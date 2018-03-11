DeafDigest Blue – March 11, 2018

Top stories about the deaf:

Young deaf people of Largs, a town in Scotland,

are being given money management skills in

a class. An agency serving the deaf is sponsoring

that event.

Not sure if the sales price of a deaf property is

a world record – but the building housing the

Royal Institute of Deaf and Blind Children (Great

Britain) was sold for a profit of 200 million pounds, which is nearly $278,000,000 in USA dollars. The

property was located in a prime real estate area.

Members of the Khammam District Association of the Deaf

(India) staged a rally, demanding that the government

officials hire deaf, saying there are many unfilled

jobs.

A crisis in deaf schools in Northern Ireland is

coming up. An increase in number of deaf students

is accompanied by a decrease in number of teachers

of the deaf. Many teachers are retiring and there

is an insufficent number of replacements.

The state of Maryland has awarded a grant to assist

deaf victims of abuse.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

STARTING AT THE BOTTOM

Many of us know that Hotel Hassler, in Rome,

Italy, one of the world’s best hotels, is owned

by a deaf man, Roberto Wirth.

He grew up with just one goal – to own and to

operate a great hotel. He was willing to start

at the bottom.

For a short while he attended Gallaudet

University.

At Gallaudet, he had a part time job. And it

was a great experience for him – to learn how to

cook hamburgers – at McDonald’s!

A great journey – from McDonald’s to restaurants

and hotels all over the world before owning Hotel

Hassler.

Always important to start at the bottom. It

paid off for Roberto.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

Coda NOT THE SAME AS coda

What is Coda? What is coda? Same thing – children

of deaf adults? Not really.

Coda is the national Coda organization; coda is

children of deaf adults.

So, please be careful if one spells Coda and coda!

Lip reading tale

A deaf person thought a hearing person said:

This is the bully that pulls things up

The hearing person actually said:

This is the pully that pulls things up

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Some errors that realtime captioners make are a result of mishearing what is said, but many of the errors where it may appear that the captioner misheard something are actually caused by word boundary problems when the computer software is translating the steno.

Because captioners write syllable by syllable and do not put spaces between the words, something like a “grand parade” may translate as a “grandpa raid.” The captioner may have heard it correctly, but when he or she entered the steno, the computer translated it in an incorrect way.

Someone may ask, “Did the men unite against the cause?” A captioner has to be cautious that that does not translate as “Did the menu night against the cause?” Because these two sentences are basically the same phonetically, a captioner somehow has to make the distinction between the “u” sound coming at the end of the word or at the beginning of the word.

Many captioners were not taught a way to differentiate between the two sentences above, and they must come up with their own way to do it.

Sometimes captioners realize that there is a word boundary problem only after a sentence has been written and the viewers have already seen the mistake.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Sen. John McCain is the primary Republican

candidate for the presidency.

While DeafDigest does not endorse either the

Democrat or the Republican candidate, we must

keep one thing in mind.

He stepped down from his position as trustee

on the Gallaudet board of trustees due to

unrest over the selection of Fernandes as the

Gallaudet president.

One would rationalize that if McCain was

unable to utilize his political powers of

persuasion tobring peace on the campus, then

should we question his ability to try to bring

peace on this troubled earth?

World’s problems are much worse than

campus problems.

note:

Ten years later, McCain is in ill-health.

DeafDigest wishes him recovery.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

the recent 100-percent ASL-only episode on

Switched at Birth attracted 1.6 million viewers

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

