DeafDigest Blue – June 2, 2019
http://deafdigest.com/
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
Employment ads web site:
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube
This week's ASL videos in youtube
Top stories about the deaf:
LB 248, a bill developed by the Nebraska Association of
the Deaf, passed the Nebraska legislative body and
is awaiting governor’s signature to become a law.
It will remove the term “hearing impaired” from
law books in the state. Supporting that will was
The Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
Central Michigan University is offering a course on
attitudes towards the deaf and the disabled. Goal
is to prevent stereotypical opinions which lean
towards negative thoughts.
Because of budgetary concerns, the state of North Carolina
has relocated the headquarters of the NC Department of
Health and Human Services, which oversees the needs of
the deaf, from one part of state to another part.
The state of Connecticut is thinking of some kind
of an emergency plan for deaf students. When there
is an emergency very often than not the deaf students
are the last to know!
A family-owned weather stripping company in
Tomball, Texas, has a deaf brother as one of the
company partners. That deaf brother is the reason
for the increase in hiring of deaf employees.
He convinced his two hearing brothers that hiring
them was the way to go. This business was profiled
in a newspaper story.
This week's ASL video in youtube
AN EMBARRASSMENT AT ART GALLERY
Many years ago in Mexico, Carlos Merida, himself
deaf, was a famous artist.
He went to an art show at a gallery. A few of his
drawings were shown at the event.
He was alone, by himself, without an interpreter.
Two women did not like one of his drawings and
told him that his drawing was bad.
Carlos, without an interpreter and not able to
read lips, thought these women were praising his
work. He then kissed the hands of both women.
Everyone that watched it were very shocked!
for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
Lip reading tale
A hearing electrician was warning his deaf
customer.
The deaf man thought the electrician said:
Be careful of the Sears in this room
The electrician actually said:
Be careful of the surge in this room
This week's ASL video in youtube
TWO SEPARATE GROUPS IN SAME PARTY
What happens when two separate groups are invited
to the same party?
Both groups will ignore each other and chat only
with members of its own group.
An example is a VIP Democratic person marrying
a VIP Republican person. These Democrats and Republicans
will not mingle with each other.
This is for hearing only, not for deaf? Wrong! DeafDigest
editor has been to weddings and big events where Gallaudet
people and NTID people were invited.
The Gallaudet people stayed with each other and the NTID
people did the same thing.
Democrats-Republicans. Gallaudet-NTID. No difference!
for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
People have asked how and when court reporters began to use computers that
eventually led to the development of captioning and CART. It all began by
filling a need for accurate and timely transcripts.
As more court reporters began to use the machine shorthand method of making the
record instead of the Gregg and Pitman pen shorthand method, it became obvious
that something needed to be done to speed up the conversion of shorthand notes
into final transcript form.
In the early 1950s, the Air Force and IBM began research to develop a
computerized system that could quickly translate foreign languages into
English. This led IBM to attempt to use similar software to translate stenotype
shorthand symbols into English. They needed to find a way to enter the data into
a computer using the steno machine.
Early attempts included modifying the steno machine so that it punched holes
into the steno paper and hot-wiring the steno keys directly into the computer,
and these proved to be disasters. Eventually a steno machine was built with a
cord running to a box where the steno strokes were captured on a cassette or
cartridge.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
We all know that Judge Sonia Sotomayor has been
nominated by President Obama to be the next Supreme
Court Justice.
Does she have any deaf-related links in her past?
Sort of, but perhaps not really.
She ruled against a deaf attorney in an appeals
case.
And while she sat on the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the Second Circuit, there was a deaf clerk on
that court, but not under her but for a different
judge. That deaf clerk used the CART and so, Judge
Sotomayor may have noticed it on a frequent basis.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The CBS News said that deaf people may lead lonely lives
and feel unsatisfied. DeafDigest says this is why we need
active deaf clubs and active deaf organizations for that
reason.
