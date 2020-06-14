DeafDigest Blue – June 14, 2020
Blue Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
A new Netflix series is “Never Have I Ever” and
one of the leading actors is Dino Petrera. He
is deaf.
……….
Ravi Vasavan, who is deaf, is a high ranking designer
with Koto, an Australian-based company that helps
place young people in jobs in the hospitality
field. He was interviewed in a newspaper story.
………
It is not just only the deaf that hate
face masks. In a newspaper story, it said
that hearing people also (equally) hate
the masks.
……..
A Bakersfield, CA TV reporter Tabatha Mills,
not deaf, was honored with an Emmy for her
story on a local deaf owner of a business
that wants to give jobs to the deaf.
……..
A new book is out; it is titled:
Learning To Be Deaf Without Losing Your Hearing
Is it funny or not funny?
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
ANTI-DEAF POLICE OFFICERS FIRED
There was a crime committed against a group of
deaf people. The police came to investigate
the crime, and did not arrest the hearing
criminals.
The top court was not too happy about it and
fired these police officers.
It took place in Pakistan!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
On the dining table, the deaf person thought
hearing person said:
I like Spanish
The hearing person actually said:
I like spinach
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF UNEASY WITH DIFFERENT PEOPLE
You are deaf and you go to the same barber,
the same Starbucks, the same bank for a long
time.
These people know you and respect you as a
customer, no matter that you are deaf.
But if you go to a different barber, a
different Starbucks and a different bank,
then you feel little nervous.
These people do not know you and may not
know what to do with you because of your
deafness. This is why you are nervous.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
One of our topics has been strategies and tips to help people read through
realtime captioning errors.
If words don’t make sense in context, one of the most important things you
can do to help to understand the captioning is to see if phonetically you
can make the sentence make sense. Words may not be in the captioner’s
computer dictionary, and so the computer may just be translating it the
way it sounds.
Here are some examples:
“The child had an allergic reaction to a moss key toe bite.”
“He put the trophy on the man tell.”
“They are feeding starving children in Sue Dan.”
The key words in those sentences would be “mosquito,” “mantel,” and
“Sudan.”
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Famous comedian Joan Rivers made a joke about Helen Keller.
The audience roared with laughter; one person did not laugh.
He shouted at her saying that it was not funny because his
son was deaf.
In the world of comedy, one person’s joke is another
person’s insult.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Are deaf people too expensive for the
government to support them with disability
checks? This is the issue being brought up by
the deaf in Great Britain.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
