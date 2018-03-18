DeafDigest Blue – March 18, 2018

Blue Edition

Barry Strassler, Editor

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

This week’s ASL videos in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;

sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always

confidential

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— hearing college issues with deaf

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

In Kenya, a member of the parliament visited the

Garissa Special School for the Deaf and decided

on the spot to donate desks and food for nearly

160 students. He also promised to continue making

such donations to keep the school running.

Twin deaf sisters from Eritrea, now living

in London, have been performing as fashion

models and getting raves for their work.

Maisie Sly, the 6-year old deaf winner of

Oscar in The Silent Child short film

may appear in a full lentgh movie

follow up.

Seven deaf schools across the nation took part

at the 9th annual Deaf Culinary Bowl as hosted

by the California School for the Deaf at Fremont.

The Lemon Tree Hotels chain in India is no longer

calling their deaf employees as hearing impaired.

The replacement phrase is opportunity-deprived!

This is interesting inasmuch as hearing people of

India refers to the deaf as deaf-mutes. An

improvement in attitude?

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Are you at Doctor’s office and need an interpreter

Download a card to explain your rights and communication needs from

Healthbridges

Healthbridges is a website for deaf and hard of hearing persons and for

providers who serve them.

Like us on Facebook today! https://www.facebook.com/healthbridges

We work together to make behavioral and physical health care more

accessible for everyone …

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone!

CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a

caller says over the phone, letting you read everything

that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly

fees or contracts required.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF AGENCY DIRECTORS

Almost every city has a deaf service agency. Some

deaf service agency directors are hearing; some

deaf service agency directors are deaf.

Makes no difference if the director is hearing or

deaf.

What surprises DeafDigest is that some directors

“know nothing” about national deaf news that are

hot. They know a lot about home town deaf news that

are hot, but not about national hot deaf news.

It is important that all directors keep up

with national hot deaf news because it may

affect their own home town deaf programs.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

OUR DEAF LEADERS IN THE OLD DAYS

In the old days, many deaf leaders were members of

a few national organizations. They were involved

with organization operations. This is why these national

organizations were close to each other – such as

NAD, AAAD and NFSD working closely together.

Times have changed. NAD leaders do not know deaf

sports leaders; religious leaders do not know

NAD leaders; and so on!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A woman came into the room just as when a deaf friend

was chatting with a hearing friend

The deaf friend thought the hearing friend said:

This is Truth

The hearing friend actually said:

This is Ruth

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

One type of error that a realtime captioner or CART provider might make

would be a mishearing error. If you are familiar with a subject matter, it

is much easier to understand what someone is saying.

What deaf people may not understand is that occasionally hearing people

mishear or do not understand something someone says, but then a few

seconds later, they realize what was actually said. Sometimes the person

may not even realize that he or she misheard or misunderstood what was

said. Unfortunately, when something like that happens with a captioner, it

is usually too late to go back and correct what was already sent to the

screen.

One area where mishearing frequently occurs is when listening to song

lyrics. Many people may continue singing incorrect song lyrics for years

because they never realize that they misheard or misunderstood them. Part

of the problem is that there may be little context for the lyrics to make

sense.

One common mishearing comes from the song “Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence

Clearwater Revival. Many, many people haven’t realized that the lyrics are

“There’s a bad moon on the rise.” Instead, they continue to sing along by

singing “Thereâ€™s a bathroom on the right.”

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The moment Lance Allred sets foot in a

NBA game, we, the deaf, will have reached

a full cycle in major league sports.

We have had deaf athletes in major

league baseball, the NFL and the National

Hockey League. Never in the past have we

had a deaf basketball player in the NBA.

Lance was signed to a 10-day contract

by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Let us hope

that the Cavaliers will sign him to

play for the rest of the season once

his 10-day contract winds down.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

possibly one of Sen. Tom Harkin’s most important pieces of

legislation before he winds down his Capitol Hill career

was his introduction of the Air Carriers Access Act Amendments.

This would require airlines to turn on captions on flights.

How many times have we been bored watching in-flight movies

thanks to lack of captions! Yet – with a caution, this act

may not work with foreign-bound air trips on foreign airlines!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2018 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

DeafDigest conditions and terms

for sub options, go to deafdigest.com and look at tabs

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section