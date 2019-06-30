DeafDigest Blue – June 30, 2019
Blue Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube
This week's ASL videos in youtube
Top stories about the deaf:
Des Plaines Limousine Service (Illinois) is facing a
disability discrimination lawsuit by the EEOC for
refusing to hire a deaf applicant as a driver.
University of Waikato in New Zealand has invited
deaf Native Americans to a conference which focuses
on the needs of deaf Natives regardless of the
nation – USA, New Zealand, Australia and others.
Larwan Berke, is deaf and is pursuing a doctorate
in computing and information sciences, has been
given an award by Microsoft to allow him to
pursue studies in automatic speech recognition
as a captioning tool.
Deaf taxi drivers in Malaysia have accused the
government of discriminating against them.
The government has required them to obtain
licenses but is not accommodating them during
their application procedures.
The U.S. Department of Labor has announced
a new theme for the 2019 National Disability
Employment Awareness Month. It is “The Right
Talent, Right Now.”
This week's ASL video in youtube
A LOUD ARGUMENT AT PARTY THAT DEAF KNEW NOTHING ABOUT!
There was a deaf-hearing party that DeafDigest editor
attended.
It was a birthday party for a deaf friend; the Coda
people at the party were family members of that deaf
friend.
During the party two Coda people were arguing
with each other. The argument was loud, but there
were no arguing in sign language. The argument was
verbal.
DeafDigest editor did not know about the arguing,
and also other deaf people knew nothing, too. A hearing
person, listening to the argument, told DeafDigest
editor about it.
Hearing people can “hide” their arguments when they
mingle with the deaf!
for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
Lip reading tale
A hearing person and a deaf person were talking
about politics.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
It is a fat that the 2020 presidential race will be close
Fat? Makes no sense.
The hearing person actually said:
It is a fact that the 2020 presidential race will be close
This week's ASL video in youtube
THREE SCARY DEAF CHOICES
When hearing parents have a deaf baby, they face three
scary choices:
1. sign language or oral
2. hearing aid or cochlear implant or nothing
3. mainstream school or state school for the deaf or hearing school
And there are always opposing organizations that push these parents
to make these choices. Not easy to be a parent of a deaf child!
for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
By the late 1970s, the door to computer-aided translation (CAT) was open
for many court reporters. However, because of the cost, only the large
freelance firms could afford to purchase or lease the systems that were
available.
As time went on, the size of the computer hardware began to shrink, and a
number of different companies were formed to provide CAT software.
One of the things that would completely revolutionize CAT over the next
few years was when IBM took a small microprocessor chip manufactured by
Intel Corporation, went to a small company in the State of Washington
named Microsoft, and had that company develop an operating system for a
new machine called a personal computer.
By the late 1980s, the first of the DOS-based CAT systems were coming onto
the market.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
When the deaf and the blind put together a TV program,
what is the best compliment?
It is the comment by the studio director:
Some clients don’t even know that we are deaf
This is in reference to the work of Asvo Bergen,
an agency serving the deaf and the disabled in
Bergen, Norway. A group of deaf and blind employees
work together in editing the programs to be shown
on television.
They use special devices that help them when
editing these programs.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
In Macau, an independent region under control of China,
leaders of the disabled and the deaf, have accused
the government of hiring the disabled, not out of
confidence in their skills but because hiring quotas
need to be met!
