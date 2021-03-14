DeafDigest Blue – March 14, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

Evelyn Glennie, who is deaf, and is considered the

world’s #1 percussionist, said that she has

200 different percussion works that she rotates

on a regular basis, so as not to “bore” her

audience with repeated lyrics!

……….

John Beardsley, not deaf, has collected all of

the works of famed deaf artist James Castle.

It now totals a collection of 546 Castle

illustrations.

……….

If you don’t ask, you may not get it.

This was the case of a deaf woman wanting

a see through mask at one Covid-19 testing

center, which didn’t have it. One of the

nurses went out and purchased it!

……….

A deaf employee at a frozen yogurt shop has been

teaching employees and customers ASL. It

was written up in a newspaper story.

…………

Activists in Vermont are pushing for the state

to provide insurance coverage for hearing aid

users.

……….

This week’s ASL video in youtube

OFTEN EMBARRASSING IN A RESTAURANT

Sometimes DeafDigest editor goes out with friends to

restaurants.

Most of deaf friends just point to the menu the meals

they want. Very easy and no problems with the waiters.

But there is sometimes a stubborn deaf person, with no

speech skills, that would use speech to try to tell the

waiter what he wants.

The waiter does not understand the deaf person. But

the deaf person is stubborn and tries several times to

pronounce the words.

Is that deaf person an oralist? No. He uses ASL all the

time! But he just won’t point his finger at the menu.

Why? Good question!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-will-not-point-to-menu/

Lip reading tale

A hearing person was chatting with a deaf person

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

My boss is Bob Fibber

The hearing person actually said:

My boss is Bob Vibber

This week’s ASL video in youtube

FAMOUS HEARING NEIGHBORS A DEAF PERSON KNOWS NOTHING ABOUT

Deaf people often do not mingle with hearing neighbors.

The same can be said for hearing neighbors that do not mingle

with the deaf.

Years ago, DeafDigest editor lived in a nice neighborhood in

Annapolis, MD. The editor did not realize till years later that

four neighbors, on the same street, are famous.

These neighbors were:

– a former Washington Football Team player

– a former Washington Wizards basketball head coach

– a former horse racing jockey

– a former athletic director at US Naval Academy (Navy)

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/famous-neighbors-deaf-person-knows-nothing/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

We have been looking at the initial consonants that stenocaptioners use,

and we have seen that captioners use combinations of letters to make other

letters.

The steno HR is used for the letter L. Both of these keys can be depressed

simultaneously using the index finger of the left hand. The H key is

physically located above the R key on the keyboard. The captioner has to

press on the crack between these two keys in order to get the HR steno to

appear.

Occasionally captioning mistakes can occur because a captioner may miss

the H key or R key, or the captioner could shadow an H or an R when they

were not intended. If you sometimes see an H, R, or L sound at the

beginning of a word, see if you can make it make sense by replacing it

with one of the other two sounds.

Some examples of this would be:

They froze the top hair of their wedding cake.

She wanted to go boating on the rake.

He measured the light and width of the boxes.

These should be read as:

They froze the top layer of their wedding cake.

She wanted to go boating on the lake.

He measured the height and width of the boxes.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The medical needs of the deaf people in the Frederick,

MD area would be enhanced if just one physician would

hire Marissa Clopper, a deaf woman, as the physician

assistant. She has all the qualifications necessary

to become a qualified physician assistant. According

to a newspaper story, she has asked physicians’

offices in the Frederick area but they are not hiring

anyone. DeafDigest hopes she will get her big break

when a physician is not afraid to hire the deaf.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Philip Zazove, a deaf physician in Michigan, has been

appointed as Interim Chair of Family Medicine at the

University of Michigan. He said:

I believe I’m the first d/Deaf person who’s chair of

a medical department at an academic medical school

