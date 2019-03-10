DeafDigest Blue – March 10, 2019





Top stories about the deaf:
A deaf person, who was denied an opportunity for a
job in valet parking, filed a lawsuit and won.
The USA Parking Services had to pay $150,000
to settle the case.
The College of New Jersey has sent a group of
hearing students interested in the deaf
(interpreting students, deaf education majors,
etc) to Gallaudet to see what Deaf Culture
is all about.
Advice for deaf people that get “voice” video relay
calls that are interpreted – beware if you do not
recognize the hearing person’s name, it may be
a scam. There was a story of hearing scammers
using video relay services to try to scam the
deaf out of their money.
A 13-year old mainstreamed student in the Omaha
(Nebraska) public schools system had to wait
for a late-arriving school bus six times
in recent days. It was a big story in
the newspapers. Why not Nebraska School
for the Deaf? This Omaha-based school
closed up for good years ago.
MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois
is presenting a plan to help local businesses
work with the deaf. This city is where
Illinois School for the Deaf is located.
MEDIA CREW OPENINGS – DEAFLYMPICS, Dec 2019
Deaflympics Winter Games Valtellina & Valchiavenna, Italy 12-21 December
2019
H3 World TV is seeking people to serve on its upcoming daily SportsDeaf TV
news coverage of Deaflympics Winter Games.
We are seeking writers, signers, and TV media/production people with passion
and experience in media, writing, social media, and knowledge of deaf sports
for pre/during/post production of international daily TV bulletins:
— Producer – Coordinate, manage and support all members of production
team, direct all SportsDeaf special coverage of Deaflympics, manage
equipment, and ownership of captioning process.
— Signer/Writer – Research, compile, interview, write, report and present
news stories in front of video camera and captioning transcripts. Must be
experienced in International Sign.
— Signer/Publicist – Research, compile, interview, write, report and
presents news stories in front of video camera, and coordinate all
advance, on-site and post-event social media activities. Must be
experienced in International Sign.
— Videographer/Video Editor – filming, editing, captioning, art director
and file uploading.
— Videographer/Video Editor – filming, editing, animation and technical
support
— Writer/Production Assistant – research, compile, write stories and merge
caption transcripts and photography.
We consider candidates from anywhere in the world. English knowledge for
email communication is preferred.
Timetable Project is done in two phases: 1) Intensive pre-production work
begins immediately and continues until end of event, and 2) travel to work
in Italy in December 2019. All crew members report to Producer and must
meet deadlines. Completion of all pre-production work assigned by Producer
during Phase 1 is requirement to Phase 2.
All positions pay stipends in CAD currency, internships or meet specific
academic or community service requirements. For all crew members in Phase
2, we cover costs of travel to Italy, on-site transportation between
venues, shared accommodations and per diems.
Positions on the team will be filled on ongoing basis. Submit application
online at http://h3world.tv/opportunities
This week’s ASL video in youtube
$1.00 PER YEAR SALARY
California governor Schwarzenneger only earns $1.00
per year salary for his job. New York mayor Michael
Bloomberg earns this same $1.00 salary, the same with
governors in Tennessee and New Jersey. And again, the
Ford CEO offered to work for $1.00 per year They are
wealthy and really don’t need the full time salary.
What about the deaf? Do we have rich deaf persons
that would work for just $1.00 per year in salary?
Answer is no!
Lip reading tale
A deaf friend was chatting with a hearing person
A third person, that both deaf friend and hearing friend
knows, walked between them
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
He’s a dog
The hearing person actually said:
He’s a dork (a person no one likes)
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A LONG TIME AGO DEAF BOXER HELPED CREATE 10-COUNT RULE
Deaf Burke was a famous early 19th century boxer. Before one
big match, the referee was worried about Burke not able to
hear the shouted 10-count rule. If a boxer is knocked to the
floor, he must get up before the end of the 10-count rule or
he is knocked out. Instead, the referee used his arms to show
Burke each count. This is the rule that boxing uses today –
thanks to deaf Burke!
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Captioning is being offered at more and more “live” events across the
country and around the world. In addition to the television broadcast of
sporting events, you will find some sports stadiums now offer captioning
of what is going on within the stadium.
When a referee makes a call that the audience can hear, that is being
captioned. When a song is sung, that is being captioned. When the crowd is
cheering or booing, that is being captioned. Captioning helps people fully
participate in the experience.
Some colleges and universities are now providing captioning for
graduations and sporting events. The captioning may be displayed on
screens in the auditorium or stadium, on the Web for live viewing, or
possibly sent to handheld devices.
People with a hearing loss who would benefit from captioning at sporting
or entertainment events, conventions, conferences, or other public
gatherings can make the request of the planners of these events to provide
captioning. Sometimes it is just a matter of educating people about what
captioning is, the technology that is available, and the importance of
providing these services.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Over the objections of the Arizona Harkins
movie theatrical group, the Ninth Circuit has
accepted the Department of Justice brief.
Others filing briefs are AgBell, NAD and
three other groups. This is in reference to
movie captions that Harkins opposes.
The briefs have varying opinions. Two
groups argued that ADA requires closed captions
whereas other briefs argue that ADA requires
both open and closed, with emphasis on open.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Congressman Kevin Yoder has been reappointed to the
Gallaudet board of trustees. He is the one that has been
trying to form a Deaf Caucus on the Hill.
