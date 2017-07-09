DeafDigest Blue – July 9, 2017
Blue Edition
Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube
This week’s ASL videos in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always
confidential
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf surgeon in Spain
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Two World Federation of the Deaf board members
gave a presentation in Japan on how to convert
legislative matters into international sign language.
A software company has promised captioning with
streaming sports news. It says there is no delay
with captions. That company did not say if
it is automated captions or if it is done
by real-time captioners.
An investment scam has taken place in Hong Kong,
costing over 40 deaf people their savings
accounts. Authorities are looking into it.
Warburtons, a British baking company, was
fined nearly 2 mil pounds for not following
machine safety procedures. Deaf employee
Wayne Thorpe was cleaning the machine
when he fell down inside and was trapped,
unable to get out for nearly half hour.
Tragically he passed away two weeks
later because of a different medical
condition, nothing to do with his fall.
Nancylynn Ward has become the first
deaf superintendent of the Tennessee
School for the Deaf. She also will
oversee the West Tennessee School
for the Deaf in Jackson. The main
campus is in Knoxville.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts
required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening
devices we offer, email:
mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SICK AND TIRED OF THIS CI QUESTION
A hearing stranger talks to a deaf person.
The deaf person tells the stranger he is deaf.
The stranger immediately asks the deaf person
if he has a CI.
The deaf person says no. The hearing stranger
scolds the deaf person for not having a CI.
This hearing person has the big nerve to
ask this question!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
a hearing electrical engineer was discussing a technical
matter with a deaf electrical engineer
The deaf engineer thought hearing engineer said:
This is where I want the shut to be put in
The hearing engineer actually said:
This is where I want the shunt to be put in
(shunt is part of the engineering glossary)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
MCDONALD’S EMPLOYEES AT DRIVE-IN KIOSKS
Many deaf people complain about discrimination
at fast food drive in kiosks. They cannot use
voice for their hamburger orders.
Hopefully this may change. There have been
McDonald’s employees at drive in kiosks,
taking orders in person instead of using
voice on kiosks.
Maybe it is a way for McDonald’s to avoid
ADA lawsuits with deaf customers?
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
We have been looking at how stenocaptioners use their
right hand for final consonant sounds. One of the
most used fingers is the captioner’s pinky finger.
There are actually four keys that the right pinky
finger must depress. Those are the letters T, S, D,
and Z.
Some captioners use the S to denote plurals, while
others use the Z. Whichever key the captioner uses
to indicate that a word is a plural, it is depressed
with that finger. Although errors with words that are
plural can be some of the easiest to read through,
they are also some of the most common stenocaptioning
errors that you will see. A slip of the pinky finger
can change a word from singular to plural and vice versa
Some examples of this would be:
– The ship were scheduled for deployment.
– The kids was playing at the playground.
– He saw the bird that were swooping down.
These should be read as:
– The ships were scheduled for deployment.
– The kid was playing at the playground.
– He saw the birds that were swooping down.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, go to the bottom of the Gold section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
A deaf character written out of the script? It is happening
in the “Bionic Woman” upcoming TV series. And it is so
disappointing to all of us that watch this program.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
How does one get interested in interpreting for
the deaf? Some are Codas; some are sign language
students; some have friends or family members
that are deaf; some work with deaf, and so on.
In the case of Mikayla Krysl, Omaha, Nebraska,
she became an interpreter because of a distraction
in a regular college class. Two of her classmates
were deaf and signing to each other in the
class. The rest is history!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2017 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
DeafDigest conditions and terms
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section