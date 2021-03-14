DeafDigest Blue – March 14, 2021
Top stories about the deaf:
Evelyn Glennie, who is deaf, and is considered the
world’s #1 percussionist, said that she has
200 different percussion works that she rotates
on a regular basis, so as not to “bore” her
audience with repeated lyrics!
……….
John Beardsley, not deaf, has collected all of
the works of famed deaf artist James Castle.
It now totals a collection of 546 Castle
illustrations.
……….
If you don’t ask, you may not get it.
This was the case of a deaf woman wanting
a see through mask at one Covid-19 testing
center, which didn’t have it. One of the
nurses went out and purchased it!
……….
A deaf employee at a frozen yogurt shop has been
teaching employees and customers ASL. It
was written up in a newspaper story.
…………
Activists in Vermont are pushing for the state
to provide insurance coverage for hearing aid
users.
……….
This week’s ASL video in youtube
OFTEN EMBARRASSING IN A RESTAURANT
Sometimes DeafDigest editor goes out with friends to
restaurants.
Most of deaf friends just point to the menu the meals
they want. Very easy and no problems with the waiters.
But there is sometimes a stubborn deaf person, with no
speech skills, that would use speech to try to tell the
waiter what he wants.
The waiter does not understand the deaf person. But
the deaf person is stubborn and tries several times to
pronounce the words.
Is that deaf person an oralist? No. He uses ASL all the
time! But he just won’t point his finger at the menu.
Why? Good question!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-will-not-point-to-menu/
Lip reading tale
A hearing person was chatting with a deaf person
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
My boss is Bob Fibber
The hearing person actually said:
My boss is Bob Vibber
This week’s ASL video in youtube
FAMOUS HEARING NEIGHBORS A DEAF PERSON KNOWS NOTHING ABOUT
Deaf people often do not mingle with hearing neighbors.
The same can be said for hearing neighbors that do not mingle
with the deaf.
Years ago, DeafDigest editor lived in a nice neighborhood in
Annapolis, MD. The editor did not realize till years later that
four neighbors, on the same street, are famous.
These neighbors were:
– a former Washington Football Team player
– a former Washington Wizards basketball head coach
– a former horse racing jockey
– a former athletic director at US Naval Academy (Navy)
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/famous-neighbors-deaf-person-knows-nothing/
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
We have been looking at the initial consonants that stenocaptioners use,
and we have seen that captioners use combinations of letters to make other
letters.
The steno HR is used for the letter L. Both of these keys can be depressed
simultaneously using the index finger of the left hand. The H key is
physically located above the R key on the keyboard. The captioner has to
press on the crack between these two keys in order to get the HR steno to
appear.
Occasionally captioning mistakes can occur because a captioner may miss
the H key or R key, or the captioner could shadow an H or an R when they
were not intended. If you sometimes see an H, R, or L sound at the
beginning of a word, see if you can make it make sense by replacing it
with one of the other two sounds.
Some examples of this would be:
They froze the top hair of their wedding cake.
She wanted to go boating on the rake.
He measured the light and width of the boxes.
These should be read as:
They froze the top layer of their wedding cake.
She wanted to go boating on the lake.
He measured the height and width of the boxes.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The medical needs of the deaf people in the Frederick,
MD area would be enhanced if just one physician would
hire Marissa Clopper, a deaf woman, as the physician
assistant. She has all the qualifications necessary
to become a qualified physician assistant. According
to a newspaper story, she has asked physicians’
offices in the Frederick area but they are not hiring
anyone. DeafDigest hopes she will get her big break
when a physician is not afraid to hire the deaf.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Philip Zazove, a deaf physician in Michigan, has been
appointed as Interim Chair of Family Medicine at the
University of Michigan. He said:
I believe I’m the first d/Deaf person who’s chair of
a medical department at an academic medical school
