DeafDigest Blue – June 25, 2017

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Deaf scientists met up with each other in
Rochester, NY. Purpose was to learn more
from each other in respective fields.
Swedish bio-hacker Hannes Sjoblad said that
eventually in the future there is no such
a thing as deafness.
It is not happening in USA but in Great
Britain, that a family of a deaf child,
not satisfied with education at the deaf
school, has been forced to move to another
city where a better deaf school is located.
The Pawtucket city council is having second
thoughts after their motion to require
captions in public facilities. They are
now trying to modify that motion –
meaning of the TV sets must be captioned
and the other half not captioned. They
were just scared of losing customers
irked at being forced to watch captions
on TV (especially during sporting events
at bars).
There is a problem in Canada with respect
to newly established video relay services.
Hearing people hang up, suspecting these
are scam calls.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
A DEAF DISHWASHER BECOMING A DEAF WAITER
Years ago, a deaf man was working as a dishwasher
at a restaurant.
All of a sudden a hearing waitress tapped him on
the shoulder and asked him to go to a table as a
temporary waiter.
At the table was a group of deaf people, and
the hearing waitress felt helpless.
The deaf “temporary” waiter took the orders and
served the dishes. When the deaf group left, he went
back to his dishwashing duties.
Who was that deaf woman at the table, with her
deaf parents? It was the famous deaf actress
Linda Bove!
Lip reading tale
A deaf lipreader faced a nightmare at his
place of work.
There are two hearing employees with these
last names – Irby and Kirby !
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A BANK ROBBER AND A DEAF TELLER
This is a true story. A hearing bank robber went
to the teller window and whispered in her ear:
Give me all your money
The teller told him she is deaf and cannot hear
and asked him to write it down on piece of paper
The shocked bank robber ran away from the bank!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deafteller/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Most people reading this newsletter are probably aware of this, but many
people in this country still do not know that the vast majority of
realtime captioning on television is done by people who are using the
skills of a court reporter.
The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) is the organization that
represents judicial reporters and broadcast and CART captioners across the
country.
Members of NCRA are meeting in Chicago from August 4th through the 7th for
their 2016 Annual Convention and Exposition with the theme of “You are the
Architect of your Future.”
The schedule will be jam-packed with educational sessions, the latest in
new products and services showcased on the Expo Hall floor, and an array
of networking opportunities that cannot be found anywhere else. There will
also be specialized programs for students and instructors, as well as a
two-day Certified Realtime Captioner Workshop.
Speed and realtime contests will be held to showcase the talents of some
of the best steno writers in our business.
Because people in the broadcast television industry and the business world
will still continue to need our services, there will probably be some
captioning and remote CART provided from hotel rooms in the Hilton
Chicago, where the convention is taking place.
So when you watch your favorite live television show this week, you might
wonder where that captioner is. Could he or she be in a hotel room looking
out over Lake Michigan?
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to John Tracy
who departed us two weeks ago.
His deafness inspired his famous actor father
Spencer and his mother to establish the
John Tracy Clinic in Los Angeles. The clinic,
well known all over the world, stresses oral
education as the one for deaf children.
What was not generally known, especially
writers that wrote John’s obituary was that
he, for a short time in the sixties, was a
student at Gallaudet University!
On the Gallaudet campus, John, in his forties,
was a non-traditional student, much older than
students half his age. At any rate, many
1960’s Gallaudetians have vividly remembered him.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Dogs are popular pets everywhere in the world. These
dogs need to be groomed and cleaned on a regular basis
because these pets love to run around and get dirty.
There are dog groomers who do the job. One of them is
Taryn Ensele, who owns her dog grooming business in
Napa, California. She is deaf. Operating her business
for two years, she grooms approximately 30 dogs per week.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
