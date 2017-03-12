DeafDigest Blue – March 12, 2017
Blue Edition
Barry Strassler, Editor
Top stories about the deaf:
When hearing people see a deaf person, it is
no big deal but for one hearing woman, it was
a big deal. For reasons unknown to all of us,
that woman was arrested for ramming a shopping
cart onto a 10-year old deaf girl. The woman
ran away but few days later she was caught
and arrested.
Azariah Tan, who is deaf and an accomplished
pianist, won a big grant in Singapore that
would allow him to continue with his musical
career.
Nevada State College has offered a new major –
a bachelor’s degree in deaf studies.
One of the bills passed by the Senate in
Washington is to require that long-term care workers be trained to
recognize deafness in their patients.
The Royal Shakespeare Company, in Great
Britain, will be featuring some plays
in British Sign Language.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF-FRIENDLY OR DEAF-UNFRIENDLY
You go to a bank to discuss a banking
transaction. The desk woman is very
deaf-friendly – but she writes back and
forth so many notes. It takes all
morning and you are still confused as to
what she is trying to tell you.
You go to another bank, and the different
desk woman is deaf-unfriendly – but she
uses few simple gestures – and you fully
understand everything! And it only takes
few minutes.
Which is best – deaf-friendly or
deaf-unfriendly?
for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
Lip reading tale
A deaf man was walking with a hearing man way out on
the country side.
The deaf man thought the hearing man said:
I just saw a goon
The hearing man actually said:
I just saw a coon
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DOG IN HOTEL LOBBY
You travel with your dog and stop at a hotel
that is dog-friendly.
While your room is being cleaned, you take
your dog to the hotel lobby and sit down.
Many hearing people come to you and tell
you the dog is cute and ask you questions.
It makes you feel uncomfortable.
for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Because stenocaptioners write phonetically syllable for syllable and there is no space bar on the steno machine, many captioners believe that the most difficult type of error to avoid is what is called a word boundary error. As we read through captioning errors, it may be helpful to spend a little more time on these because they are common.
Here are some samples of word boundary errors.
“He will adventure capital to his company.” “The doctorate at his favorite restaurant.” “He left his wallet behind in Hispanic.”
“They shallower it into the water.”
These should read: “He will add venture capital to his company.” “The doctor ate at his favorite restaurant.” “He left his wallet behind in his panic.” “They shall lower it into the water.”
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
It does not pay to utter a joke regarding the
deaf as far as a town council in New Hampshire
is concerned.
The council was addressing a deaf-related
issue when a couple of council members made
a deaf-joke, thinking it would make everyone
in the room laugh.
It backfired as one irate deaf family
demanded and won a public apology from the
council.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
New Zealand parliament speaker Lockwood Smith was
vilified for refusing to pay for electronic
notetaking needs of deaf MP Mojo Mathers. For three
weeks he ignored the outrage the nation heaped on
him. And in the meantime Mojo’s party – Green Party
had to fight him tooth and nail. Then suddenly, it
was all over – Smith agreed to pay, and hopefully
everyone is happy now!
