DeafDigest Blue – June 23, 2019

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube

This week's ASL videos in youtube

Top stories about the deaf:

Ellie Parfitt, a young deaf British woman, started

a blogging campaign to collect 11,000 signatures

to urge movie houses to caption their films.

She, however, has this feeling that these

movie house owners are ignoring her.

The Lakeway Police Department in Texas is asking

deaf people to help test their TDD/TTY equipment

with their emergency communications center.

DeafDigest just wonders if the emergency people

realize that TTY’s are obsolete and not too many

deaf people use it.

Duke University will be providing ASL translation

for deaf visitors, employees and students.

Video Relay Services Consumer Association

(VRSCA) is no more. In a recent announcement

VRSCA said its mission and goals have been

accomplished and that its work is all done.

Wisconsin legislators passed a bill to improve

on the quality of interpreters serving the deaf.

READ WHAT THEY SAY

HAPPY OR SORRY WITH A CI?

HAPPY OR SORRY WITH A CI?

There was a discussion on a deaf web site about

the CI. The question was:

Are you happy or sorry with a CI?

About half of the deaf people were happy with

their CI. The other half said they were sorry

they had a CI.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

A deaf man and a hearing man were talking about

popular entertainers.

The deaf man thought the hearing man said:

Chair is a great singer

He actually said:

Cher is a great singer

TWO HALF-DEAF ACTORS IN A MOVIE

TWO HALF-DEAF ACTORS IN A MOVIE

Many years ago, famous actor Richard Widmark

was deaf in one ear. Also, another famous actor

Jimmy Stewart was deaf in one ear.

Making it worse was that director John Ford

was late deafened.

Both Widmark and Stewart worked together on

one movie, directed by Ford.

It was confusing. In one scene, Stewart and

Widmark were placed across the room. Stewart’s

deaf ear was opposite Widmark’s deaf ear – and

they could not easily communicate with each

other. And they could not hear the commands

by Ford!

The cameraman had to use hand signals

to tell these two actors what to do!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

In the early 1970s, a number of court reporters and companies were looking

at the opportunities that were available by using computer-aided

translation (CAT). However, in the initial stages of CAT, the computer

that was being used to translate the reporter’s steno notes was not at the

same location as the reporter. The data was sent over phone lines to a

processing unit at another location for some of the systems, and in other

cases the data was sent on cassettes.

The debate at this point became whether to use a mainframe computer with a

universal dictionary, which resulted in very fast translation, or to use a

minicomputer and a personalized dictionary, which resulted in a much

slower but more accurate translation because it was tailored to the

individual reporter’s writing style. Even the “minicomputers” were so

large that they would take up most of one wall of an office.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

According to the ADA Watch Campaign for Fair Judges,

Supreme Court justice-nominee Sonia Sotomayor has

the full support of the ADA community.

They relate to her because, as a diabetic, she is

“one of them.”

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Pierce College in California, a junior college, now

has its ASL/English Interpreter Education Program

taught by part-timers. The surviving full time

teacher has retired and the college has no plans

to replace her.

