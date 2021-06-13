DeafDigest Blue – June 13, 2021

Blue Edition

http://deafdigest.com/

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/hearing-aid-scam/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-fund-raiser/

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/captions-blocked/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-with-changed-attitude/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

A British national lottery is helping deaf

actors. Funds from the lottery is creating

a new organization that has the goal of

helping deaf actors get opportunities

in the film industry.

……….

a newspaper brought up a mystery question if

a person wears a hearing aid in one ear.

Is he deaf in one ear only (functions as hearing

with his better ear)?

or

Is he deaf in both ears (may or may not function

as a deaf person in both ears)?

……..

In an interview, Nyle DiMarco said that he produced

‘Deaf U’ is for the big reason that while he was

growing up, he never saw deaf stories on TV.

………..

West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind was

given a positive review by the State education board.

……….

An employer in China that hires the deaf at his own bakery

said national care for the needs of deaf has been great.

…………

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

CAPTIONS BLOCKED IN A MUSEUM MOVIE THEATER

At the American Revolutionary Museum at

Yorktown, Virginia, the museum movie had

captions.

But in one scene, the captions were

blocked.

It was blocked by the fake smoke from

a smoke-making machine to show war fighting

with rifles and cannons!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/captions-blocked/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing person was chatting with a deaf person

A third person passed by between both of them

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

This is Gas

The hearing person actually said:

This is Kass

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

CHANGING ATTITUDE AMONG FEW DEAF PEOPLE

In the past, many deaf people (graduates from

Gallaudet, NTID and deaf schools) were proud people –

deaf, but successful at their jobs and at life.

Times have changed. After years of accepting their

deafness, some of them no longer accept it. Some of them

tell their friends:

I am not deaf

This is strange – because they went to Gallaudet

or NTID or deaf schools. And some of them participated

at few Deaflympics!

Changing times?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-with-changed-attitude/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

When stenocaptioning, we have seen that the final P and B are depressed by

the middle finger of the right hand, and the L and G are depressed by the

ring finger of the right hand. We have also seen that when you depress P

and B together, you get an N.

Most stenocaptioners use all four of those letters — P, B, L, and G — to

make a J sound. They must depress all four of them at the same time.

If the stenocaptioner were to miss the stroke with the ring finger, they

could get the N sound instead of the J sound.

Some examples of this would be:

The sheriff displayed his ban when he came to the door.

He trimmed the hen around his yard.

She didn’t want to answer, so she tried to don the question.

These should be read as:

The sheriff displayed his badge when he came to the door.

He trimmed the hedge around his yard.

She didn’t want to answer, so she tried to dodge the question.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

We all remember the terrible blast near the New England

Homes for the Deaf some years back. It affected the

normal operations at the home for quite a while.

There is a new bill in the Massachusetts legislature

that would regulate operations of the boiler plants

everywhere in the state. And as a symbolic gesture,

the bill’s hearing will take place at the very

same site of the blast – New England Homes for

the Deaf!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

PlasticsSA is working with the Whisper Boat Building Academy

in South Africa to train thirty deaf individuals on

boat-building. It is with the hope that these trained

deaf individuals would eventually find employment in the

boat building field. Said a spokesperson:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-