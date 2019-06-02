DeafDigest Blue – June 2, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

LB 248, a bill developed by the Nebraska Association of

the Deaf, passed the Nebraska legislative body and

is awaiting governor’s signature to become a law.

It will remove the term “hearing impaired” from

law books in the state. Supporting that will was

The Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Central Michigan University is offering a course on

attitudes towards the deaf and the disabled. Goal

is to prevent stereotypical opinions which lean

towards negative thoughts.

Because of budgetary concerns, the state of North Carolina

has relocated the headquarters of the NC Department of

Health and Human Services, which oversees the needs of

the deaf, from one part of state to another part.

The state of Connecticut is thinking of some kind

of an emergency plan for deaf students. When there

is an emergency very often than not the deaf students

are the last to know!

A family-owned weather stripping company in

Tomball, Texas, has a deaf brother as one of the

company partners. That deaf brother is the reason

for the increase in hiring of deaf employees.

He convinced his two hearing brothers that hiring

them was the way to go. This business was profiled

in a newspaper story.

AN EMBARRASSMENT AT ART GALLERY

Many years ago in Mexico, Carlos Merida, himself

deaf, was a famous artist.

He went to an art show at a gallery. A few of his

drawings were shown at the event.

He was alone, by himself, without an interpreter.

Two women did not like one of his drawings and

told him that his drawing was bad.

Carlos, without an interpreter and not able to

read lips, thought these women were praising his

work. He then kissed the hands of both women.

Everyone that watched it were very shocked!

Lip reading tale

A hearing electrician was warning his deaf

customer.

The deaf man thought the electrician said:

Be careful of the Sears in this room

The electrician actually said:

Be careful of the surge in this room

TWO SEPARATE GROUPS IN SAME PARTY

What happens when two separate groups are invited

to the same party?

Both groups will ignore each other and chat only

with members of its own group.

An example is a VIP Democratic person marrying

a VIP Republican person. These Democrats and Republicans

will not mingle with each other.

This is for hearing only, not for deaf? Wrong! DeafDigest

editor has been to weddings and big events where Gallaudet

people and NTID people were invited.

The Gallaudet people stayed with each other and the NTID

people did the same thing.

Democrats-Republicans. Gallaudet-NTID. No difference!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

People have asked how and when court reporters began to use computers that

eventually led to the development of captioning and CART. It all began by

filling a need for accurate and timely transcripts.

As more court reporters began to use the machine shorthand method of making the

record instead of the Gregg and Pitman pen shorthand method, it became obvious

that something needed to be done to speed up the conversion of shorthand notes

into final transcript form.

In the early 1950s, the Air Force and IBM began research to develop a

computerized system that could quickly translate foreign languages into

English. This led IBM to attempt to use similar software to translate stenotype

shorthand symbols into English. They needed to find a way to enter the data into

a computer using the steno machine.

Early attempts included modifying the steno machine so that it punched holes

into the steno paper and hot-wiring the steno keys directly into the computer,

and these proved to be disasters. Eventually a steno machine was built with a

cord running to a box where the steno strokes were captured on a cassette or

cartridge.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

We all know that Judge Sonia Sotomayor has been

nominated by President Obama to be the next Supreme

Court Justice.

Does she have any deaf-related links in her past?

Sort of, but perhaps not really.

She ruled against a deaf attorney in an appeals

case.

And while she sat on the U.S. Court of Appeals

for the Second Circuit, there was a deaf clerk on

that court, but not under her but for a different

judge. That deaf clerk used the CART and so, Judge

Sotomayor may have noticed it on a frequent basis.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The CBS News said that deaf people may lead lonely lives

and feel unsatisfied. DeafDigest says this is why we need

active deaf clubs and active deaf organizations for that

reason.

