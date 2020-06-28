DeafDigest Blue – June 28, 2020

This week's ASL video in youtube:

This just in –

Jane K. Fernandes, who is deaf, will be stepping down

in 2021 as president of Guilford College (NC) and move

to a faculty position. In 2006, The Gallaudet board of

trustees chose her to become the next president. The

choice was so unpopular on the campus, that it led to

the second student revolt that forced the board to

rescind her appointment and instead, appoint Bob

Davila as the replacement president.

……….

Top stories about the deaf:

Saraswathi Narayanaswamy, not deaf, departed us.

As a mother of a deaf child in Chennai, India,

she established the Balavidyalaya School for Deaf

years back in the late sixties.

……….

Iowa legislators are working on a bill that would

eliminate the wording ‘hearing impaired’ from

the state law books, replacing it with deaf.

………

California has exempted deaf employees from having to

wear face masks at their place of employment.

……..

Starbucks will be opening its first deaf cafe

in Japan.

……..

iOS 14, the latest iPhone operating system,

will come up with a list of alerts to tell

deaf users of sounds and noises behind their

backs.

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TALE OF TWO BIG HOTEL CHAINS

DeafDigest editor and wife traveled to New York

and Massachusetts and stayed at hotels under a big

national chain.

The hotel in Massachusetts showed no captions on

TV sets in the lobby. The hotel in New York showed

captions on all TV sets in the lobby.

Does Massachusetts hotel general manager have

bad attitude or is lazy to turn on captions?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

Lip reading tale

A sister in law is having a new home built. There was

white plastic on the lot.

Her deaf sister-in-law asked what was the plastic for.

The deaf woman thought her hearing sister in law said:

It is fiber barrier

The hearing sister in law actually said:

It is vapor barrier

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WHY DEAF AVOID DEAF?

Why do many deaf people avoid the deaf?

Hard to say because if you ask them they won’t

admit they avoid the deaf.

Possible reasons – refuse to learn ASL; belief

they are better than deaf; parents told them to

avoid deaf; they hear better because of CI or

hearing aid and can chat with hearing; ashamed

of deafness, etc.

Good or bad?

Hard to say.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we are reading through captioning errors, we should be aware that

sometimes the ending of the word is missing or that an additional ending

might be added. These may be the easiest errors to read through. Many

times these are simply a matter of plurals being incorrect.

Here are some samples of this type of error:

“All of the others things were done.”

“The store were open after 9:00 p.m.”

“The order were processed.”

“The bids is submitted.”

These should read as follows:

“All of the other things were done.”

“The stores were open after 9:00 p.m.”

“The orders were processed.”

“The bid is submitted.”

Gallaudet men's basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Every time there is a G20 conference, there are always

protests, and always with heavy police presence.

Well, at the current G20 conference in Toronto, one

the arrested protesters was a deaf man!

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Margaret Jean Cordano that

departed us. After graduating from Gallaudet she made

hospital administration her career, rising through the

ranks from medical technologist then chief medical technologist

and then as administrative director of the clinical laboratory.

She was the mother of two successful deaf daughters

Mary S. Dall and Bobbi Cordano. Her late husband was

the well known Waldo Cordano, a coaching legend at Wisconsin

School for the Deaf.

note:

Yes, it is the same Bobbi Cordano that serves as

president of Gallaudet University.

