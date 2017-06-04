DeafDigest Blue – June 4, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

Just like the annual Gallaudet Academic Bowl for

deaf high school students, the Deaf Teachers’

Association of Nigeria just sponsored this

type of event. Deaf students from area schools

in Nigeria took part.

Gallaudet researchers have been working on a

program that would help the young deaf children

read books better.

The International Federation of Translators,

an affiliate of the United Nations, includes

sign language interpreters. This agency said

it would help celebrate the International Week of the Deaf due to take place on September 30th.

At the funeral of Long time deaf newspaper vendor Daniel Mundungani was praised by the Zambian District

Commissioner for earning a great living, outlasting

other hearing vendors in the newspaper selling

job.

Tamil Nadu, a state in India, has increased

the percentage of set-asides employment

for the deaf and the disabled in the civil

service sector.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF RUMOR FACTORY

A deaf man was arrested. He was with his

deaf friend.

The angry wife told the friend – do not

tell anyone that my husband was arrested.

The deaf friend kept his mouth shut. But

the deaf community knew about it.

The wife warned everyone – do not

tell anyone that my husband was arrested,

and as a result, everyone knew about it?

Lip reading tale

Deaf person thought hearing person said:

I like that grew cut

Hearing person actually said:

I like that crew cut

This week’s ASL video in youtube

FINALLY SOME DEAF FRIENDLY FOOD TRUCKS

What is a Deaf Friendly Food Truck?

There are few trucks that have their

menus listed with #1, #2, #3, #4, etc

dishes.

Very easy for the deaf customer to

show the numbers on his finger for their

food truck menu choice.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Because it is very important that all caption viewers become advocates for better quality captioning, it is also important for us to understand what kinds of errors are made in realtime captioning.

Sometimes people do not understand how a captioner could have made an error because what came up on the screen seems to be totally different from what was said. They think that the captioner might have misunderstood or misheard what was said. Sometimes they think that the captioner is not very smart.

That may not be the case. What may have happened was a small fingering error by the captioner, and that turned one word into something totally different.

Because the steno keyboard is very different from a computer or typewriter keyboard and because captioners are writing whole words and phrases at the same time, the “typos” that a captioner makes look very different from typos on a traditional QWERTY keyboard.

If a captioner slips with one finger, it may not just change one letter in a word, but it can totally change the word into another word.

Here is an example of a fingering error.

A captioner may have intended to write:

“We will be discussing how to prepare for the financial collapse.”

However, because of a slight misfingering error where the captioner moved his or her right middle finger down slightly, it was transcribed as:

“We will be discussing how to prepare for the financial clans.”

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

A deaf man is employed as a sound recording technician

for the Edinburgh rock band Idlewild. Impossible?

Not impossible according to Craig Howie, a deaf man

of Scotland. He wears two hearing aids, and after studying

music at Lauder College, the band hired him.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Sue Young, a deaf Australian woman, denied her

deafness all her life, resorting to bluffing

to get out of embarrassing social situations.

In school, she would either say yes or no,

in hopes either would be the right answer to

teachers’ questions. Also she would rely on a

best friend to guide her through school, avoiding

“difficult” teachers and taking advantage of

“easy” teachers, etc. She depended on lipreading,

face reading and body language to get by. After

school she became a chef and for a while owned

a commercial kitchen. Unfortunately bluffing could

get her only so far – forcing her to give up her

business. Nowadays, she has owned up to her

deafness and is advising others not to bluff the

way she had been doing.

