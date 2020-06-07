DeafDigest Blue – June 7, 2020
Blue Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Employment ads web site:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
An audiologist said that even if a person has
moderate deafness, the facemask makes voice
communications difficult, the same as it is
for the profoundly deaf.
……….
How many deaf farmers do we have? Don’t know but
at least in Ohio, there is a deaf family that
are farmers – Matt and Jessica Fry grow crops
and cattle in Bellville, Ohio.
………
The change of educational leaders is taking
place in Louisiana. Ernest Garrett III, who
served as director of Louisiana School for the Deaf,
has moved up to superintendent of the state’s Special
School District (which covers the deaf school and
two other special needs programs on the same
campus). Replacing Garrett as the deaf school
director is Heather Laine.
………
Supreme Court Of India Has No Sign Language Interpreters!
This is what newspapers in India is screaming.
……..
A deaf person wrote in a newspaper story
that because of the mask, she is tired of
trying to “read” the eye movements and the
brow movements!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF DISCRIMINATING AGAINST DEAF
Deaf people discriminate against other deaf people?
We are not talking about ASL, oral, hard of hearing
that fight each other.
We are talking about almost-hearing people that
discriminate against the deaf. Almost-hearing? Yes,
many hearing people have hearing losses (age,
noise, etc).
Instead of understanding the real
deaf, they discriminate against the deaf!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A hearing brother was talking about Ancestry.com with
his deaf sister.
The deaf sister thought the brother said:
This is Uncle Lied
The hearing brother actually said:
This is Uncle Clyde
note:
while below is not a lipreading tale, do read anyway:
Hearing cousin thought deaf cousin said:
Aqua Show
The deaf cousin actually said (bad speech)
Uncle Joe
Aqua Show was a popular water musical show at
the old World’s Fair Pool stadium in New York
City way back in the 1950’s
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BROKEN CAPTIONING DEVICE
Some captioning devices break down during a movie
showing.
You complain to the theater manager. He is stuck
because he has no more captioning devices to loan
out to deaf patrons
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
In an earlier comment, I discussed what happened when there was a
technical glitch in the captioning known as a dropped frame. As I said,
what happens many times is that two characters are dropped from the
captioning. This is due to a problem in the transmission or reception and
not because the captioner made a mistake.
I just wanted to repeat that as an aid to people trying to read through
captioning errors. If you see a sentence that does not make sense, try
putting two letters in one of the words and see if you can make it make
sense.
As an example of this, while watching the captioning of “America the
Beautiful,” my husband saw “amber waves of gin.” The captioning had
coincidentally dropped the letters “r” and “a” when it should have been
“amber waves of grain.”
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Lega del Filo d’Oro, a group in Italy, that fights
for the rights and needs of the deaf-blind, won a
big victory.
The European Parliament, in the past would treat
the deaf-blind as two separate disabilities. Not
any more, because of pressure exerted by the
Italian group, it is now recognized as a disability
on its own.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Deaf people in Vermont, still stung by the closing of
Vermont Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, are
saying that the state is not doing enough to serve
their needs.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-