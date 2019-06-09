DeafDigest Blue – June 9, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

Deaf private drivers (sort of Uber & Lyft) are

fighting the proposed rules in Malaysia that would

subject them to intensive regulations and tests

before giving them licenses as private drivers.

A Guinness World Record effort is being attempted

by cramming 1,500 ASL students under one roof

in Idaho Falls at the same time. Is it just

a publicity stunt?

The CSD New Zealand Ltd has increased the number

of hours per week the operations of the video relay

service. Hopefully some day it will be 24/7 same

as in USA.

Fieldfisher, a law firm in Great Britain,

said they have fought for the rights of deaf

children and also said they have never lost

a case in the court room.

The South Dakota Association of the Deaf wrote

a letter to the state government, asking to stop

the sale of the now-closed property of the

South Dakota School for the Deaf. The state

went ahead with the sale, ignoring the

letter.

NO MORE DEAF NETWORK IN A GOVERNMENT BUILDING

NO MORE DEAF NETWORK IN A GOVERNMENT BUILDING

One building in Washington, DC has 3 different

federal government agencies.

Each agency has several deaf employees. In the past,

these deaf employees would visit each other every day,

taking the elevator from one floor to another.

No more! Strict Homeland Security rules do not

allow these deaf (and hearing) employees to travel

between floor unless these are on official government

business.

So, Homeland Security has killed Deaf Network!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

A deaf person was at a bar, drinking his beer.

The deaf person thought the bartender was asking:

Should I run a tap for you?

The deaf person nodded yes, thinking he would be

getting more beer.

The bartender actually asked:

Should I run a tab for you?

This led to a back and forth misunderstanding

until a hearing friend interceded and explained

two different words – tab and tap with his deaf

friend.

Peace prevailed!

GENE THERAPY HELPING SOME CI PEOPLE?

GENE THERAPY HELPING SOME CI PEOPLE?

Could gene therapy help some CI people hear better?

A British scientist says it is possible. Gene therapy

means new genes used to treat some diseases and medical

problems.

When a person becomes more deaf because of age, then

a CI may be useless – and it is the reason why the

British scientist is trying to fix it.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

A little more on the history of computer translation for court reporters

and captioners:

All of the early research and development work to attempt to develop

software to translate stenotype shorthand symbols into English was carried

out on IBM mainframe computers, making portability impossible. By the

mid-1960s, the U.S. government did have some success with this system in

translating Russian and Chinese technical documents into English. IBM

eventually stopped work on the project because there was too small a

market for this technology.

A few years later, a new company called StenoComp Corporation took the

government’s research and development to the court reporting market.

StenoComp believed that if the system could translate a foreign language

into English, it could also translate stenographic representations of

English into English words.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Will the Texas governor sign, or will he not

sign? This is the question facing Deaf Texans with

respect to Texans with Disabilities Act that

passed both sides of the state legislative bodies.

This act is stronger than the Federal ADA

regulations.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

In Worcester, a town in United Kingdom, shop merchants

do not know what to when a deaf customer walks in.

This was the survey conducted by a local agency serving

the deaf. A mystery shopper visited almost 90 stores

and most of them “failed.”

