DeafDigest Blue – June 18, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

British scientists are saying that eating cheese

will cure deafness. This was the story earlier

this week.

There was a story of a young woman helping a blind man

hail a cab after a Chicago Cubs game. No one was

willing to help hail the cab for him and so,

the young woman stepped in. That young woman

is a teacher at Indiana School for the Deaf!

CSUN’s Deaf Education and Families Project

has hosted a 10th anniversary event. It

provides support for hearing families of

deaf children.

Kumar Kothary, not deaf, of Toronto, received

$400,000 from the Ontario Disability Support Program

by claiming deafness of his daughter. He was caught.

The National Library of Madrid, working with the

Spanish federation for Deaf People, have hosted

an exhibition, celebrating 500 years of

Spanish Sign Language.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TIME CAPSULES ARE NOT FUNNY

Many organizations bury their tin cans under the ground and

wait 25 or 50 or 100 years to dig it up. Stuffed inside the tin

cans are pictures, letters, medals, etc, etc.

The NAD tried it once. The old National Fraternal Society of

the Deaf (NFSD) tried it once.

The NAD could not remember where the tin can was buried

25 years before. The NFSD pulled out their tin can from the

ground – but pictures were ruined, all black and smelly.

If a deaf organization wishes to bury its tin can, then

people must be very careful with it.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/timecapsules/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing person was talking about friends.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

This is Mary Barry

The hearing person actually said:

This is Mary and Barry

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A VOLTA PLACE APARTMENT IN A CSI TV PROGRAM

There was a CSI program re-run on TV this week. The

program was filmed in Washington, DC, in the Georgetown

area.

One of the characters in the story was hiding in an

apartment.

The apartment address was 3558 Volta Place, NW.

Hearing people watching the program would not really

know what Volta Place really is.

The headquarters of the Alexander Graham Bell

Association for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing is

at 3417 Volta Place, NW.

The apartment where the filming took place

is the next block.

DeafDigest editor watched the program and was

surprised about it.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/volta/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

When some people see a steno machine up close for the first time, they are often amazed that there are so few keys. They cannot understand how a stenocaptioner or court reporter can write all of the words they write.

Because there are only 22 keys plus a number bar on a steno machine, stenocaptioners must use combinations of letters to make other letters.

The only keys actually present on a steno keyboard are STKPWHRAO*EUFRPBLGTSDZ. All words and phrases and every sound made in the English language must be written using only those letters.

The letters on the left-hand side of the keyboard are used for the initial consonants in words, and the letters on the right-hand side of the keyboard are used for the final consonants. What that means is that a captioner will use his/her left hand for initial consonants, his/her thumbs for vowels, and his/her right hand for final consonants.

Stenocaptioners do not depress one key at a time. Rather, whole words and phrases are written at the same time, as if someone were striking a chord on a piano.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Louis

Balfour, who departed us last week. His vocation

was printing but his avocation was Deaf History,

especially on deaf peddlers. He spent a lot of

his free time frequenting the libraries in

the Washington, DC area, especially the Gallaudet

library to dig out obscure details that he felt

was important in Deaf History.

The Gallaudet archives is the beneficiary of

his lifelong work, and it is open to public.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Mark Wafer, a deaf businessman, currently owns 6

Tim Hortons franchises in the Toronto area. Tim Hortons

is as well known in Canada as Starbucks is in USA.

Many Canadians go to Tim Hortons to grab their coffee

and donuts before going to work in the mornings.

As a way of helping the deaf and the disabled, 33 such

workers are employed in the Wafer business empire.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

that section