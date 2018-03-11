DeafDigest Blue – March 11, 2018
Top stories about the deaf:
Young deaf people of Largs, a town in Scotland,
are being given money management skills in
a class. An agency serving the deaf is sponsoring
that event.
Not sure if the sales price of a deaf property is
a world record – but the building housing the
Royal Institute of Deaf and Blind Children (Great
Britain) was sold for a profit of 200 million pounds, which is nearly $278,000,000 in USA dollars. The
property was located in a prime real estate area.
Members of the Khammam District Association of the Deaf
(India) staged a rally, demanding that the government
officials hire deaf, saying there are many unfilled
jobs.
A crisis in deaf schools in Northern Ireland is
coming up. An increase in number of deaf students
is accompanied by a decrease in number of teachers
of the deaf. Many teachers are retiring and there
is an insufficent number of replacements.
The state of Maryland has awarded a grant to assist
deaf victims of abuse.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
STARTING AT THE BOTTOM
Many of us know that Hotel Hassler, in Rome,
Italy, one of the world’s best hotels, is owned
by a deaf man, Roberto Wirth.
He grew up with just one goal – to own and to
operate a great hotel. He was willing to start
at the bottom.
For a short while he attended Gallaudet
University.
At Gallaudet, he had a part time job. And it
was a great experience for him – to learn how to
cook hamburgers – at McDonald’s!
A great journey – from McDonald’s to restaurants
and hotels all over the world before owning Hotel
Hassler.
Always important to start at the bottom. It
paid off for Roberto.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
This week’s ASL video in youtube
Coda NOT THE SAME AS coda
What is Coda? What is coda? Same thing – children
of deaf adults? Not really.
Coda is the national Coda organization; coda is
children of deaf adults.
So, please be careful if one spells Coda and coda!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
Lip reading tale
A deaf person thought a hearing person said:
This is the bully that pulls things up
The hearing person actually said:
This is the pully that pulls things up
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Some errors that realtime captioners make are a result of mishearing what is said, but many of the errors where it may appear that the captioner misheard something are actually caused by word boundary problems when the computer software is translating the steno.
Because captioners write syllable by syllable and do not put spaces between the words, something like a “grand parade” may translate as a “grandpa raid.” The captioner may have heard it correctly, but when he or she entered the steno, the computer translated it in an incorrect way.
Someone may ask, “Did the men unite against the cause?” A captioner has to be cautious that that does not translate as “Did the menu night against the cause?” Because these two sentences are basically the same phonetically, a captioner somehow has to make the distinction between the “u” sound coming at the end of the word or at the beginning of the word.
Many captioners were not taught a way to differentiate between the two sentences above, and they must come up with their own way to do it.
Sometimes captioners realize that there is a word boundary problem only after a sentence has been written and the viewers have already seen the mistake.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Sen. John McCain is the primary Republican
candidate for the presidency.
While DeafDigest does not endorse either the
Democrat or the Republican candidate, we must
keep one thing in mind.
He stepped down from his position as trustee
on the Gallaudet board of trustees due to
unrest over the selection of Fernandes as the
Gallaudet president.
One would rationalize that if McCain was
unable to utilize his political powers of
persuasion tobring peace on the campus, then
should we question his ability to try to bring
peace on this troubled earth?
World’s problems are much worse than
campus problems.
note:
Ten years later, McCain is in ill-health.
DeafDigest wishes him recovery.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
the recent 100-percent ASL-only episode on
Switched at Birth attracted 1.6 million viewers
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
that section