DeafDigest Blue – March 15, 2020

A deaf woman in Somerville, NJ was not provided

with an interpreter upon her arrest. She filed

a lawsuit which led to the town police department

and the Somerset County Jail to provide interpreters

when needed.

Central Washington University will be establishing

a new bachelor of science degree program in

deaf and sign language studies.

New Zealand’s Green Party pushed into law, considered

landmark, to give deaf political candidates equal access

while campaigning against non-deaf candidates.

Vicky van Ginneken, who is deaf, was hired as an intern

with a tomato growing factory in Belgium. At the end of

her internship, she proved to be the best grower as

compared to other interns. As a result, Tomeco quickly

hired her for a full time growing job.

Roy Miller, one of the founders of the Association of

Late-Deafened Adults, and past director of Missouri

Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, has

departed us. Before becoming late-deafened he

was a long time university professor.

DOUBLE LAUGH BY HEARING PEOPLE

DOUBLE LAUGH BY HEARING PEOPLE

What is Double Laugh by Hearing People? Happens

too often.

A hearing person would tell a joke. The hearing

people will laugh at it, and then look at the

deaf person to see if he laughs.

If the deaf person does not laugh, then the

hearing people laugh again (at the deaf person,

not at the hearing story teller)!

This is embarrassing and uncomfortable.

A PERFECT JOB FOR THE DEAF

Lip reading tale

The deaf employee of I/T department thought hearing boss said:

Please make up this drive

The hearing boss actually said:

Please back up this drive

Note:

a dangerous request? Make up may mean re-do the drive

to make it new

Back up is to copy everything on the current drive

A PERFECT JOB FOR THE DEAF

A PERFECT JOB FOR THE DEAF

For us, the deaf, many jobs are not

perfect. These jobs require communications

with hearing people. We try to communicate

with hearing people by written notes, by

gestures, by lipreading, etc.

But there is a perfect job, and it

requires a lot of sign language skills!

It is Scuba Diving classes. Scuba

divers, while under water, communicate

by sign language.

A deaf man in England has been employed

as a Scuba trainer, using underwater

sign language, to train his hearing students.

For him, it is a perfect job.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

The events of the past week have turned the world upside down. People are

scrambling everywhere to make adjustments in their daily lives to survive

as their future becomes more uncertain.

Captioners across the country have been adding new terminology to their

dictionaries in response to the pandemic affecting the United States.

Stenocaptioners are searching for new ways to write words like

coronavirus, COVID-19, and Wuhan, China.

Because most captioners are independent contractors, many are looking at

losing their income. As college and professional sporting events have been

canceled, captioners who specialize in sports captioning have had their

hours disappear.

Onsite CART captioners have taken a huge hit. Those who caption large

conferences and events have found their assignments eliminated. Those who

work in classrooms are investigating ways to possibly switch to remote

captioning for those schools that have gone to online classes rather than

canceling them altogether.

As the U.S. struggles to find its way through this crisis, captioners are

working to bring news and important information to the deaf and

hard-of-hearing community. We’re in this together.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Famous novelist Danielle Steele, not deaf, received

email from a deaf friend. That deaf friend is Marlee

Matlin. Anyway Marlee asked her if she had thought

of deaf characters in her future novels. Danielle

was speechless upon getting that email!

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The apprentices and interns working with the

British House of Commons Service (sort of the

old Congressional Pages) have been introduced

to Deaf Culture and Deaf Awareness in a workshop.

