DeafDigest Blue – March 10, 2019

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

This week’s ASL videos in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

A deaf person, who was denied an opportunity for a

job in valet parking, filed a lawsuit and won.

The USA Parking Services had to pay $150,000

to settle the case.

The College of New Jersey has sent a group of

hearing students interested in the deaf

(interpreting students, deaf education majors,

etc) to Gallaudet to see what Deaf Culture

is all about.

Advice for deaf people that get “voice” video relay

calls that are interpreted – beware if you do not

recognize the hearing person’s name, it may be

a scam. There was a story of hearing scammers

using video relay services to try to scam the

deaf out of their money.

A 13-year old mainstreamed student in the Omaha

(Nebraska) public schools system had to wait

for a late-arriving school bus six times

in recent days. It was a big story in

the newspapers. Why not Nebraska School

for the Deaf? This Omaha-based school

closed up for good years ago.

MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois

is presenting a plan to help local businesses

work with the deaf. This city is where

Illinois School for the Deaf is located.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

MEDIA CREW OPENINGS – DEAFLYMPICS, Dec 2019

Deaflympics Winter Games Valtellina & Valchiavenna, Italy 12-21 December

2019

H3 World TV is seeking people to serve on its upcoming daily SportsDeaf TV

news coverage of Deaflympics Winter Games.

We are seeking writers, signers, and TV media/production people with passion

and experience in media, writing, social media, and knowledge of deaf sports

for pre/during/post production of international daily TV bulletins:

— Producer – Coordinate, manage and support all members of production

team, direct all SportsDeaf special coverage of Deaflympics, manage

equipment, and ownership of captioning process.

— Signer/Writer – Research, compile, interview, write, report and present

news stories in front of video camera and captioning transcripts. Must be

experienced in International Sign.

— Signer/Publicist – Research, compile, interview, write, report and

presents news stories in front of video camera, and coordinate all

advance, on-site and post-event social media activities. Must be

experienced in International Sign.

— Videographer/Video Editor – filming, editing, captioning, art director

and file uploading.

— Videographer/Video Editor – filming, editing, animation and technical

support

— Writer/Production Assistant – research, compile, write stories and merge

caption transcripts and photography.

We consider candidates from anywhere in the world. English knowledge for

email communication is preferred.

Timetable Project is done in two phases: 1) Intensive pre-production work

begins immediately and continues until end of event, and 2) travel to work

in Italy in December 2019. All crew members report to Producer and must

meet deadlines. Completion of all pre-production work assigned by Producer

during Phase 1 is requirement to Phase 2.

All positions pay stipends in CAD currency, internships or meet specific

academic or community service requirements. For all crew members in Phase

2, we cover costs of travel to Italy, on-site transportation between

venues, shared accommodations and per diems.

Positions on the team will be filled on ongoing basis. Submit application

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel Captioned Telephone!

CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a caller

says over the phone, letting you read everything that they say.

Like captions on TV for the phone! Captions are provided at

no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or contracts required.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

$1.00 PER YEAR SALARY

California governor Schwarzenneger only earns $1.00

per year salary for his job. New York mayor Michael

Bloomberg earns this same $1.00 salary, the same with

governors in Tennessee and New Jersey. And again, the

Ford CEO offered to work for $1.00 per year They are

wealthy and really don’t need the full time salary.

What about the deaf? Do we have rich deaf persons

that would work for just $1.00 per year in salary?

Answer is no!

NOTE:

While this video is old, there are still rich people

nowadays that only accept $1.00 per year in salary.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A deaf friend was chatting with a hearing person

A third person, that both deaf friend and hearing friend

knows, walked between them

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

He’s a dog

The hearing person actually said:

He’s a dork (a person no one likes)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A LONG TIME AGO DEAF BOXER HELPED CREATE 10-COUNT RULE

Deaf Burke was a famous early 19th century boxer. Before one

big match, the referee was worried about Burke not able to

hear the shouted 10-count rule. If a boxer is knocked to the

floor, he must get up before the end of the 10-count rule or

he is knocked out. Instead, the referee used his arms to show

Burke each count. This is the rule that boxing uses today –

thanks to deaf Burke!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Captioning is being offered at more and more “live” events across the

country and around the world. In addition to the television broadcast of

sporting events, you will find some sports stadiums now offer captioning

of what is going on within the stadium.

When a referee makes a call that the audience can hear, that is being

captioned. When a song is sung, that is being captioned. When the crowd is

cheering or booing, that is being captioned. Captioning helps people fully

participate in the experience.

Some colleges and universities are now providing captioning for

graduations and sporting events. The captioning may be displayed on

screens in the auditorium or stadium, on the Web for live viewing, or

possibly sent to handheld devices.

People with a hearing loss who would benefit from captioning at sporting

or entertainment events, conventions, conferences, or other public

gatherings can make the request of the planners of these events to provide

captioning. Sometimes it is just a matter of educating people about what

captioning is, the technology that is available, and the importance of

providing these services.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Over the objections of the Arizona Harkins

movie theatrical group, the Ninth Circuit has

accepted the Department of Justice brief.

Others filing briefs are AgBell, NAD and

three other groups. This is in reference to

movie captions that Harkins opposes.

The briefs have varying opinions. Two

groups argued that ADA requires closed captions

whereas other briefs argue that ADA requires

both open and closed, with emphasis on open.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Congressman Kevin Yoder has been reappointed to the

Gallaudet board of trustees. He is the one that has been

trying to form a Deaf Caucus on the Hill.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2019 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-