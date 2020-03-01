DeafDigest Blue – March 1, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

John Bosco Conama, a deaf activist in Ireland,

was nominated for a seat in the Upper Legislative

body – the first ever for a deaf politician.

A headline ran like this:

How do you design a building for people who can’t hear?

This was in reference to Gallaudet’s guidance with

Deaf Building or Deaf Space

The headline should run like this:

Do design a building for people who can’t hear

The first headline casts doubt; the second

headline casts positivity!

The Romanian government has recognized sign language

as the “mother tongue” of the deaf in the nation.

How are hearing aids being made in a hearing

aid factory? A tech magazine said that almost all

hearing aids are made by 3D machinery!

No such a thing as hand-made hearing aids?

Discriminated deaf employees must give hearing

employers advance notice of their discrimination

complaints – so that the hearing employers cannot

say “I didn’t see it coming.” This was the advice

an attorney working with the discrimination said.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TINNITUS DOCTOR AND THE DEAF

Many deaf people suffer from tinnitus. We have

some doctors that work with people that suffer from

tinnitus.

There is one doctor, who said she is the only one

in USA with a doctorate, specializing in tinnitus. Her

name is Dr. Marsha Johnson and her practice is in

Oregon.

Yet, how many deaf patients have seen her in her

15 years of practice?

Zero! Why?

Lip reading tale

A hearing person came to a deaf person

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

Hi, my name is Greg

The hearing person actually said

Hi, my name is Craig

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WEGMAN’S ASL NAME TAGS

DeafDigest has wondered if Wegmans

supermarket has deaf employees with “ASL” on

their name tags.

It was learned that the Wegmans in Rochester,

NY, has several dozen deaf employees and

they all have “ASL” on their name tags.

DeafDigest wishes that stores will hire

ASL people (either deaf or Coda) and wear

name tags with “ASL” on it.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Can someone work as a court reporter and a CART provider or

realtime captioner at the same time? This is a question that I

have been asked a number of times.

Most CART providers and realtime captioners actually started

their careers as court reporters and have transitioned to

their new professions. Some do it gradually by working in both jobs

at the same time. Some just decide they are going to change jobs and

make a quick change.

Even though court reporters and captioners use the same basic skills,

there is a very different mindset that one must have in each position.

For court reporters, the main objective is to make a verbatim record. The

reporter must focus on getting something phonetic for every single word

that is said.

For CART providers and captioners, the main objective is communication

access. The captioner can’t just write words phonetically and prepare a

transcript later. The words must translate so that the people reading

the screens can understand what is being said.

Some court reporters can successfully work as CART providers or captioners

at the same time, but it takes a lot of skill and concentration to focus on

what to write in certain circumstances.

For example, if the name of the fictional character “Stephen Dedalus”

were to be said and it was not already loaded in a computer dictionary, a

court reporter would just write the name phonetically, and it might come

up as “dead lust.” A captioner would either have to fingerspell the name

or find another way to communicate to the audience what was said.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Members of the alumni of Clarke School for the Deaf

are upset. The school have changed its name only

that the alumni was not made aware of it.

It is now the Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech.

Not keeping the alumni informed of the name

change in advance is a big time mistake. It was

the alumni, over the years, that raised the high

profile of the school. A school, any school, is

only as good as the solid alumni base behind it.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Jay Yeow, who is deaf, has opened his cake

and pastry cafe in Malaysia. Already he is

winning raves from satisfied customers.

