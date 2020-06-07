DeafDigest Blue – June 7, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

An audiologist said that even if a person has

moderate deafness, the facemask makes voice

communications difficult, the same as it is

for the profoundly deaf.

How many deaf farmers do we have? Don’t know but

at least in Ohio, there is a deaf family that

are farmers – Matt and Jessica Fry grow crops

and cattle in Bellville, Ohio.

The change of educational leaders is taking

place in Louisiana. Ernest Garrett III, who

served as director of Louisiana School for the Deaf,

has moved up to superintendent of the state’s Special

School District (which covers the deaf school and

two other special needs programs on the same

campus). Replacing Garrett as the deaf school

director is Heather Laine.

Supreme Court Of India Has No Sign Language Interpreters!

This is what newspapers in India is screaming.

A deaf person wrote in a newspaper story

that because of the mask, she is tired of

trying to “read” the eye movements and the

brow movements!

DEAF DISCRIMINATING AGAINST DEAF

Deaf people discriminate against other deaf people?

We are not talking about ASL, oral, hard of hearing

that fight each other.

We are talking about almost-hearing people that

discriminate against the deaf. Almost-hearing? Yes,

many hearing people have hearing losses (age,

noise, etc).

Instead of understanding the real

deaf, they discriminate against the deaf!

Lip reading tale

A hearing brother was talking about Ancestry.com with

his deaf sister.

The deaf sister thought the brother said:

This is Uncle Lied

The hearing brother actually said:

This is Uncle Clyde

while below is not a lipreading tale, do read anyway:

Hearing cousin thought deaf cousin said:

Aqua Show

The deaf cousin actually said (bad speech)

Uncle Joe

Aqua Show was a popular water musical show at

the old World’s Fair Pool stadium in New York

City way back in the 1950’s

BROKEN CAPTIONING DEVICE

Some captioning devices break down during a movie

showing.

You complain to the theater manager. He is stuck

because he has no more captioning devices to loan

out to deaf patrons

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

In an earlier comment, I discussed what happened when there was a

technical glitch in the captioning known as a dropped frame. As I said,

what happens many times is that two characters are dropped from the

captioning. This is due to a problem in the transmission or reception and

not because the captioner made a mistake.

I just wanted to repeat that as an aid to people trying to read through

captioning errors. If you see a sentence that does not make sense, try

putting two letters in one of the words and see if you can make it make

sense.

As an example of this, while watching the captioning of “America the

Beautiful,” my husband saw “amber waves of gin.” The captioning had

coincidentally dropped the letters “r” and “a” when it should have been

“amber waves of grain.”

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Lega del Filo d’Oro, a group in Italy, that fights

for the rights and needs of the deaf-blind, won a

big victory.

The European Parliament, in the past would treat

the deaf-blind as two separate disabilities. Not

any more, because of pressure exerted by the

Italian group, it is now recognized as a disability

on its own.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Deaf people in Vermont, still stung by the closing of

Vermont Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, are

saying that the state is not doing enough to serve

their needs.

