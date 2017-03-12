DeafDigest Blue – March 12, 2017

Blue Edition

Barry Strassler, Editor

http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category /jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-sign-language-at-starbucks /

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-good-and-bad-attitude/

This week’s ASL videos in youtube http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-friendly-or-not/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d og-in-hotel-lobby/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— astronomer, self-taught http://deafdigest.com/collecti ons/barrys-collections/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Try products from Harris Communications risk free for 30 days!

We carry an unbeatable selection of products for the Deaf,

including vibrating alarm clocks, door signalers, emergency

alerting products, books/media and much more! With so much

to choose from, deciding can be hard-but we’ve made

shopping easier by offering free shipping and returns.

Orders placed within the contiguous 48 states are shipped

for free. If you are not satisfied with your purchase

for any reason, return it within 30 days. We’ll give

you a full refund and even pay the shipping to send

it back.

Our knowledgeable customer service is here for you

during the first 30 days and beyond. Ask your toughest

questions- we’re dedicated to making sure you’re 100%

satisfied with your purchase.

Shop now: http://bit.ly/HarrisCommDDB16

Contact us at:

mailto:info@harriscomm.com if you have questions.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;

mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always

confidential

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/one-of-l ongest-continuing-deaf-male-ac tors/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

When hearing people see a deaf person, it is

no big deal but for one hearing woman, it was

a big deal. For reasons unknown to all of us,

that woman was arrested for ramming a shopping

cart onto a 10-year old deaf girl. The woman

ran away but few days later she was caught

and arrested.

Azariah Tan, who is deaf and an accomplished

pianist, won a big grant in Singapore that

would allow him to continue with his musical

career.

Nevada State College has offered a new major –

a bachelor’s degree in deaf studies.

One of the bills passed by the Senate in

Washington is to require that long-term care workers be trained to

recognize deafness in their patients.

The Royal Shakespeare Company, in Great

Britain, will be featuring some plays

in British Sign Language.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Survey: Have You ever been arrested or taken to prison?

Survey conducted by Dr. Gabe Lomas, Western Connecticut

State University.

Do click on:

http://deafdigest.com/survey-h ave-you-ever-been-arrested-or- taken-to-prison/

also click to see the video at:

http://bit.ly/dhhcrimjust

Walmart gift cards given to survey participants

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

http://www.drrattner.com/our-t eam/meet-our-team/

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

http://www.drrattner.com/conta ct/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com (updated every Monday)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/capt el.html . For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter! CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF-FRIENDLY OR DEAF-UNFRIENDLY

You go to a bank to discuss a banking

transaction. The desk woman is very

deaf-friendly – but she writes back and

forth so many notes. It takes all

morning and you are still confused as to

what she is trying to tell you.

You go to another bank, and the different

desk woman is deaf-unfriendly – but she

uses few simple gestures – and you fully

understand everything! And it only takes

few minutes.

Which is best – deaf-friendly or

deaf-unfriendly?

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-friendly-or-not/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A deaf man was walking with a hearing man way out on

the country side.

The deaf man thought the hearing man said:

I just saw a goon

The hearing man actually said:

I just saw a coon

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DOG IN HOTEL LOBBY

You travel with your dog and stop at a hotel

that is dog-friendly.

While your room is being cleaned, you take

your dog to the hotel lobby and sit down.

Many hearing people come to you and tell

you the dog is cute and ask you questions.

It makes you feel uncomfortable.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d og-in-hotel-lobby/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Because stenocaptioners write phonetically syllable for syllable and there is no space bar on the steno machine, many captioners believe that the most difficult type of error to avoid is what is called a word boundary error. As we read through captioning errors, it may be helpful to spend a little more time on these because they are common.

Here are some samples of word boundary errors.

“He will adventure capital to his company.” “The doctorate at his favorite restaurant.” “He left his wallet behind in Hispanic.”

“They shallower it into the water.”

These should read: “He will add venture capital to his company.” “The doctor ate at his favorite restaurant.” “He left his wallet behind in his panic.” “They shall lower it into the water.”

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

for Special Notes, go to the bottom of the Gold section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

It does not pay to utter a joke regarding the

deaf as far as a town council in New Hampshire

is concerned.

The council was addressing a deaf-related

issue when a couple of council members made

a deaf-joke, thinking it would make everyone

in the room laugh.

It backfired as one irate deaf family

demanded and won a public apology from the

council.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

New Zealand parliament speaker Lockwood Smith was

vilified for refusing to pay for electronic

notetaking needs of deaf MP Mojo Mathers. For three

weeks he ignored the outrage the nation heaped on

him. And in the meantime Mojo’s party – Green Party

had to fight him tooth and nail. Then suddenly, it

was all over – Smith agreed to pay, and hopefully

everyone is happy now!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category /jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2017 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

DeafDigest conditions and terms

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-dig est-conditions-and-terms/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category /jobs/

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section