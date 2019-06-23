DeafDigest Blue – June 23, 2019
Blue Edition
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube
This week's ASL videos in youtube
Top stories about the deaf:
Ellie Parfitt, a young deaf British woman, started
a blogging campaign to collect 11,000 signatures
to urge movie houses to caption their films.
She, however, has this feeling that these
movie house owners are ignoring her.
The Lakeway Police Department in Texas is asking
deaf people to help test their TDD/TTY equipment
with their emergency communications center.
DeafDigest just wonders if the emergency people
realize that TTY’s are obsolete and not too many
deaf people use it.
Duke University will be providing ASL translation
for deaf visitors, employees and students.
Video Relay Services Consumer Association
(VRSCA) is no more. In a recent announcement
VRSCA said its mission and goals have been
accomplished and that its work is all done.
Wisconsin legislators passed a bill to improve
on the quality of interpreters serving the deaf.
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
This week's ASL video in youtube
HAPPY OR SORRY WITH A CI?
There was a discussion on a deaf web site about
the CI. The question was:
Are you happy or sorry with a CI?
About half of the deaf people were happy with
their CI. The other half said they were sorry
they had a CI.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
Lip reading tale
A deaf man and a hearing man were talking about
popular entertainers.
The deaf man thought the hearing man said:
Chair is a great singer
He actually said:
Cher is a great singer
This week's ASL video in youtube
TWO HALF-DEAF ACTORS IN A MOVIE
Many years ago, famous actor Richard Widmark
was deaf in one ear. Also, another famous actor
Jimmy Stewart was deaf in one ear.
Making it worse was that director John Ford
was late deafened.
Both Widmark and Stewart worked together on
one movie, directed by Ford.
It was confusing. In one scene, Stewart and
Widmark were placed across the room. Stewart’s
deaf ear was opposite Widmark’s deaf ear – and
they could not easily communicate with each
other. And they could not hear the commands
by Ford!
The cameraman had to use hand signals
to tell these two actors what to do!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
In the early 1970s, a number of court reporters and companies were looking
at the opportunities that were available by using computer-aided
translation (CAT). However, in the initial stages of CAT, the computer
that was being used to translate the reporter’s steno notes was not at the
same location as the reporter. The data was sent over phone lines to a
processing unit at another location for some of the systems, and in other
cases the data was sent on cassettes.
The debate at this point became whether to use a mainframe computer with a
universal dictionary, which resulted in very fast translation, or to use a
minicomputer and a personalized dictionary, which resulted in a much
slower but more accurate translation because it was tailored to the
individual reporter’s writing style. Even the “minicomputers” were so
large that they would take up most of one wall of an office.
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
According to the ADA Watch Campaign for Fair Judges,
Supreme Court justice-nominee Sonia Sotomayor has
the full support of the ADA community.
They relate to her because, as a diabetic, she is
“one of them.”
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Pierce College in California, a junior college, now
has its ASL/English Interpreter Education Program
taught by part-timers. The surviving full time
teacher has retired and the college has no plans
to replace her.
Employment ads web site is at:
