DeafDigest Blue – June 25, 2017

Blue Edition

Barry Strassler, Editor

http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/timecapsules/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/volta/

This week’s ASL videos in youtube http://deafdigest.com/videos/dishwasher/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deafteller/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— car battery and the deaf http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Culture Books and Media from Harris Communications

Harris Communications Offers Hundreds of Deaf Culture Books and DVDs for

All Ages, Including Fiction and Non-Fiction, ASL Feature Length Films and

School Curriculums

A digital copy of the brochure is available at http://bit.ly/2q8sXjl or

e-mail info@harriscomm.com (mailto:info@harriscomm.com) to request a free

copy.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;

mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always

confidential

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/future-voice-to-text-device/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Deaf scientists met up with each other in

Rochester, NY. Purpose was to learn more

from each other in respective fields.

Swedish bio-hacker Hannes Sjoblad said that

eventually in the future there is no such

a thing as deafness.

It is not happening in USA but in Great

Britain, that a family of a deaf child,

not satisfied with education at the deaf

school, has been forced to move to another

city where a better deaf school is located.

The Pawtucket city council is having second

thoughts after their motion to require

captions in public facilities. They are

now trying to modify that motion –

meaning of the TV sets must be captioned

and the other half not captioned. They

were just scared of losing customers

irked at being forced to watch captions

on TV (especially during sporting events

at bars).

There is a problem in Canada with respect

to newly established video relay services.

Hearing people hang up, suspecting these

are scam calls.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

http://www.drrattner.com/contact/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com (updated every Monday)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html . For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DEAF DISHWASHER BECOMING A DEAF WAITER

Years ago, a deaf man was working as a dishwasher

at a restaurant.

All of a sudden a hearing waitress tapped him on

the shoulder and asked him to go to a table as a

temporary waiter.

At the table was a group of deaf people, and

the hearing waitress felt helpless.

The deaf “temporary” waiter took the orders and

served the dishes. When the deaf group left, he went

back to his dishwashing duties.

Who was that deaf woman at the table, with her

deaf parents? It was the famous deaf actress

Linda Bove!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/dishwasher/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Culture Books and Media from Harris Communications

MEDIA CONTACTS:

nlauseng@harriscomm.com – 952-974-4749 mmcue@harriscomm.com – 952-974-4741

This Summerâ€™s Top Picks for Deaf Culture Books and Movies Highlighted in New Harris Communications Brochure

Harris Communications Offers Hundreds of Deaf Culture Books and DVDs for All Ages, Including Fiction and Non-Fiction, ASL Feature Length Films and School Curriculums

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota – There is no better time summertime to

relax with a good book or movie. To add to your summer fun, Harris Communications is pleased to introduce its new â€œHot Reads & Sizzling DVDsâ€ brochure featuring the latest Deaf culture and ASL titles (http://www.harriscomm.com/books-media

Harris Communications offers hundreds of Deaf culture books (http://www.harriscomm.com/books-media) and DVDs for all ages and interests, including fiction and non-fiction, feature films and school curriculums. Whether you are looking for a coloring book to help your child learn sign language, a coming of age novel for your teenager, or a page-turning beach read, you will find hours of entertainment and enlightment with a book or video from Harris Communications. Teachers and homeschoolers will find dozens of resources available for sign language instruction (http://www.harriscomm.com/books-media) and to educate students about Deaf culture.

A digital copy of the brochure is available at http://bit.ly/2q8sXjl or e-mail info@harriscomm.com (mailto:info@harriscomm.com) to request a free copy.

Celebrating 35 years of helping the Deaf and hard of hearing live life to its fullest, Harris Communications offers thousands of products, including alerting systems, vibrating and flashing alarm clocks, books and media, ADA compliance equipment and much more. Learn more at www.harriscomm.com (http://www.harriscomm.com/) , or call 952-388-2152 (video phone) to speak with an ASL friendly customer service representative.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A deaf lipreader faced a nightmare at his

place of work.

There are two hearing employees with these

last names – Irby and Kirby !

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A BANK ROBBER AND A DEAF TELLER

This is a true story. A hearing bank robber went

to the teller window and whispered in her ear:

Give me all your money

The teller told him she is deaf and cannot hear

and asked him to write it down on piece of paper

The shocked bank robber ran away from the bank!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deafteller/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Most people reading this newsletter are probably aware of this, but many

people in this country still do not know that the vast majority of

realtime captioning on television is done by people who are using the

skills of a court reporter.

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) is the organization that

represents judicial reporters and broadcast and CART captioners across the

country.

Members of NCRA are meeting in Chicago from August 4th through the 7th for

their 2016 Annual Convention and Exposition with the theme of “You are the

Architect of your Future.”

The schedule will be jam-packed with educational sessions, the latest in

new products and services showcased on the Expo Hall floor, and an array

of networking opportunities that cannot be found anywhere else. There will

also be specialized programs for students and instructors, as well as a

two-day Certified Realtime Captioner Workshop.

Speed and realtime contests will be held to showcase the talents of some

of the best steno writers in our business.

Because people in the broadcast television industry and the business world

will still continue to need our services, there will probably be some

captioning and remote CART provided from hotel rooms in the Hilton

Chicago, where the convention is taking place.

So when you watch your favorite live television show this week, you might

wonder where that captioner is. Could he or she be in a hotel room looking

out over Lake Michigan?

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

for Special Notes, go to the bottom of the Gold section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to John Tracy

who departed us two weeks ago.

His deafness inspired his famous actor father

Spencer and his mother to establish the

John Tracy Clinic in Los Angeles. The clinic,

well known all over the world, stresses oral

education as the one for deaf children.

What was not generally known, especially

writers that wrote John’s obituary was that

he, for a short time in the sixties, was a

student at Gallaudet University!

On the Gallaudet campus, John, in his forties,

was a non-traditional student, much older than

students half his age. At any rate, many

1960’s Gallaudetians have vividly remembered him.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Dogs are popular pets everywhere in the world. These

dogs need to be groomed and cleaned on a regular basis

because these pets love to run around and get dirty.

There are dog groomers who do the job. One of them is

Taryn Ensele, who owns her dog grooming business in

Napa, California. She is deaf. Operating her business

for two years, she grooms approximately 30 dogs per week.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2017 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

DeafDigest conditions and terms

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-digest-conditions-and-terms/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section