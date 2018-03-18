DeafDigest Blue – March 18, 2018
Blue Edition
Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube
This week’s ASL videos in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always
confidential
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— hearing college issues with deaf
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
In Kenya, a member of the parliament visited the
Garissa Special School for the Deaf and decided
on the spot to donate desks and food for nearly
160 students. He also promised to continue making
such donations to keep the school running.
Twin deaf sisters from Eritrea, now living
in London, have been performing as fashion
models and getting raves for their work.
Maisie Sly, the 6-year old deaf winner of
Oscar in The Silent Child short film
may appear in a full lentgh movie
follow up.
Seven deaf schools across the nation took part
at the 9th annual Deaf Culinary Bowl as hosted
by the California School for the Deaf at Fremont.
The Lemon Tree Hotels chain in India is no longer
calling their deaf employees as hearing impaired.
The replacement phrase is opportunity-deprived!
This is interesting inasmuch as hearing people of
India refers to the deaf as deaf-mutes. An
improvement in attitude?
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Are you at Doctor’s office and need an interpreter
Download a card to explain your rights and communication needs from
Healthbridges
Healthbridges is a website for deaf and hard of hearing persons and for
providers who serve them.
Like us on Facebook today! https://www.facebook.com/healthbridges
We work together to make behavioral and physical health care more
accessible for everyone …
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone!
CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a
caller says over the phone, letting you read everything
that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly
fees or contracts required.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive
listening devices we offer, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF AGENCY DIRECTORS
Almost every city has a deaf service agency. Some
deaf service agency directors are hearing; some
deaf service agency directors are deaf.
Makes no difference if the director is hearing or
deaf.
What surprises DeafDigest is that some directors
“know nothing” about national deaf news that are
hot. They know a lot about home town deaf news that
are hot, but not about national hot deaf news.
It is important that all directors keep up
with national hot deaf news because it may
affect their own home town deaf programs.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
OUR DEAF LEADERS IN THE OLD DAYS
In the old days, many deaf leaders were members of
a few national organizations. They were involved
with organization operations. This is why these national
organizations were close to each other – such as
NAD, AAAD and NFSD working closely together.
Times have changed. NAD leaders do not know deaf
sports leaders; religious leaders do not know
NAD leaders; and so on!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A woman came into the room just as when a deaf friend
was chatting with a hearing friend
The deaf friend thought the hearing friend said:
This is Truth
The hearing friend actually said:
This is Ruth
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
One type of error that a realtime captioner or CART provider might make
would be a mishearing error. If you are familiar with a subject matter, it
is much easier to understand what someone is saying.
What deaf people may not understand is that occasionally hearing people
mishear or do not understand something someone says, but then a few
seconds later, they realize what was actually said. Sometimes the person
may not even realize that he or she misheard or misunderstood what was
said. Unfortunately, when something like that happens with a captioner, it
is usually too late to go back and correct what was already sent to the
screen.
One area where mishearing frequently occurs is when listening to song
lyrics. Many people may continue singing incorrect song lyrics for years
because they never realize that they misheard or misunderstood them. Part
of the problem is that there may be little context for the lyrics to make
sense.
One common mishearing comes from the song “Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence
Clearwater Revival. Many, many people haven’t realized that the lyrics are
“There’s a bad moon on the rise.” Instead, they continue to sing along by
singing “Thereâ€™s a bathroom on the right.”
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The moment Lance Allred sets foot in a
NBA game, we, the deaf, will have reached
a full cycle in major league sports.
We have had deaf athletes in major
league baseball, the NFL and the National
Hockey League. Never in the past have we
had a deaf basketball player in the NBA.
Lance was signed to a 10-day contract
by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Let us hope
that the Cavaliers will sign him to
play for the rest of the season once
his 10-day contract winds down.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
possibly one of Sen. Tom Harkin’s most important pieces of
legislation before he winds down his Capitol Hill career
was his introduction of the Air Carriers Access Act Amendments.
This would require airlines to turn on captions on flights.
How many times have we been bored watching in-flight movies
thanks to lack of captions! Yet – with a caution, this act
may not work with foreign-bound air trips on foreign airlines!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2018 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
DeafDigest conditions and terms
for sub options, go to deafdigest.com and look at tabs
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section