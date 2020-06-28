DeafDigest Blue – June 28, 2020
Blue Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
This just in –
Jane K. Fernandes, who is deaf, will be stepping down
in 2021 as president of Guilford College (NC) and move
to a faculty position. In 2006, The Gallaudet board of
trustees chose her to become the next president. The
choice was so unpopular on the campus, that it led to
the second student revolt that forced the board to
rescind her appointment and instead, appoint Bob
Davila as the replacement president.
……….
Top stories about the deaf:
Saraswathi Narayanaswamy, not deaf, departed us.
As a mother of a deaf child in Chennai, India,
she established the Balavidyalaya School for Deaf
years back in the late sixties.
……….
Iowa legislators are working on a bill that would
eliminate the wording ‘hearing impaired’ from
the state law books, replacing it with deaf.
………
California has exempted deaf employees from having to
wear face masks at their place of employment.
……..
Starbucks will be opening its first deaf cafe
in Japan.
……..
iOS 14, the latest iPhone operating system,
will come up with a list of alerts to tell
deaf users of sounds and noises behind their
backs.
TALE OF TWO BIG HOTEL CHAINS
DeafDigest editor and wife traveled to New York
and Massachusetts and stayed at hotels under a big
national chain.
The hotel in Massachusetts showed no captions on
TV sets in the lobby. The hotel in New York showed
captions on all TV sets in the lobby.
Does Massachusetts hotel general manager have
bad attitude or is lazy to turn on captions?
Lip reading tale
A sister in law is having a new home built. There was
white plastic on the lot.
Her deaf sister-in-law asked what was the plastic for.
The deaf woman thought her hearing sister in law said:
It is fiber barrier
The hearing sister in law actually said:
It is vapor barrier
WHY DEAF AVOID DEAF?
Why do many deaf people avoid the deaf?
Hard to say because if you ask them they won’t
admit they avoid the deaf.
Possible reasons – refuse to learn ASL; belief
they are better than deaf; parents told them to
avoid deaf; they hear better because of CI or
hearing aid and can chat with hearing; ashamed
of deafness, etc.
Good or bad?
Hard to say.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we are reading through captioning errors, we should be aware that
sometimes the ending of the word is missing or that an additional ending
might be added. These may be the easiest errors to read through. Many
times these are simply a matter of plurals being incorrect.
Here are some samples of this type of error:
“All of the others things were done.”
“The store were open after 9:00 p.m.”
“The order were processed.”
“The bids is submitted.”
These should read as follows:
“All of the other things were done.”
“The stores were open after 9:00 p.m.”
“The orders were processed.”
“The bid is submitted.”
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Every time there is a G20 conference, there are always
protests, and always with heavy police presence.
Well, at the current G20 conference in Toronto, one
the arrested protesters was a deaf man!
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Margaret Jean Cordano that
departed us. After graduating from Gallaudet she made
hospital administration her career, rising through the
ranks from medical technologist then chief medical technologist
and then as administrative director of the clinical laboratory.
She was the mother of two successful deaf daughters
Mary S. Dall and Bobbi Cordano. Her late husband was
the well known Waldo Cordano, a coaching legend at Wisconsin
School for the Deaf.
note:
Yes, it is the same Bobbi Cordano that serves as
president of Gallaudet University.
