it is so

disappointing to all of us that watch this program.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

How does one get interested in interpreting for

the deaf? Some are Codas; some are sign language

students; some have friends or family members

that are deaf; some work with deaf, and so on.

In the case of Mikayla Krysl, Omaha, Nebraska,

she became an interpreter because of a distraction

in a regular college class. Two of her classmates

were deaf and signing to each other in the

class. The rest is history!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

