DeafDigest Blue – June 14, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

A new Netflix series is “Never Have I Ever” and

one of the leading actors is Dino Petrera. He

is deaf.

……….

Ravi Vasavan, who is deaf, is a high ranking designer

with Koto, an Australian-based company that helps

place young people in jobs in the hospitality

field. He was interviewed in a newspaper story.

………

It is not just only the deaf that hate

face masks. In a newspaper story, it said

that hearing people also (equally) hate

the masks.

……..

A Bakersfield, CA TV reporter Tabatha Mills,

not deaf, was honored with an Emmy for her

story on a local deaf owner of a business

that wants to give jobs to the deaf.

……..

A new book is out; it is titled:

Learning To Be Deaf Without Losing Your Hearing

Is it funny or not funny?

READ WHAT THEY SAY

ANTI-DEAF POLICE OFFICERS FIRED

There was a crime committed against a group of

deaf people. The police came to investigate

the crime, and did not arrest the hearing

criminals.

The top court was not too happy about it and

fired these police officers.

It took place in Pakistan!

Lip reading tale

On the dining table, the deaf person thought

hearing person said:

I like Spanish

The hearing person actually said:

I like spinach

DEAF UNEASY WITH DIFFERENT PEOPLE

You are deaf and you go to the same barber,

the same Starbucks, the same bank for a long

time.

These people know you and respect you as a

customer, no matter that you are deaf.

But if you go to a different barber, a

different Starbucks and a different bank,

then you feel little nervous.

These people do not know you and may not

know what to do with you because of your

deafness. This is why you are nervous.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

One of our topics has been strategies and tips to help people read through

realtime captioning errors.

If words don’t make sense in context, one of the most important things you

can do to help to understand the captioning is to see if phonetically you

can make the sentence make sense. Words may not be in the captioner’s

computer dictionary, and so the computer may just be translating it the

way it sounds.

Here are some examples:

“The child had an allergic reaction to a moss key toe bite.”

“He put the trophy on the man tell.”

“They are feeding starving children in Sue Dan.”

The key words in those sentences would be “mosquito,” “mantel,” and

“Sudan.”

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Famous comedian Joan Rivers made a joke about Helen Keller.

The audience roared with laughter; one person did not laugh.

He shouted at her saying that it was not funny because his

son was deaf.

In the world of comedy, one person’s joke is another

person’s insult.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Are deaf people too expensive for the

government to support them with disability

checks? This is the issue being brought up by

the deaf in Great Britain.

