DeafDigest Blue – June 20, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:
Shirley Pinto has become Israel’s first time
ever member of the Knesset, which passes
national laws.
……….
Breda Carty, a leading advocate of the deaf, has been
awarded as the officer of the Order of Australia.
She is deaf.
……..
An interpreter fell down while walking in the
parking lot, and filed a law suit against the
school. The state Court of Appeals threw out
the lawsuit.
………..
A race is going on, according to a newspaper
story, to save the Hawaii Sign Language
before the sole surviving user departs us.
……….
Approximately 360,000 people will sign British
Sign Language at the same time in an effort
to break the Guinness World Record.
…………
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SUFFERING FROM HEARING LOSS
Suffering means people that feel hurt from
pain.
A newspaper headline said a person was
suffering from hearing loss.
Is hearing loss same as deaf person
suffering from deafness- hurting pain?
This is why some headlines make no
sense!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/suffering-deafness/
Lip reading tale
A deaf friend was chatting with a hearing person
in the hallway.
A third person walked past between them.
The deaf friend thought the hearing friend said:
This is Ryan
The hearing friend actually said:
This is Bryan
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A COMMENT BY ASL TEACHER
DeafDigest editor won’t name the ASL teacher
but he made a comment in his classroom.
He told his students in the ASL 101 class –
that only one of you in this room of about 20
students will find a job working with the deaf –
as teacher or as interpreter or as a voc rehab
counselor or as social worker.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-teacher-asl-class-comment/
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
We have been looking at how stenocaptioners use their right hand for final
consonant sounds.
One of the most used fingers is the captioner’s pinkie finger. There are
actually four keys that the right pinkie finger must depress. Those are
the letters T, S, D, and Z.
Some captioners use the S to denote plurals, while others use the Z.
Whichever key the captioner uses to indicate that a word is a plural, it
is depressed with that finger.
Although errors with words that are plural can be some of the easiest to
read through, they are also some of the most common stenocaptioning errors
that you will see.
A slip of the pinkie finger can change a word from singular to plural
and vice versa.
Some examples of this would be:
The ship were scheduled for deployment.
The kids was playing at the playground.
He saw the bird that were swooping down.
These should be read as:
The ships were scheduled for deployment.
The kid was playing at the playground.
He saw the birds that were swooping down.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The Science Daily ran a piece saying that for the
deaf, the eye retina is extremely important when
it comes to being observant, spotting things that
hearing people would overlook. This conclusion
was reached after a series of experiments by
researchers at the University of Sheffield
in England.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Disney is upset about the Mickey Mouse scam in
China. Street performers, not affiliated with
Disney, have been begging for money after
doing street skits. Disney is saying that three
such performers are deaf and are using their
deafness as reason to get money from tourists!
These tourists give money, thinking these
street performers were part of the Disney group.
