DeafDigest Blue – June 20, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

Shirley Pinto has become Israel’s first time

ever member of the Knesset, which passes

national laws.

……….

Breda Carty, a leading advocate of the deaf, has been

awarded as the officer of the Order of Australia.

She is deaf.

……..

An interpreter fell down while walking in the

parking lot, and filed a law suit against the

school. The state Court of Appeals threw out

the lawsuit.

………..

A race is going on, according to a newspaper

story, to save the Hawaii Sign Language

before the sole surviving user departs us.

……….

Approximately 360,000 people will sign British

Sign Language at the same time in an effort

to break the Guinness World Record.

…………

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SUFFERING FROM HEARING LOSS

Suffering means people that feel hurt from

pain.

A newspaper headline said a person was

suffering from hearing loss.

Is hearing loss same as deaf person

suffering from deafness- hurting pain?

This is why some headlines make no

sense!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/suffering-deafness/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A deaf friend was chatting with a hearing person

in the hallway.

A third person walked past between them.

The deaf friend thought the hearing friend said:

This is Ryan

The hearing friend actually said:

This is Bryan

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A COMMENT BY ASL TEACHER

DeafDigest editor won’t name the ASL teacher

but he made a comment in his classroom.

He told his students in the ASL 101 class –

that only one of you in this room of about 20

students will find a job working with the deaf –

as teacher or as interpreter or as a voc rehab

counselor or as social worker.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-teacher-asl-class-comment/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

We have been looking at how stenocaptioners use their right hand for final

consonant sounds.

One of the most used fingers is the captioner’s pinkie finger. There are

actually four keys that the right pinkie finger must depress. Those are

the letters T, S, D, and Z.

Some captioners use the S to denote plurals, while others use the Z.

Whichever key the captioner uses to indicate that a word is a plural, it

is depressed with that finger.

Although errors with words that are plural can be some of the easiest to

read through, they are also some of the most common stenocaptioning errors

that you will see.

A slip of the pinkie finger can change a word from singular to plural

and vice versa.

Some examples of this would be:

The ship were scheduled for deployment.

The kids was playing at the playground.

He saw the bird that were swooping down.

These should be read as:

The ships were scheduled for deployment.

The kid was playing at the playground.

He saw the birds that were swooping down.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The Science Daily ran a piece saying that for the

deaf, the eye retina is extremely important when

it comes to being observant, spotting things that

hearing people would overlook. This conclusion

was reached after a series of experiments by

researchers at the University of Sheffield

in England.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Disney is upset about the Mickey Mouse scam in

China. Street performers, not affiliated with

Disney, have been begging for money after

doing street skits. Disney is saying that three

such performers are deaf and are using their

deafness as reason to get money from tourists!

These tourists give money, thinking these

street performers were part of the Disney group.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

