DeafDigest Blue – June 30, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

Des Plaines Limousine Service (Illinois) is facing a

disability discrimination lawsuit by the EEOC for

refusing to hire a deaf applicant as a driver.

University of Waikato in New Zealand has invited

deaf Native Americans to a conference which focuses

on the needs of deaf Natives regardless of the

nation – USA, New Zealand, Australia and others.

Larwan Berke, is deaf and is pursuing a doctorate

in computing and information sciences, has been

given an award by Microsoft to allow him to

pursue studies in automatic speech recognition

as a captioning tool.

Deaf taxi drivers in Malaysia have accused the

government of discriminating against them.

The government has required them to obtain

licenses but is not accommodating them during

their application procedures.

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced

a new theme for the 2019 National Disability

Employment Awareness Month. It is “The Right

Talent, Right Now.”

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A LOUD ARGUMENT AT PARTY THAT DEAF KNEW NOTHING ABOUT!

There was a deaf-hearing party that DeafDigest editor

attended.

It was a birthday party for a deaf friend; the Coda

people at the party were family members of that deaf

friend.

During the party two Coda people were arguing

with each other. The argument was loud, but there

were no arguing in sign language. The argument was

verbal.

DeafDigest editor did not know about the arguing,

and also other deaf people knew nothing, too. A hearing

person, listening to the argument, told DeafDigest

editor about it.

Hearing people can “hide” their arguments when they

mingle with the deaf!



Lip reading tale

A hearing person and a deaf person were talking

about politics.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

It is a fat that the 2020 presidential race will be close

Fat? Makes no sense.

The hearing person actually said:

It is a fact that the 2020 presidential race will be close

THREE SCARY DEAF CHOICES

THREE SCARY DEAF CHOICES

When hearing parents have a deaf baby, they face three

scary choices:

1. sign language or oral

2. hearing aid or cochlear implant or nothing

3. mainstream school or state school for the deaf or hearing school

And there are always opposing organizations that push these parents

to make these choices. Not easy to be a parent of a deaf child!



COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

By the late 1970s, the door to computer-aided translation (CAT) was open

for many court reporters. However, because of the cost, only the large

freelance firms could afford to purchase or lease the systems that were

available.

As time went on, the size of the computer hardware began to shrink, and a

number of different companies were formed to provide CAT software.

One of the things that would completely revolutionize CAT over the next

few years was when IBM took a small microprocessor chip manufactured by

Intel Corporation, went to a small company in the State of Washington

named Microsoft, and had that company develop an operating system for a

new machine called a personal computer.

By the late 1980s, the first of the DOS-based CAT systems were coming onto

the market.



News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

When the deaf and the blind put together a TV program,

what is the best compliment?

It is the comment by the studio director:

Some clients don’t even know that we are deaf

This is in reference to the work of Asvo Bergen,

an agency serving the deaf and the disabled in

Bergen, Norway. A group of deaf and blind employees

work together in editing the programs to be shown

on television.

They use special devices that help them when

editing these programs.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

In Macau, an independent region under control of China,

leaders of the disabled and the deaf, have accused

the government of hiring the disabled, not out of

confidence in their skills but because hiring quotas

need to be met!





