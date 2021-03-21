DeafDigest Blue – March 21, 2021
Top stories about the deaf:
Will ADA clash with another pandemic with
respect to the safety and needs of the
deaf? This is what one activist is afraid
of, looking into the future once Covid-19
becomes a bad memory.
……….
A deaf attorney, that functions as a hearing
person, has filed a lawsuit against a local
newspaper and the article writer for
“mocking” his deafness!
……….
A plan for “simple earth life” ignores the
deaf. There are people that believe in the
simple life – no electricity, hunting and
fishing for food, no cell phones, etc.
Well, an advocate for a group that believes
in simple earth life admitted they overlook
the needs of the deaf!
……….
The Prai City Council (Malaysia) reached agreement
with Penang Deaf Association to have interpreters
provided for the deaf during press conferences.
…………
The Senate in Tennessee has voted to establish
911 text services in all state counties. This
being said, what it meant was that in the past
not every county had 911 text services!
……….
This week’s ASL video in youtube
PARENTS OF DEAF CHILDREN IN WYOMING HAD CHOICES
Wyoming, for many years, had no state school for the deaf. What
did hearing parents of deaf children do?
They had choices – send their children to schools for the deaf
in Montana or Idaho or Utah or Colorado or Nebraska or South
Dakota. And sometimes, at Model Secondary School for the Deaf.
Some parents researched and interviewed superintendents of these
schools before making a choice. This can’t happen today because
of mainstreaming programs.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
Lip reading tale
A hearing person was talking about a TV
commercial on anti-depressant medicine.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
Results is a good medicine
The hearing person actually said:
REXULTI is a good medicine
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BARTENDER PROBLEM WITH CAPTIONS
A deaf person entered the bar, ordered
his drink and asked the bartender to
turn on the captions.
The bartender struggled with the
remote and failed to turn on the captions.
The deaf person offered to turn on
the captions with the remote.
The bartender gave the deaf person
the remote. The deaf person looked at
the remote and found the “cc” button.
He was ready to push the button.
Suddenly the bartender grabbed
the remote before captions could be
turned on.
Why?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
We have seen what sort of errors can happen with a slip of the ring finger
or index finger of the left hand of a stenocaptioner. The same type of
error can take place with a slip of the middle finger.
The steno PW is used for the initial consonant B. Both of these keys can
be depressed simultaneously using the middle finger of the left hand.
The P key is physically located above the W key on the keyboard. The
captioner has to press the crack between these two keys in order to get
the PW steno to appear.
Occasionally captioning mistakes can occur because a captioner may miss
the P key or W key, or the captioner could shadow a P or a W when they
were not intended.
If you sometimes see a P, W, or B sound at the beginning of the word and
it doesn’t make sense to you, see if you can make it make sense by
replacing it with one of the other two sounds.
Some examples of this would be:
He bored his milk into the glass.
She threw the wall to the catcher.
He lived in the pig city.
These should be read as:
He poured his milk into the glass.
She threw the ball to the catcher.
He lived in the big city.
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The Australian Communications Consumer Action Network
scolded the National Relay Service for being “helpless”
when floods struck the Queensland territory. It was so
bad that Telstra, another Australian agency, had to
step in and help out.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Could a doctor accidentally ruin a baby’s hearing?
It has something to do with the baby having auditory
neuropathy. This means the baby’s brain has not been
normally processing the sounds. Anyway, noise during
the screening may destroy the baby’s not-yet-developed
hearing skills! This issue was raised in a recent
posting by the CNN.
