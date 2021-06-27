DeafDigest Blue – June 27, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

Rosemary Gallegos, the superintendent of New Mexico

School for the Deaf, has announced her retirement.

……….

UK government has ordered all internet and phone

providers to offer 24/7 video relay service in

case of emergencies.

……..

There was a story of a deaf senior citizen, that

knows no sign language, afraid to leave her

house because of face covering rules and

because of communication issues with

interpreters and those that use signs.

………..

The Daily Iowan Newsletter (University of

Iowa) ran a piece, saying that deaf people

need to make a decision to accept CI or

not. This article did not address the

issue of newly born babies, too young

to understand what CI is all about!

……….

A new buzz phrase is in – FOMO

It means Interpreters’ Fear of Missing Out

There is an upcoming workshop in Texas to address

this fear!

…………

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A VOLTA PLACE APARTMENT IN A CSI TV PROGRAM

There was a CSI program re-run on TV this week. The

program was filmed in Washington, DC, in the Georgetown

area.

One of the characters in the story was hiding in an

apartment.

The apartment address was 3558 Volta Place, NW.

Hearing people watching the program would not really

know what Volta Place really is.

The headquarters of the Alexander Graham Bell

Association for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing is

at 3417 Volta Place, NW.

The apartment where the filming took place

is the next block.

DeafDigest editor watched the program and was

surprised about it.

http://deafdigest.com/videos/suffering-deafness/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/volta/

Lip reading tale

A hearing person was chatting with a deaf person.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

I was choking

The hearing person actually said:

I was joking

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A CRUEL DEAF PUNISHMENT

A deaf employee in the federal government did not get

along with other employees and with the supervisor.

The deaf employee was right about many things. But the

hearing people hated the deaf employee.

The deaf employee was given a cruel punishment. He was

transferred to a new office – without windows, and all

by himself with no one to talk to. And to make things

worse, no work assignments.

Just come to work. Sit in the office. Do nothing all day.

The deaf employee quit.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/cruel-deaf-punishment/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

We have seen that stenocaptioners use their right pinkie finger for the T,

S, D, and Z keys. The T is above the S, and the D is above the Z.

Some captioners have what are called wide keys installed in order to make

stroking these keys easier. Other captioners just use the standard

keyboard layout and shift their pinkie finger to the right to stroke the D

and Z.

Whichever method the captioner has chosen, there is still the possibility

that a misstroke can occur. If you see the final consonants T or S when it

should have been D or Z, it could have been a slip of the captioner’s

pinkie finger.

Some examples of this would be:

Many teenagers want to be popular, so they follow the fats.

Kids just love to play height and seek.

Sometimes children will not heat their parents’ advice.

These should be read as:

Many teenagers want to be popular, so they follow the fads.

Kids just love to play hide and seek.

Sometimes children will not heed their parents’ advice.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Could a junior college student serve as the lead

engineer of a NASA team that is conducting a

series of microgravity experiments? Let us

revise this question a bit – could a deaf

engineer serve as the lead engineer? Yes,

Eric Shear, who is deaf and relies on his

interpreters, attends Tacoma Community College

in Washington. Part of the newspaper story

read like this:

He is leading a team of engineers on a microgravity

experiment at NASA at the Johnson Space Center in

Houston.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, director Alejandro Gonzalez

Irritu with his movie – Babel, explained his rationale for hiring

a hearing actress instead of a deaf actress for a small role. He

said:

I could not find a real deaf actress who was as good as some of the

actresses I’ve had

