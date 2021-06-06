DeafDigest Blue – June 06, 2021

DeafDigest Blue – June 6, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

The upcoming World Congress of African Linguists

conference will feature a celebration of deaf art

and sign language demonstrations.

said a digital marketing consultant:

Creating a mobile video is challenging, but not having

captions makes this challenge even more difficult

A newspaper story said that nearly all movie theaters in

Montgomery and Birmingham, in Alabama, are captioned.

Not sure if it meant open captions – but other

major cities such as Huntsville and Mobile were

not on the list.

Deaf Enterprises, which employs about 30 deaf people,

was profiled in a newspaper in Ireland – saying this

company was one of the best when it comes to high quality

work in furniture repair, upholstery, and French polishing.

This company is seeking to expand in the near future.

A posting showed like this below!

Reduced price to $19.99 on Master Class’ ASL lessons.

What was the original price? The web posting didn’t say.

That $19.99 includes 53 lessons, with 75 hours of

learning.

Does that package include receptive ASL learning?

Doubt it!

HEARING AID SCAM IN AUSTRALIA

There are complaints that high costs of hearing

aids in Australia are forcing some deaf people

to take a second mortgage on their homes to buy

their own hearing aids.

The government is thinking it is a scam by

hearing aid dealers.

Lip reading tale

A hearing friend was chatting with a deaf friend

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

Do come and visit me in pain

The hearing person actually said:

Do come and visit me in Maine

A DEAF FUND RAISER

Big schools and big agencies have professional

fund raisers. They go out, meet the public and

ask for money donations for their programs.

Could a deaf person become a fund raiser, asking

hearing people for money?

Yes. One school for the deaf hired a deaf fund raiser,

and he was successful in raising funds (over millions

of dollars).

That deaf person could not use voice phone. How

did he raise funds?

Many different ways – faxes, emails, text pagers,

instant messages, etc.

The job was not easy but he succeeded.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

he final L is located on the top bank of the steno machine, and the final

G is below it on the bottom bank. Stenocaptioners use the ring finger of

the right hand to depress these keys.

Some stenocaptioners also use the G key as the steno stroke for an “-ing”

suffix.

A slip of the ring finger can cause a totally different word to

appear in the captioning.

Some examples of this would be:

It’s Friday, and the boss is going to saying his boat.

The knife was very dug.

She bought new tying for her kitchen floor.

These should be read as:

It’s Friday, and the boss is going to sail his boat.

The knife was very dull.

She bought new tile for her kitchen floor.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

A newspaper article about ADA rights with the deaf, said that

exchanging written notes with a sales clerk at a store to

discuss purchase of an item is OK. But in a doctor’s office,

if the deaf person’s medical situation is complicated, then

an interpreter should be required. There are other situations

that would be OK to use a TTY or a CART or a text messaging

system.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Discriminating against the deaf has cost Wells Fargo 16 million

dollars. This was the agreement this big bank made with the

Department of Justice. Exactly how would 16 million be divided

among the deaf that filed complaints remains to be seen.

