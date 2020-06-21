DeafDigest Blue – June 21, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

How many certified interpreters in South

Africa? Just 11 according to a national

licensing agency!

……….

A police officer was asked what should he do

when he encounters a deaf person during a

traffic stop. He said he would use the

communications card to point at drawings

with the deaf person. Interestingly enough,

the card lacks a drawing of “interpreter

requested.”

………

Xbox Research has been asking deaf volunteers

to help advice on how to best use this

popular device.

……..

An interpreter made this interesting comment:

Sometimes hearing people think deaf people

are too excitable, not realizing they are

using sign language to express themselves!

……..

There will be a ASL Webinar in Texas next

week. Topic?

VRI vs in-person interpreter

Meaning pros and cons of each.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TV COMMERCIAL NOT DEAF FRIENDLY

There was a TV commercial about a push-button

neck tag for senior citizens.

A senior citizen falls down; no one helps him. He

presses the button and shouts for help. The national

headquarters sends emergency technicians to the home

of that senior citizen.

The TV commercial does not say if deaf senior citizens

can use that push-button neck tag?

Lip reading tale

A hearing financial planner was advising his

deaf client.

The deaf client thought the financial planner said:

you have over billion dollars in assets

The financial planner actually said:

You have over million dollars in assets

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF AWARENESS WORKSHOPS FOR POLICE OFFICERS

More communities have deaf awareness workshops

for police officers.

This is great – except for one thing. A police

officer may remember the workshop lessons on how

to deal with the deaf person.

But he may not see a deaf person for about 10

years. Suddenly he arrests a deaf person. Will he

remember his deaf awareness lessons from 10

years ago?

DeafDigest editor does not think so. It is

scary.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we continue speaking about realtime captioning errors and attempting to

read through them, a common stacking mistake is to sometimes see the

phrase “to go” or “to do” when in reality the “go” and “do” should be the

suffixes “ing” and “ed” for the previous word in steno. Some software

programs can now fix these mistakes, but you still will sometimes see

theses errors.

Some examples of this would be:

“I gave the account to go the head of the department.” “We played accord

to go the rules.” “It is estimate to do be five years.” “More people want

to do read the book.”

These should read:

“I gave the accounting to the head of the department.” “We played

according to the rules.” “It is estimated to be five years.” “More people

wanted to read the book.”

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Who will replace the retiring Nancy Bloch at NAD? It will

be either of the following:

– Shane H. Feldman, currently Chief Operating Officer of NAD

– Charity Reedy Hines, Director of Admissions at Gallaudet University

– Howard Rosenblum, Senior Attorney at Equip for Equality

– Darlene Goncz Zangara, CSD Senior Vice President for National

Centers of Excellence (Human Services).

May the best candidate win!

note:

Howard Rosenblum won the top position and continues

to this day.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

At the United Nations-sponsored event hosted by

the Arab Organization for Disabled people, a

big shocker was lack of interpreters for the

deaf in audience!

