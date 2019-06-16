DeafDigest Blue – June 16, 2019
Blue Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
Top stories about the deaf:
In Meghalaya, a big city in India, a one-day workshop
took place to teach hearing people on what the deaf
people can do, the issues they face and the potentials
they can offer to society.
Neil Fox-Roberts, a well-known British actor said
it is important to cast deaf actors in theatrical
roles, feeling they would be role models in the
Deaf Community. He is not deaf.
An activist stressed the need for the deaf, the blind
and the wheelchair to be consulted first before
building contractors and architects start work
on buildings.
OmniServ, based in Great Britain, will be providing
sign language services for deaf passengers at
airports.
The Sensing Change, a social service agency serving
the deaf of Suffolk County (Great Britain) is closing
up. This agency was not able to be self-sufficient
and had to depend on local government for funding.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DEAF PEDDLER LOVED TO VISIT GALLAUDET
Many years ago DeafDigest editor was a Gallaudet
student.
In these days many Gallaudet students joined
groups at the snack bar or at the dormitory to
discuss and debate for a long time on many topics
and issues.
A well known deaf peddler visited Gallaudet
from time to time and he often joined these
discussions. He loved learning many things from
students.
One student asked him – why are you a peddler?
The peddler said “prove it that I am a peddler?”
No one could prove it but it was his reputation
that he was!
Lip reading tale
A deaf person was chatting with a hearing man in
the hallway of the building where they work.
A third person passed through both of them.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
He is a check
The hearing person actually said:
He is a jerk!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HISTORIANS LOVE THIS DEAF PERSON
Martin Parry, who is deaf, lives in Swindon,
United Kingdom. It is a city of 200,000 people
about 80 miles from London. He has been saving
old movies of the past days of Swindon, from
1930 through 1960. Hearing viewers are fascinated
by watching the different way of life (cars,
clothes, stores, street traffic, and famous
landmarks that have disappeared). He spends a
lot of time with this hobby.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
In the 1960s, the StenoComp Company and other early pioneers were trying
to convince the profession that the future of court reporting was in
computer-aided transcription (CAT). Their initial demonstrations were
successful, but they failed to convince people that CAT would
revolutionize court reporting.
This was at a time when many people believed that machines might someday
rule the world, taking away jobs from humans. Also, the early CAT systems
were quite different from those of today. The hardware was huge and bulky,
and the software was not user friendly.
Those who believed in CAT kept working on it, and a breakthrough came in
the late 1960s when new computers came on the scene which were faster and
had more memory. For the first time, the focus shifted to developing
hardware and software that could meet the needs of machine shorthand
writers.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Will a judge in a bankruptcy proceedings
prevent Georgia School for the Deaf and
Atlanta Area School for the Deaf from getting
one million dollars as promised by state
education director Kathy Cox?
She won one million dollars on a TV show
and pledged her winnings to these deaf
programs. Then sometime later her husband
filed bankruptcy because of business debts.
The judge’s decision will be watched by the
Deaf Community in Georgia.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
A brain scanning machine is being used for the first
time; purpose is to see how the brain works with the
CI in it.
