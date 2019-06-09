DeafDigest Blue – June 9, 2019
Top stories about the deaf:
Deaf private drivers (sort of Uber & Lyft) are
fighting the proposed rules in Malaysia that would
subject them to intensive regulations and tests
before giving them licenses as private drivers.
A Guinness World Record effort is being attempted
by cramming 1,500 ASL students under one roof
in Idaho Falls at the same time. Is it just
a publicity stunt?
The CSD New Zealand Ltd has increased the number
of hours per week the operations of the video relay
service. Hopefully some day it will be 24/7 same
as in USA.
Fieldfisher, a law firm in Great Britain,
said they have fought for the rights of deaf
children and also said they have never lost
a case in the court room.
The South Dakota Association of the Deaf wrote
a letter to the state government, asking to stop
the sale of the now-closed property of the
South Dakota School for the Deaf. The state
went ahead with the sale, ignoring the
letter.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
NO MORE DEAF NETWORK IN A GOVERNMENT BUILDING
One building in Washington, DC has 3 different
federal government agencies.
Each agency has several deaf employees. In the past,
these deaf employees would visit each other every day,
taking the elevator from one floor to another.
No more! Strict Homeland Security rules do not
allow these deaf (and hearing) employees to travel
between floor unless these are on official government
business.
So, Homeland Security has killed Deaf Network!
for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
Lip reading tale
A deaf person was at a bar, drinking his beer.
The deaf person thought the bartender was asking:
Should I run a tap for you?
The deaf person nodded yes, thinking he would be
getting more beer.
The bartender actually asked:
Should I run a tab for you?
This led to a back and forth misunderstanding
until a hearing friend interceded and explained
two different words – tab and tap with his deaf
friend.
Peace prevailed!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
GENE THERAPY HELPING SOME CI PEOPLE?
Could gene therapy help some CI people hear better?
A British scientist says it is possible. Gene therapy
means new genes used to treat some diseases and medical
problems.
When a person becomes more deaf because of age, then
a CI may be useless – and it is the reason why the
British scientist is trying to fix it.
for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
A little more on the history of computer translation for court reporters
and captioners:
All of the early research and development work to attempt to develop
software to translate stenotype shorthand symbols into English was carried
out on IBM mainframe computers, making portability impossible. By the
mid-1960s, the U.S. government did have some success with this system in
translating Russian and Chinese technical documents into English. IBM
eventually stopped work on the project because there was too small a
market for this technology.
A few years later, a new company called StenoComp Corporation took the
government’s research and development to the court reporting market.
StenoComp believed that if the system could translate a foreign language
into English, it could also translate stenographic representations of
English into English words.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Will the Texas governor sign, or will he not
sign? This is the question facing Deaf Texans with
respect to Texans with Disabilities Act that
passed both sides of the state legislative bodies.
This act is stronger than the Federal ADA
regulations.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
In Worcester, a town in United Kingdom, shop merchants
do not know what to when a deaf customer walks in.
This was the survey conducted by a local agency serving
the deaf. A mystery shopper visited almost 90 stores
and most of them “failed.”
