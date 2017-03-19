DeafDigest Blue – March 19, 2017
Blue Edition
Barry Strassler, Editor
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dedication
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Clyde Smith,
Jacksonville, IL that departed us.
He coached football at Illinois School for the Deaf for a
number of years until he retired.
As a sidebar, he was one of the three deaf harness racing
training stable owners (see Deaf Sports Collections update
above)
Dedication
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Donald Sessions, Marietta, GA
that departed us. He was an interesting person and hearing
people loved him. He was well known for his support of the
city Fire Department, always helping firefighters with
errands and favors.
Dedication
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Linda Blehm,
Staunton, VA that departed us. After graduating
from Gallaudet, she taught at Virginia School for
the Deaf * Blind for 41 years. Her personality
lightened up those around her.
Top stories about the deaf:
Changes are being made to the Utah Interpreter Certification Performance Exam to make sure
it is in compliance with current practices
and standards.
The Robert Panara postage stamp will
be issued on April 11th.
The Saudi Arabian government has instructed
agencies to provide better services for
its deaf citizens.
Because of budget cuts in Iowa, the full time
disabilities consultant position with the Department of Deaf Services has been eliminated.
South Dakota governor Daugaaard, a Coda, has signed a
bill that allows excess land on the campus of
South Dakota School for the Deaf to be sold.
Proceeds from the sale will revert to deaf
state-wide education trust fund for programming
purposes.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HEARING PERSON HATES DEAF SUPERVISOR
Why do many hearing employees hate to
be supervised by a deaf supervisor?
They like the deaf person as a social
friend – yet when that same deaf person
is a supervisor, these hearing people
get angry about it.
Why?
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/hearing-hate-deaf-supervisor/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A deaf employee was given a piece of cake.
Puzzled, she asked around.
The deaf employee thought the hearing employee said:
Joel went to the justice of peace to get married
There is no Joel in the deaf woman’s workplace
The hearing employee actually said:
Sol (a female name) went to the justice of peace to get married
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
13 PEOPLE AT A DEAF CLUB EVENT
In a small town, 13 people showed up at a
deaf club event.
The club officers were thrilled, saying
it is a big attendance.
But if it was in a big city, then 13
people showing up would be a big disappointment!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/thirteen-people/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
The reason that word boundary errors occur is because stenocaptioners and CART providers write phonetically, and sometimes the same steno stroke may be used for a word ending, a word beginning, and possibly even for a complete word.
Most captioners work very hard to try to write word parts differently, but because our language has so many syllables that sound alike, it is difficult to avoid these types of errors. Occasionally the captioner may not anticipate the incorrect translation.
Since these are relatively common types of captioning errors, a little extra practice reading through them may help comprehension.
Here are a few more examples of word boundary errors: “Our results fellow below our expectations.” “The criminal will no doubtfully the scene.” “She will benign in September.”
These should read: “Our results fell low below our expectations.” “The criminal will no doubt flee the scene.” “She will be nine in September.”
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
If the legislators in Missouri have their way,
then publishers or manufacturers of electronic
video instructional materials that are not
captioned will be levied a fine of 10 times
the amount of the original cost of captioning.
This bill is not guaranteed to pass, given
the political horse trading on both sides, but
it is a wake up call for those that wish to
avoid captioning at all costs possible.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
At Lewisburg, Tennessee, deaf people from nearby small
towns get together during church and social events.
This group has called themselves the Happy Fingers Deaf
Fellowship. It has been estimated that 200 deaf people
live in the area, in these small towns.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
