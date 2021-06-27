DeafDigest Blue – June 27, 2021
Top stories about the deaf:
Rosemary Gallegos, the superintendent of New Mexico
School for the Deaf, has announced her retirement.
……….
UK government has ordered all internet and phone
providers to offer 24/7 video relay service in
case of emergencies.
……..
There was a story of a deaf senior citizen, that
knows no sign language, afraid to leave her
house because of face covering rules and
because of communication issues with
interpreters and those that use signs.
………..
The Daily Iowan Newsletter (University of
Iowa) ran a piece, saying that deaf people
need to make a decision to accept CI or
not. This article did not address the
issue of newly born babies, too young
to understand what CI is all about!
……….
A new buzz phrase is in – FOMO
It means Interpreters’ Fear of Missing Out
There is an upcoming workshop in Texas to address
this fear!
…………
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A VOLTA PLACE APARTMENT IN A CSI TV PROGRAM
There was a CSI program re-run on TV this week. The
program was filmed in Washington, DC, in the Georgetown
area.
One of the characters in the story was hiding in an
apartment.
The apartment address was 3558 Volta Place, NW.
Hearing people watching the program would not really
know what Volta Place really is.
The headquarters of the Alexander Graham Bell
Association for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing is
at 3417 Volta Place, NW.
The apartment where the filming took place
is the next block.
DeafDigest editor watched the program and was
surprised about it.
Lip reading tale
A hearing person was chatting with a deaf person.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
I was choking
The hearing person actually said:
I was joking
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A CRUEL DEAF PUNISHMENT
A deaf employee in the federal government did not get
along with other employees and with the supervisor.
The deaf employee was right about many things. But the
hearing people hated the deaf employee.
The deaf employee was given a cruel punishment. He was
transferred to a new office – without windows, and all
by himself with no one to talk to. And to make things
worse, no work assignments.
Just come to work. Sit in the office. Do nothing all day.
The deaf employee quit.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
We have seen that stenocaptioners use their right pinkie finger for the T,
S, D, and Z keys. The T is above the S, and the D is above the Z.
Some captioners have what are called wide keys installed in order to make
stroking these keys easier. Other captioners just use the standard
keyboard layout and shift their pinkie finger to the right to stroke the D
and Z.
Whichever method the captioner has chosen, there is still the possibility
that a misstroke can occur. If you see the final consonants T or S when it
should have been D or Z, it could have been a slip of the captioner’s
pinkie finger.
Some examples of this would be:
Many teenagers want to be popular, so they follow the fats.
Kids just love to play height and seek.
Sometimes children will not heat their parents’ advice.
These should be read as:
Many teenagers want to be popular, so they follow the fads.
Kids just love to play hide and seek.
Sometimes children will not heed their parents’ advice.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Could a junior college student serve as the lead
engineer of a NASA team that is conducting a
series of microgravity experiments? Let us
revise this question a bit – could a deaf
engineer serve as the lead engineer? Yes,
Eric Shear, who is deaf and relies on his
interpreters, attends Tacoma Community College
in Washington. Part of the newspaper story
read like this:
He is leading a team of engineers on a microgravity
experiment at NASA at the Johnson Space Center in
Houston.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, director Alejandro Gonzalez
Irritu with his movie – Babel, explained his rationale for hiring
a hearing actress instead of a deaf actress for a small role. He
said:
I could not find a real deaf actress who was as good as some of the
actresses I’ve had
