DeafDigest Blue – June 11, 2017

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/gossip-arrested-deaf-man/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/few-friendly-food-trucks/

This week’s ASL videos in youtube http://deafdigest.com/videos/not-rehire-deaf-man/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/hearing-aid-scam/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— snap physician decisions http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/choir-conductor-is-deaf/

Top stories about the deaf:

The director of the Organization for the Social

Welfare accused the government of Liberia of

neglecting the needs of the deaf.

Research conducted by scientists at the

Pennsylvania State University said that drinking

a pint of Guinness on a daily basis could

prevent deafness. DeafDigest does not believe it.

Is the Tetteh Ocloo State School, in Ghana, the

largest deaf school on the African continent.

It has over 300 students. Seth Tetteh Ocloo,

by the way, graduated from Gallaudet during

the sixties.

Linda Thibodeau, a professor at the University of Texas at Dallas Advanced Hearing Research Center, said that many people don’t know

about deaf people’s problems with balance

and gait.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel praised Wisconsin for being the pace setter in hiring the deaf and disabled workers as compared to other states.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BITTER DEAF MAN CANNOT KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT

A deaf man worked for a long time for a deaf-owned

company.

The company lost its contract with the government

and had to lay off the deaf employee (and also other

hearing employees) in that department.

The deaf employer wanted to rehire him under a

new government contract.

The angry deaf man could not keep his mouth shut

and continued to say bad things about the deaf

employer.

The deaf employer won a new contract. But the

deaf man (because of his bad mouthing) was not

rehired!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/not-rehire-deaf-man/

Lip reading tale

A hearing man and a deaf man were joking around

The deaf man thought the hearing man said:

Lets’ go to bars

The hearing man actually said, jokingly:

Lets’ go to Mars (the planet)

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HEARING AID SCAM IN AUSTRALIA

There are complaints that high costs of hearing

aids in Australia are forcing some deaf people

to take a second mortgage on their homes to buy

their own hearing aids.

The government is thinking it is a scam by

hearing aid dealers.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/hearing-aid-scam/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

People have asked me about the “dictionaries” that I often speak about that realtime captioners and court reporters use.

A captioner’s dictionary is not a book where he or she looks up the spellings of words. The dictionary is a computer file in the translation software system that the captioner uses, and it consists of the steno strokes and English definitions of the words that a captioner writes on his or her steno machine.

Many captioners and court reporters begin with a basic translation dictionary when they are in school, and they build it up word by word as they write about new topics. A word’s stroke combination must be defined in the dictionary before it can come up in English during the translation process.

Every new word or name that a captioner encounters must be entered into the dictionary in order for it to translate properly. Because captioners write phonetically, they may have multiple ways of entering the same English word.

For instance, captioners may have many phonetic entries for a word like “cacophony.” They may hear it as ka-kof-o-ny, ko-kauf-a-ny, kau-kauf-ny, ka-kof-ny, or many other ways. A captioner may have to define all of those phonetic pronunciations.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

How many deaf students, those profoundly deaf,

attend colleges and universities in USA?

Many. Now this next question –

How many universities in Ireland have profoundly

deaf students?

According to Mary McAleese, president of Ireland,

just one university student during the past 10

years. Discrimination against the deaf? Yes, says

McAleese, whose younger brother is deaf.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Times have changed at University of Central

Florida?

Flashback – in 1997, much publicized deaf

football player Dwight Collins was recruited

by several big time universities, but chose

University of Central Florida for one reason.

Deaf students told him they were happy with

interpreting services whereas deaf students

at other universities grumbled about

these interpreting services.

Now this – in 2012, there was a big story in the

newspapers about University of Central Florida

being insensitive to the interpreting needs of

deaf students. The students want 24/7 availability

of interpreters and they’re not getting it.

