DeafDigest Blue – June 21, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:
How many certified interpreters in South
Africa? Just 11 according to a national
licensing agency!
……….
A police officer was asked what should he do
when he encounters a deaf person during a
traffic stop. He said he would use the
communications card to point at drawings
with the deaf person. Interestingly enough,
the card lacks a drawing of “interpreter
requested.”
………
Xbox Research has been asking deaf volunteers
to help advice on how to best use this
popular device.
……..
An interpreter made this interesting comment:
Sometimes hearing people think deaf people
are too excitable, not realizing they are
using sign language to express themselves!
……..
There will be a ASL Webinar in Texas next
week. Topic?
VRI vs in-person interpreter
Meaning pros and cons of each.
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TV COMMERCIAL NOT DEAF FRIENDLY
There was a TV commercial about a push-button
neck tag for senior citizens.
A senior citizen falls down; no one helps him. He
presses the button and shouts for help. The national
headquarters sends emergency technicians to the home
of that senior citizen.
The TV commercial does not say if deaf senior citizens
can use that push-button neck tag?
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A hearing financial planner was advising his
deaf client.
The deaf client thought the financial planner said:
you have over billion dollars in assets
The financial planner actually said:
You have over million dollars in assets
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DEAF AWARENESS WORKSHOPS FOR POLICE OFFICERS
More communities have deaf awareness workshops
for police officers.
This is great – except for one thing. A police
officer may remember the workshop lessons on how
to deal with the deaf person.
But he may not see a deaf person for about 10
years. Suddenly he arrests a deaf person. Will he
remember his deaf awareness lessons from 10
years ago?
DeafDigest editor does not think so. It is
scary.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we continue speaking about realtime captioning errors and attempting to
read through them, a common stacking mistake is to sometimes see the
phrase “to go” or “to do” when in reality the “go” and “do” should be the
suffixes “ing” and “ed” for the previous word in steno. Some software
programs can now fix these mistakes, but you still will sometimes see
theses errors.
Some examples of this would be:
“I gave the account to go the head of the department.” “We played accord
to go the rules.” “It is estimate to do be five years.” “More people want
to do read the book.”
These should read:
“I gave the accounting to the head of the department.” “We played
according to the rules.” “It is estimated to be five years.” “More people
wanted to read the book.”
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Who will replace the retiring Nancy Bloch at NAD? It will
be either of the following:
– Shane H. Feldman, currently Chief Operating Officer of NAD
– Charity Reedy Hines, Director of Admissions at Gallaudet University
– Howard Rosenblum, Senior Attorney at Equip for Equality
– Darlene Goncz Zangara, CSD Senior Vice President for National
Centers of Excellence (Human Services).
May the best candidate win!
note:
Howard Rosenblum won the top position and continues
to this day.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
At the United Nations-sponsored event hosted by
the Arab Organization for Disabled people, a
big shocker was lack of interpreters for the
deaf in audience!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
