DeafDigest Blue – March 15, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:
A deaf woman in Somerville, NJ was not provided
with an interpreter upon her arrest. She filed
a lawsuit which led to the town police department
and the Somerset County Jail to provide interpreters
when needed.
Central Washington University will be establishing
a new bachelor of science degree program in
deaf and sign language studies.
New Zealand’s Green Party pushed into law, considered
landmark, to give deaf political candidates equal access
while campaigning against non-deaf candidates.
Vicky van Ginneken, who is deaf, was hired as an intern
with a tomato growing factory in Belgium. At the end of
her internship, she proved to be the best grower as
compared to other interns. As a result, Tomeco quickly
hired her for a full time growing job.
Roy Miller, one of the founders of the Association of
Late-Deafened Adults, and past director of Missouri
Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, has
departed us. Before becoming late-deafened he
was a long time university professor.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DOUBLE LAUGH BY HEARING PEOPLE
What is Double Laugh by Hearing People? Happens
too often.
A hearing person would tell a joke. The hearing
people will laugh at it, and then look at the
deaf person to see if he laughs.
If the deaf person does not laugh, then the
hearing people laugh again (at the deaf person,
not at the hearing story teller)!
This is embarrassing and uncomfortable.
DOUBLE LAUGH BY HEARING PEOPLE
Lip reading tale
The deaf employee of I/T department thought hearing boss said:
Please make up this drive
The hearing boss actually said:
Please back up this drive
Note:
a dangerous request? Make up may mean re-do the drive
to make it new
Back up is to copy everything on the current drive
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A PERFECT JOB FOR THE DEAF
For us, the deaf, many jobs are not
perfect. These jobs require communications
with hearing people. We try to communicate
with hearing people by written notes, by
gestures, by lipreading, etc.
But there is a perfect job, and it
requires a lot of sign language skills!
It is Scuba Diving classes. Scuba
divers, while under water, communicate
by sign language.
A deaf man in England has been employed
as a Scuba trainer, using underwater
sign language, to train his hearing students.
For him, it is a perfect job.
A PERFECT JOB FOR THE DEAF
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
The events of the past week have turned the world upside down. People are
scrambling everywhere to make adjustments in their daily lives to survive
as their future becomes more uncertain.
Captioners across the country have been adding new terminology to their
dictionaries in response to the pandemic affecting the United States.
Stenocaptioners are searching for new ways to write words like
coronavirus, COVID-19, and Wuhan, China.
Because most captioners are independent contractors, many are looking at
losing their income. As college and professional sporting events have been
canceled, captioners who specialize in sports captioning have had their
hours disappear.
Onsite CART captioners have taken a huge hit. Those who caption large
conferences and events have found their assignments eliminated. Those who
work in classrooms are investigating ways to possibly switch to remote
captioning for those schools that have gone to online classes rather than
canceling them altogether.
As the U.S. struggles to find its way through this crisis, captioners are
working to bring news and important information to the deaf and
hard-of-hearing community. We’re in this together.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Famous novelist Danielle Steele, not deaf, received
email from a deaf friend. That deaf friend is Marlee
Matlin. Anyway Marlee asked her if she had thought
of deaf characters in her future novels. Danielle
was speechless upon getting that email!
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The apprentices and interns working with the
British House of Commons Service (sort of the
old Congressional Pages) have been introduced
to Deaf Culture and Deaf Awareness in a workshop.
