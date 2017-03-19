DeafDigest Blue – March 19, 2017

Dedication

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Clyde Smith,

Jacksonville, IL that departed us.

He coached football at Illinois School for the Deaf for a

number of years until he retired.

As a sidebar, he was one of the three deaf harness racing

training stable owners (see Deaf Sports Collections update

above)

Dedication

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Donald Sessions, Marietta, GA

that departed us. He was an interesting person and hearing

people loved him. He was well known for his support of the

city Fire Department, always helping firefighters with

errands and favors.

Dedication

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Linda Blehm,

Staunton, VA that departed us. After graduating

from Gallaudet, she taught at Virginia School for

the Deaf * Blind for 41 years. Her personality

lightened up those around her.

Top stories about the deaf:

Changes are being made to the Utah Interpreter Certification Performance Exam to make sure

it is in compliance with current practices

and standards.

The Robert Panara postage stamp will

be issued on April 11th.

The Saudi Arabian government has instructed

agencies to provide better services for

its deaf citizens.

Because of budget cuts in Iowa, the full time

disabilities consultant position with the Department of Deaf Services has been eliminated.

South Dakota governor Daugaaard, a Coda, has signed a

bill that allows excess land on the campus of

South Dakota School for the Deaf to be sold.

Proceeds from the sale will revert to deaf

state-wide education trust fund for programming

purposes.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HEARING PERSON HATES DEAF SUPERVISOR

Why do many hearing employees hate to

be supervised by a deaf supervisor?

They like the deaf person as a social

friend – yet when that same deaf person

is a supervisor, these hearing people

get angry about it.

Why?

Lip reading tale

A deaf employee was given a piece of cake.

Puzzled, she asked around.

The deaf employee thought the hearing employee said:

Joel went to the justice of peace to get married

There is no Joel in the deaf woman’s workplace

The hearing employee actually said:

Sol (a female name) went to the justice of peace to get married

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

13 PEOPLE AT A DEAF CLUB EVENT

In a small town, 13 people showed up at a

deaf club event.

The club officers were thrilled, saying

it is a big attendance.

But if it was in a big city, then 13

people showing up would be a big disappointment!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

The reason that word boundary errors occur is because stenocaptioners and CART providers write phonetically, and sometimes the same steno stroke may be used for a word ending, a word beginning, and possibly even for a complete word.

Most captioners work very hard to try to write word parts differently, but because our language has so many syllables that sound alike, it is difficult to avoid these types of errors. Occasionally the captioner may not anticipate the incorrect translation.

Since these are relatively common types of captioning errors, a little extra practice reading through them may help comprehension.

Here are a few more examples of word boundary errors: “Our results fellow below our expectations.” “The criminal will no doubtfully the scene.” “She will benign in September.”

These should read: “Our results fell low below our expectations.” “The criminal will no doubt flee the scene.” “She will be nine in September.”

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

If the legislators in Missouri have their way,

then publishers or manufacturers of electronic

video instructional materials that are not

captioned will be levied a fine of 10 times

the amount of the original cost of captioning.

This bill is not guaranteed to pass, given

the political horse trading on both sides, but

it is a wake up call for those that wish to

avoid captioning at all costs possible.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

At Lewisburg, Tennessee, deaf people from nearby small

towns get together during church and social events.

This group has called themselves the Happy Fingers Deaf

Fellowship. It has been estimated that 200 deaf people

live in the area, in these small towns.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

