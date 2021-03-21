DeafDigest Blue – March 21, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

Will ADA clash with another pandemic with

respect to the safety and needs of the

deaf? This is what one activist is afraid

of, looking into the future once Covid-19

becomes a bad memory.

……….

A deaf attorney, that functions as a hearing

person, has filed a lawsuit against a local

newspaper and the article writer for

“mocking” his deafness!

……….

A plan for “simple earth life” ignores the

deaf. There are people that believe in the

simple life – no electricity, hunting and

fishing for food, no cell phones, etc.

Well, an advocate for a group that believes

in simple earth life admitted they overlook

the needs of the deaf!

……….

The Prai City Council (Malaysia) reached agreement

with Penang Deaf Association to have interpreters

provided for the deaf during press conferences.

…………

The Senate in Tennessee has voted to establish

911 text services in all state counties. This

being said, what it meant was that in the past

not every county had 911 text services!

……….

This week’s ASL video in youtube

PARENTS OF DEAF CHILDREN IN WYOMING HAD CHOICES

Wyoming, for many years, had no state school for the deaf. What

did hearing parents of deaf children do?

They had choices – send their children to schools for the deaf

in Montana or Idaho or Utah or Colorado or Nebraska or South

Dakota. And sometimes, at Model Secondary School for the Deaf.

Some parents researched and interviewed superintendents of these

schools before making a choice. This can’t happen today because

of mainstreaming programs.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/wyoming/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing person was talking about a TV

commercial on anti-depressant medicine.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

Results is a good medicine

The hearing person actually said:

REXULTI is a good medicine

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BARTENDER PROBLEM WITH CAPTIONS

A deaf person entered the bar, ordered

his drink and asked the bartender to

turn on the captions.

The bartender struggled with the

remote and failed to turn on the captions.

The deaf person offered to turn on

the captions with the remote.

The bartender gave the deaf person

the remote. The deaf person looked at

the remote and found the “cc” button.

He was ready to push the button.

Suddenly the bartender grabbed

the remote before captions could be

turned on.

Why?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/bartender-grabbing-remote/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

We have seen what sort of errors can happen with a slip of the ring finger

or index finger of the left hand of a stenocaptioner. The same type of

error can take place with a slip of the middle finger.

The steno PW is used for the initial consonant B. Both of these keys can

be depressed simultaneously using the middle finger of the left hand.

The P key is physically located above the W key on the keyboard. The

captioner has to press the crack between these two keys in order to get

the PW steno to appear.

Occasionally captioning mistakes can occur because a captioner may miss

the P key or W key, or the captioner could shadow a P or a W when they

were not intended.

If you sometimes see a P, W, or B sound at the beginning of the word and

it doesn’t make sense to you, see if you can make it make sense by

replacing it with one of the other two sounds.

Some examples of this would be:

He bored his milk into the glass.

She threw the wall to the catcher.

He lived in the pig city.

These should be read as:

He poured his milk into the glass.

She threw the ball to the catcher.

He lived in the big city.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The Australian Communications Consumer Action Network

scolded the National Relay Service for being “helpless”

when floods struck the Queensland territory. It was so

bad that Telstra, another Australian agency, had to

step in and help out.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Could a doctor accidentally ruin a baby’s hearing?

It has something to do with the baby having auditory

neuropathy. This means the baby’s brain has not been

normally processing the sounds. Anyway, noise during

the screening may destroy the baby’s not-yet-developed

hearing skills! This issue was raised in a recent

posting by the CNN.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

