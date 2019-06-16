DeafDigest Blue – June 16, 2019

In Meghalaya, a big city in India, a one-day workshop

took place to teach hearing people on what the deaf

people can do, the issues they face and the potentials

they can offer to society.

Neil Fox-Roberts, a well-known British actor said

it is important to cast deaf actors in theatrical

roles, feeling they would be role models in the

Deaf Community. He is not deaf.

An activist stressed the need for the deaf, the blind

and the wheelchair to be consulted first before

building contractors and architects start work

on buildings.

OmniServ, based in Great Britain, will be providing

sign language services for deaf passengers at

airports.

The Sensing Change, a social service agency serving

the deaf of Suffolk County (Great Britain) is closing

up. This agency was not able to be self-sufficient

and had to depend on local government for funding.

A DEAF PEDDLER LOVED TO VISIT GALLAUDET

A DEAF PEDDLER LOVED TO VISIT GALLAUDET

Many years ago DeafDigest editor was a Gallaudet

student.

In these days many Gallaudet students joined

groups at the snack bar or at the dormitory to

discuss and debate for a long time on many topics

and issues.

A well known deaf peddler visited Gallaudet

from time to time and he often joined these

discussions. He loved learning many things from

students.

One student asked him – why are you a peddler?

The peddler said “prove it that I am a peddler?”

No one could prove it but it was his reputation

that he was!

for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

A deaf person was chatting with a hearing man in

the hallway of the building where they work.

A third person passed through both of them.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

He is a check

The hearing person actually said:

He is a jerk!

HISTORIANS LOVE THIS DEAF PERSON

HISTORIANS LOVE THIS DEAF PERSON

Martin Parry, who is deaf, lives in Swindon,

United Kingdom. It is a city of 200,000 people

about 80 miles from London. He has been saving

old movies of the past days of Swindon, from

1930 through 1960. Hearing viewers are fascinated

by watching the different way of life (cars,

clothes, stores, street traffic, and famous

landmarks that have disappeared). He spends a

lot of time with this hobby.

for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

In the 1960s, the StenoComp Company and other early pioneers were trying

to convince the profession that the future of court reporting was in

computer-aided transcription (CAT). Their initial demonstrations were

successful, but they failed to convince people that CAT would

revolutionize court reporting.

This was at a time when many people believed that machines might someday

rule the world, taking away jobs from humans. Also, the early CAT systems

were quite different from those of today. The hardware was huge and bulky,

and the software was not user friendly.

Those who believed in CAT kept working on it, and a breakthrough came in

the late 1960s when new computers came on the scene which were faster and

had more memory. For the first time, the focus shifted to developing

hardware and software that could meet the needs of machine shorthand

writers.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Will a judge in a bankruptcy proceedings

prevent Georgia School for the Deaf and

Atlanta Area School for the Deaf from getting

one million dollars as promised by state

education director Kathy Cox?

She won one million dollars on a TV show

and pledged her winnings to these deaf

programs. Then sometime later her husband

filed bankruptcy because of business debts.

The judge’s decision will be watched by the

Deaf Community in Georgia.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

A brain scanning machine is being used for the first

time; purpose is to see how the brain works with the

CI in it.

